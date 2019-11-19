Don’t expect too, too much from new United States-Mexico-Canada trade pact as approval nears

Briefing highlights
- Don’t expect much from trade pact
- Global markets on the rise so far
- New York poised for stronger open
- Canadian dollar above 75.5 cents
- CN workers on strike
- What to watch for today
- What analysts are saying today
- Required Reading
Don’t expect much
Exporters are no doubt hailing the latest news on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, but at least one analyst warns the trade pact won’t mean all that much for economic growth.
“We’re not convinced that the passing of the [USMCA] into law will materially lift investment,” said Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist at Capital Economics.
“The changes from NAFTA are, in the grand scheme of things, small,” he added.
“The potential for U.S. President Donald Trump to unilaterally withdraw from NAFTA was always the biggest threat, but that risk faded over a year ago when Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reached the preliminary deal.”
Mr. Brown’s report followed comments from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said the proposed deal, the successor to the North American free trade agreement, may soon be passed with the backing of the Democrats.
“While North American trade has completely fallen off the market’s radar, suffice it to say that the issue has not faded for business decisions on the ground – and it would be very good news indeed if the issue could be safely put to bed at long last,” added Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter.
While Mr. Brown doesn’t see a big boost to economic growth, don’t take that to mean there won’t be any impact. Canadian businesses have been waiting for this for some time now.
“Admittedly, firms’ investment intentions dropped back in the autumn 2017 business outlook survey after NAFTA negotiations got under way,” Mr. Brown said.
“But the press release at the time made no mention of NAFTA and the bank argued that the decline was simply a normalization of investment intentions,” he added.
“Investment intentions actually declined after the Canada and the U.S. agreed to the deal in September last year, and then rebounded this autumn, even as the future of NAFTA still looked uncertain… . So while the conclusion of the NAFTA saga is good news, it is unlikely to have a material effect on GDP growth.”
Stocks rise
Global markets are largely on the rise so far.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost out, shedding 0.5 per cent, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.6 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.9 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.5 and 1.2 per cent by about 5:30 a.m. ET.
New York futures were up.
The Canadian dollar was above 75.5 US cents.
“European markets are rallying and U.S. futures are already pointing to solid gains, as risk appetite comes storming back following a mixed session yesterday,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.
“It is almost as if this is still a bull market,” he added.
“Disturbances in Hong Kong have failed to dent the bullish view, and with trade wars still mercifully quiet the indices appear to have taken the bit between their teeth.”
CN workers on strike
More than 3,000 Canadian National Railway Co. train operators went on strike just past midnight, shutting down Canada’s largest rail network, The Globe and Mail’s Eric Atkins reports.
The workers, represented by Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, and CN failed to reach an agreement on a new contract after several months of mediated talks, the union said.
CN has been winding down operations ahead of the possible strike, a safety measure taken to avoid leaving loaded trains in storage or on tracks. The railway stopped picking up some hazardous goods and interchange cars from other railways in the past couple of days, according to an internal memo seen by the Globe and Mail.
CN said in the memo it will use qualified managers to move operate some trains, focusing on container shipments.
What to watch for today
We’ll get a look at the state of manufacturing when Statistics Canada releases its September look at sales, but those numbers could be skewed by a strike against General Motors Co. in the United States that affected our factories.
“That left Canadian suppliers and recipients of auto parts from south of the border in a bit of a bind, and the strike came just as auto assembly plants in Canada were picking up steam after some extended summer maintenance shutdowns,” said CIBC World Markets senior economist Royce Mendes.
“Export data suggest that other factory sectors picked up a bit of the slack, but the issues in the auto sector likely meant nominal manufacturing sales fell roughly 0.3 per cent on the month, and are expected to have taken production volumes lower as well,” he added.
“The latter is the input into monthly GDP, and is another reason to expect a soft end to the third quarter for the Canadian economy.”
Investors will also be listening to what Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins has to say when she speaks in Montreal.
She’ll be talking about the measures “to help safeguard” the Canadian financial system in these “challenging” global times, according to the central bank.
“It’s likely to be less macro in nature as Wilkins’ speech may indirectly broach important topics such as pass-through of lower fixed mortgage rates and potentially easier monetary policy into housing markets,” Derek Holt, Bank of Nova Scotia’s head of capital markets economics, said in a lookahead.
Watch, too, for quarterly results from Campbell Soup Co., George Weston Ltd. and Home Depot Inc.
What analysts are saying today
“Yesterday we heard that Beijing were pessimistic about the possibility of signing phase one of the trade deal, and the story hasn’t moved along. Traders are buying back into the market despite the lack of progress on the trade front. The issue has dominated the headlines in recent weeks and is likely to stay at the forefront of dealers’ minds until mid-December - when the U.S. are due to slap on new tariffs. The rally this morning underlines traders’ expectations of a deal being achieved.” David Madden, analyst CMC Markets
“The steady response in Asian markets to the stand-off at the Polytechnic University could indicate investors are growing accustomed to the protests in Hong Kong. We worry the court ruling overturning the ban on wearing masks could be a tipping point in the response from Beijing. Its an official act of defiance from an H.K. institution against Chief Executive Carrie Lam and her supporters in the Chinese Communist Party. This morning China’s cabinet appointed a new police chief in Hong Kong. We expect more heavy-handed police tactics that could be bad news for investors as well as those on the ground. Hong Kong is still near the top of our list of risk factors that could usher in a blow-off top in U.S. equity indices.” Jasper Lawler, head of research, London Capital Group
“President Trump met with Fed chair Jay Powell yesterday and they discussed monetary policy, the dollar, negative interest rates, low inflation and the dollar. What they actually said we don’t know but they are, at least in public, putting on a comradely face. The result of the meeting was to remind markets that the president would like lower rates and a cheaper dollar.” Kit Juckes, global fixed income strategist, Société Générale
Required Reading
Nygard sentenced
Fashion retailer Peter Nygard faces jail time in the Bahamas in a dramatic escalation of his long-running feud with a billionaire neighbour over parties and construction at his island vacation property. Andrew Willis reports.
RBC backs fund
A Canadian venture development firm that specializes in helping large corporations fund and expand innovative tech startups has secured Royal Bank of Canada as the anchor investor of its $20-million fund, Sean Silcoff writes.