‘Cause you gotta have friends (and advertisers): Is Facebook stock a buy?

And advertisers, too.

Which is one of the big questions surrounding Facebook Inc. stock as the data misuse controversy deepens by the day.

Facebook shares are up about 1 per cent in premarket action this morning after days of bloodletting, with the stock closing little changed Monday.

This came amid confirmation of a U.S. Federal Trade Commission probe, mounting questions from American and other politicians, and word from some companies that they were suspending advertising.

“With its clients queuing up to pull advertising slots we could see further declines,” CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson said of the stock Monday.

“It would appear that for now the advertising campaign launched by the company over the weekend is having little effect on the diminishing trust in the brand, with the #deletefacebook campaign on social media still cutting through.”



Founder and chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg has apologized and pledged to take action in the wake of the controversy surround Facebook and Cambridge Analytica. That was followed Monday with advertisements in major newspapers.

Open this photo in gallery In this Sept. 22, 2011, file photo Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg talks about an old Facebook website during the F8 conference in San Francisco (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File) Paul Sakuma/The Associated Press

So what’s the outlook for the stock?

At least a couple of analysts believe it could be a buying opportunity.

“Advertisers will likely follow their customers,” Canaccord Genuity’s Michael Graham and his colleagues said in a Facebook report Monday.

Which is, of course, what it’s all about for Facebook stock.

“There are several groups being openly critical about FB this time around, including privacy advocates, competitors, trade regulators, and political figures; business impact from these groups should be limited,” Mr. Graham said, referring to Facebook by its stock symbol.

“While we are more concerned with potential advertiser backlash, we are reminded of a few occasions in the past (FB’s IPO) when some notably large advertisers boycotted the property (and subsequently returned),” he added.

“Advertisers may try to gain a step-function advantage in negotiations with a temporarily weakened FB, but we doubt they will shun the platform in a sustained way if it still works in connecting with customers.”

Indeed, Mr. Graham has changed neither his price target on the stock, at US$240, nor his ‘buy’ rating.

Robert W. Baird & Co. analyst Colin Sebastian, in turn, trimmed his price target to US$210 from US$225, Bloomberg reported, describing the stock as attractive to shareholders with a longer timeframe in mind.

He did add, however, that a survey suggests “some moderation” in using Facebook.

Canaccord’s Mr. Graham noted that Facebook was putting “solutions” in place before the controversy even began, which now appears “eerily” well-timed.

“Sometimes, market dynamics give investors a chance to buy strong companies at a discount, when stocks get marked down due to news or events that are unlikely to make a big difference over the long term,” he added.

“We believe the events of last week are likely to continue playing out in the press with minimal mid-term impact on FB’s business, and we suspect this will prove to be an attractive entry point for FB stock.”

A TV scene I’d love to see

Open this photo in gallery Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and the Cone of Silence Photo illustration

Global markets on rise

Global markets are stronger so far, and even the loonie is aloft.

Tokyo’s Nikkei climbed 2.7 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.8 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 1.1 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 1.5 and 2 per cent by about 5:50 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also up.

“European markets are in rebound mode, with yesterday’s relief rally in the U.S. helping drive gains across Asia and Europe,” said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.

“Yesterday’s 664-point rally in the Dow amounted to the third-biggest single day point gain in history, with investors beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel after a period which threatened to see a global trade war break out,” he added.

“With Trump tweeting of multiple trade discussions going on behind the scenes, there is a feeling that the ultimate resolution will likely be a greater global access for U.S. firms, highlighting why we are seeing an outperformance in U.S. stocks.”

The Canadian dollar is now down slightly from Monday’s close, and still above 77.5 US cents, but it topped 78 US cents earlier in the day.

What to watch for today

Expect some goodies when Quebec unveils its budget later in the day.

The province “continues to lean toward surpluses, debt reduction and tax relief, standing in “stark contrast” to Ontario, noted Bank of Montreal.

In fact, Quebec “will be tabling a fifth straight year in the black, with some modest further tax relief likely on the business side (recall that personal income taxes were reduced last year),” BMO’s Canadian rates and macro strategist, Benjamin Reitzes, and senior economist Robert Kavcic said in a lookahead.

“Most notably, the province has already announced that it intends to use $10-billion of Generations Fund savings (much of which has been amassed during recent surplus years) to pay down debt over the coming five years – this is positive from a spread perspective as it should lower the borrowing trajectory.”

Newfoundland and Labrador also releases its budget, followed by Ontario on Wednesday.

“It’s a crowded week for provincial budgets, with Ontario and Quebec both likely to dole out some honey to voters in their election-year offerings,” said CIBC World Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld.

“Both governments are trailing in recent polls, so markets might want to wait to cast judgment until after the election,” he added.

“Newfoundland and Labrador’s budget comes amidst still-tough times, both fiscally and economically.”





