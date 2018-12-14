‘Don’t bogart that joint’: Early sales show there’s not enough legal pot to go around

Briefing highlights

bogart VERB [WITH OBJECT] U.S. informal Selfishly appropriate or keep (something, especially a cannabis cigarette) ‘don’t bogart that joint, my friend’ — Oxford Living Dictionaries

Early numbers suggest there’s not enough legal pot to go around.

Health Canada figures show sales of recreational marijuana of 4,386 kilograms of the dried stuff from Oct. 17, when it became legal, to Oct. 31. The dried equivalent of cannabis oil adds 269 kg to that, according to an analysis of Health Canada’s numbers by AltaCorp Capital.

When you add in sales of medical pot, which Health Canada reported for the entire month of October, you get a sense of how much is being spent, though the recreational side is only for 15 days.

There have been supply problems and a scarcity of retail outlets since pot became legal, and AltaCorp now doubts spending on legal cannabis this year will reach levels estimated earlier by Statistics Canada.

“As many observers expected, the ramp-up in legal sales will be a process,” AltaCorp said in its recent report.

“While the measurement period is far too short to draw any meaningful projections from, it does seem evident that initial sales have been dampened by supply shortages and lack of retail storefronts, both of which are not sufficient to keep pace with Canadians’ demand for legal cannabis.”

Ontario Cannabis Store deliveries were hurt by rotating strikes against Canada Post, while British Columbia had only one shop up and running on Oct. 17, AltaCorp noted, citing, too, supply issues in Alberta and Quebec

(Whoever would have thought that, in 1970, say, you’d be complaining that you couldn’t get a buzz because of a labour dispute at the post office, right?)

“Despite the clear strength of demand, until these supply side issues begin to resolve, we expect that legal sales may be lower than some had initially forecast,” AltaCorp said.

But fear not, entrepreneurs and big business. These are very early days.

Indeed, in another report this week, AltaCorp looked at sales numbers in several U.S. states and projected “significant room for growth” in Canada.

“The data suggest we can expect a lift in spending per capita, as Canada’s legal market begins to ramp up in the coming months years,” AltaCorp said.

“In our view, the most significant factor contributing to the increased spending per capita observed in mature legal markets is the greater market share occupied by higher-margin derivative products, such as edibles, extracts and beverages,” it added.

“These products typically sell for a significant premium versus dried flower on a per-serving basis.”

Thus, certain businesses are poised to benefit when other products, such as edibles, become legal, which is expected to start next fall.

What to watch for today

We owe a lot, and we're saving less than we thought.

So today's report on household debt will be telling.

Canadians are carrying a hefty debt burden, measured by the ratio of household credit to disposable income. That stood at 169.1 per cent in the second quarter, which means we owe $1.69 for each dollar we have to spend.

Credit growth, however, has been slowing amid new mortgage-qualification rules and rising interest rates. At the same time, though, income gains have lagged, which also factors into this Statistics Canada report for the third quarter.

Bank of Montreal’s Benjamin Reitzes believes the key measure “was likely flat to slightly lower in Q3, as slowing debt growth was offset by softening income gains.”

That would be a good sign, welcomed by policy makers who have worked hard to head off a debt bubble.

"Note that debt ratios have risen in nearly every Q3 on record (except 1990), so a flat to down reading would be a good result," said Mr. Reitzes, BMO's Canadian rates and macro strategist.

"Still, with interest rates pushing higher, look for the debt ratio to trend lower over the next couple of quarters assuming income growth holds up."

This report also looks at wealth, measured by assets and the ratio of net worth to disposable income. The latter has been "relatively flat" since the first quarter of last year, Mr. Reitzes said.

"Over all, Canadian balance sheets are in decent shape, even if debt ratios remain near record highs."

But let's look at what we're saving, given that Statistics Canada recently revised down those numbers.

Open this photo in gallery Source: Capital Economics

“The sharp downward revisions to the saving rate imply that households are even more vulnerable to higher interest rate than we had previously thought,” said Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist at Capital Economics, though he noted that the third-quarter pace of just 0.8 per cent “somewhat overstates the short-term vulnerability of households' finances” because of how it’s calculated.

This all threatens to ripple through the economy, warned Katherine Judge and Royce Mendes of CIBC World Markets.

Earlier numbers indicated that, even while juggling bloated debts, at least "Canadians were stashing away more of their incomes in savings," Ms. Judge and Mr. Mendes said in a report, which meant we had some "extra room" to spend more.

But that has now been revised away.

"With higher interest rates more of a headwind to heavily indebted households north of the border, the lower savings rate is another reason to believe Canadian retailers will face a more challenging environment than those in the U.S.," Ms. Judge and Mr. Mendes said.

Economists also expect to see that retail sales in the U.S. rose 0.1 or 0.2 per cent in November.

“Headline retail sales surged in October, but the bulk of that strength likely reversed in November, owing to the nosedive in gas prices and softer auto sales,” said CIBC’s Ms. Judge.

