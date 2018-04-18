Curb your enthusiasm for the Bank of Canada (and Canadian dollar) today

Briefing highlights

* What to watch for from BoC

* An Alberta-B.C. scene I’d love to see

* Global stocks largely on the rise

Story continues below advertisement

* New York poised for stronger open

* Trump slams TPP again

Curb your enthusiasm

The Bank of Canada isn’t likely to raise its benchmark rate this morning. And watch the loonie when it doesn’t.

Though a couple of analysts expect the central bank to increase its overnight rate from the current 1.25 per cent, most don’t.

They do believe a rate hike is coming. Just not this morning, when Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz, senior deputy Carolyn Wilkins and their colleagues release their decision and monetary policy report.

Open this photo in gallery Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins and governor Stephen Poloz Globe and Mail Update

Some observers point to a recent Bank of Canada business outlook survey, the tightening path of the Federal Reserve and rising inflation in suggesting the central bank could raise the benchmark by one-quarter of a percentage point.

But there’s enough to suggest it will hold the line, from slower economic growth and debt-burdened families still juggling the last increases to the fact that negotiators, while seemingly close, still haven’t yet struck a new North American free-trade agreement.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Remember, too, that the central bank is also watching the housing market closely in the wake of provincial measures to cool things down and, more recently, new mortgage-qualification guidelines from the commercial bank regulator.

“The real test for housing will come in April/May/June, the spring buying season, as that’s when most activity occurs,” said Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal’s Canadian rates and macro strategist.



“Accordingly, the BoC will likely remain cautious until there are clear signs that housing is at least stabilizing.”



The “tie-breaker” in all this is likely to be NAFTA, said Carlos Capistran, Canada and Mexico economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and his colleagues, rates strategists Ralph Axel and Ben Randol.

“Our view is that a NAFTA deal is within reach, with an announcement highly likely before BoC’s May meeting,” they added in a lookahead to today’s decision.

“The BoC is likely to prefer to wait a few weeks for a potential NAFTA breakthrough. So we defer our expectation of the next hike to take place in May.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Bank of Canada is also expected to tweak the economic outlook in the monetary policy report, given that first-quarter economic growth looks to be shy of its estimate of an annualized 2.5-per-cent expansion.

“The BoC’s call for Q2 will be particularly interesting, as we’ll get some clarity on whether policy makers think this growth slump is temporary and could also shed some light on expectations for the housing market,” BMO’s Mr. Reitzes said.



“On inflation, the Q1 forecast will be revised up markedly (to around 2.1 per cent from 1.7 per cent), though projections further out may only see small changes, if any.”



The Canadian dollar will take its short-term cue from the policy statement and report, but “curb your CAD-thusiam,” said Mark McCormick, North American head of foreign exchange strategy, referring to the loonie by its symbol.

“We think 1.25 is likely to hold in the short-run and look for a retest of 1.30 this quarter,” said Mr. McCormick, meaning a Canadian dollar at 80 and just below 77 U.S. cents, respectively

He believes “the recent optimism towards CAD is overblown,” citing capital flows and the fact that Canada’s current account deficit is at 3 per cent of GDP.

“The concern for CAD is that [foreign direct investment] has taken a nosedive in the wake of the oil slide and, more recently, the easing of fiscal policy in the U.S.,” Mr. McCormick said.

“The pipeline of pending [mergers and acquisitions] deals highlights that the pickup in outflows should intensify,” he warned, citing more than $20-billion in pending deals since November, which means cash is leaving the country.

“Without a sharp uptick in the portfolio flow side or a contraction in the current account deficit, this backdrop poses challenges for the CAD bulls,” he added.

“That reflects the need for higher rates or a weaker currency to plug the external deficit, though the softer growth backdrop and the debt/credit overhang likely constrain the rate story. This is a medium-term narrative for the loonie and one that keeps us buying [the U.S. versus the Canadian dollar].”

The market, added Bipan Rai, North America head of foreign exchange strategy at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, is “appropriately priced” for the Bank of Canada, and for this year.

“As such, the bank will have to walk a very fine line between acknowledging the constructive optimism in the corporate sector with still-lingering concerns related to housing, trade and real data,” Mr. Rai said.

“We expect that once the initial sound and fury is done, the market will continue to focus on hard economic data,” including Tuesday’s strong report on manufacturing shipments and inflation and retail sales numbers later in the week.

“That’s really where the CAD should take its cue from,” Mr. Rai said.

Having said that, “if there’s any central bank that doesn’t mind surprising it’s the BoC,” said Elsa Lignos, Royal Bank of Canada’s global head of foreign exchange strategy in London, adding RBC expects a “hawkish hold” on interest rates, rather than the “dovish hike” of January.

“If we get rates on hold with a hawkish signal or even a shock hike, CAD stands to gain further,” Ms. Lignos said.

Read more

A scene I’d love to see

Mr. Rogers on the spat between British Columbia and Alberta:

Let’s make the most of this beautiful day / Since we’re together, might as well say / Would you be my, could you be my / Won’t you be my neighbour?

Read more

Stocks largely on rise

Global markets are mixed so far, though largely on the rise and with New York poised for a stronger open.

“Stocks in Europe are higher this morning as the global mood starts to improve,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

“There was a strong finish in New York last night and Asia overnight as traders focus more on corporate and economic data. While the Syrian conflict and uncertainty surrounding global trade are on hold, investors could remain bullish.”

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.4 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.7 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.8 per cent.

Some European exchanges are down, among them Germany’s DAX, though London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.7 per cent by about 6 a.m. ET.

New York futures were up.

Read more

More news

Streetwise

Insight

Inside the Market

In case you missed it