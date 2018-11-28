David Rosenberg’s ‘10 reasons to hate the loonie’ (and some from JPMorgan, but only into 2019)

Briefing highlights

Rosenberg on the loonie

Currency nears 75 cents

Behind Alberta’s oil plunge

Global markets on the rise

New York set for stronger open

What to watch for today

Rosenberg’s loathsome loonie

David Rosenberg has 10 reasons to hate the loonie.

Daniel Hui and Patrick Locke also have some not-nice things to say about the Canadian dollar, but only into early next year.

Their comments come as the currency dips to near 75 US cents, swayed for some time by oil prices and market speculation over the Bank of Canada’s path for raising interest rates.

Mr. Rosenberg, chief economist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates, told clients in one of his daily reports this week that there are “10 reasons to hate the loonie.”

Here’s why he thinks the currency won’t rise much from here:

1: “Canada’s current account deficit is running at a near-record $64-billion at an annual rate, around 3 per cent of GDP, and has not been in balance since the third quarter of 2008.”

2: Foreign direct investment has had a net deficit for 10 of the last 11 quarters.

3: Productivity in the business sector has been flat on an annual basis, while up 1.2 per cent in the United States.

4: Unit labour costs expressed in U.S. dollars have been rising by 7 per cent, year over year, compared with 1.5 per cent in the United States.

5: The combined federal-state U.S. corporate tax rate has eased to 25.8 per cent from 38.9 per cent before American reforms. In Canada, the federal government eased up on taxes in the recent fiscal update. As for that rate, which is a percentage point below what Ontario businesses pay, “Ottawa could have addressed this, but instead chose to raise program spending $6-billion annually above the baseline projection, an amount that could have funded a three-point decline in the top marginal corporate income tax rate.”

6: Commodity markets, on which Canada is so dependent, have fallen to levels of more than a year ago.

7: “The Liberals have reclaimed a 10-point lead over the Conservatives in the most recent polling.” (No, Mr. Rosenberg does not hide his feelings.)

8: Short-term interest rates are below those in the United States, and that’s probably not going to change in the near-term.

9: Capital spending in the U.S. accounts for 6 per cent of gross domestic product. In Canada, it’s just 4 per cent.

10: Residential construction is a huge component of GDP, and way above that in the United States. “In other words, Canada subsidizes a non-productive asset (housing) and we therefore have too much of it. And we don’t have enough business investment because we don’t seem to have a government who understands that this is the bedrock for economic activity.”

For their part, Mr. Hui and Mr. Locke, currency strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co., don’t see political issues greatly affecting the loonie. Indeed, next year’s federal election “doesn’t look poised to offer any chance of surprise outcomes,” they said in an outlook for the Canadian dollar.

“Fringe party polling is negligible, with no clear anti-establishment personalities gaining traction,” they added.

Even the New Democratic Party “are on pace to win just 6 per cent of parliamentary seats,” Mr. Hui and Mr. Locke said.

“Thus, for now, the outcome looks to be well within the conventional boundaries of Canadian establishment politics.”

There are, of course, issues with oil, notably the low price of Western Canada Select, a benchmark well below the levels of West Texas intermediate and Brent crude.

The loonie is tied somewhat to oil, and the outlook can be critical for the currency’s value.

“The biggest risk in 2019 is that [local crude prices below US$20 a barrel] are sustained, and trigger a much bigger negative spillover into the broader economy than we expect,” Mr. Hui and Mr. Locke said.

They project WCS will recover toward at least US$30 a barrel, and thus become less of a threat to the country and a factor for the Bank of Canada.

“But a large WCS-WTI discount will likely linger for some time, and we factor in a modest risk premium for early 2019 in the forecasts.”

Another big factor, of course, is how aggressive the central bank is in raising interest rates, particularly compared with the pace of the Federal Reserve, its U.S. counterpart.

“We expect 2019 will be similar to 2018 insofar that the main driver is the extent to which BoC will maintain pace with the Fed, and thus continue to confine USD/CAD to a sideways range,” the JPMorgan strategists said, referring to the U.S. versus Canadian dollar by their symbols.

Mr. Hui and Mr. Locke projected the loonie would continue weak into early next year, bottoming in the first quarter at just above 75 US cents. But it will gain traction after that, ending 2019 at just shy of 79.5 US cents.

The Alberta plunge

The focus of Alberta’s oil price troubles has been on Western Canada Select. But, notes The Globe and Mail’s Matt Lundy, other benchmarks, which account for about 40 per cent of Canadian production, are suffering, too.

Stocks rise

Global markets are largely on the rise so far.

Tokyo’s Nikkei and the Shanghai Composite each gained about 1 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 1.3 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up marginally by about 6 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 up by between 0.2 and 0.4 per cent.

New York futures were also up.

“European markets are following their Asian counterparts higher in early trade, as traders front-run the potential bounce that would likely come in the event that we see a breakthrough in talks between the U.S. and China,” said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.

“Trump’s warnings over the potential negative repercussions of a no deal have done little to stifle market bulls, however. Markets clearly believe a deal can be done.”

What to watch for today

Royal Bank of Canada posts its quarterly results, as does CannaRoyalty Corp.

Markets will also be watching for nods and winks from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell when he speaks midday to the Economic Club of New York.

And Brexit returns to the stage, with a Bank of England analysis and results of stress tests on British banks.

"U.K. banks have been in the spotlight due to recent sharp falls in their share prices," noted CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.

Britain and the EU agreed to a divorce deal on the weekend, but Prime Minister Theresa May now has to get it through her own Parliament.

“Fear of no deal has hurt the sector in the past few weeks, and these tests will be a valuable indicator as well as insurance policy for investors to reassure them that the U.K. banking sector will be capable of riding out any number of Brexit scenarios."

