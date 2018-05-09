Don’t take the wounded Canadian dollar personally: A look at ‘murderer’s row’ and more global currencies

Briefing highlights

Don’t take it personally

Troubled by the wounded Canadian dollar? Don’t take it personally.

A fresh look by Bank of Montreal at how global currencies have fared against the U.S. dollar shows the loonie is hardly alone.

“The recent resurgence in the U.S. dollar, and the related swoon in a variety of emerging market currencies, is part of a bigger trend in place for five years (with a brief interruption in 2017),” said BMO chief economist Douglas Porter.

“When a currency rises 20 per cent globally, there are going to be a lot of hefty offsetting drops in other currencies, and we list the murderer’s row in the first column,” Mr. Porter added, referring to the table below, noting he could have rounded up Venezuela to 100 per cent but “we were being kind.”

“The second-most hard-hit group, which includes Canada, contains commodity-heavy units – oil is still down 30 per cent since 2013. Some currencies have actually appreciated against the U.S. dollar over this period, including South Korea, Israel and Zimbabwe!”

Oil’s ‘fear premium’

There’s a lot to play out yet, but oil’s “fear premium” likely will rise depending on how Iran responds to U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive stance on Tehran’s multi-nation nuclear pact.

And it’s far from simple, given the dynamics in Tehran.

Mr. Trump did the expected Tuesday in ignoring the pleas of European leaders and pulling the United States out of the nuclear deal, which waived sanctions in return for restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program.

But his stance was “much tougher” than expected and, thus, there could now be a new dynamic, said Helima Croft, Royal Bank of Canada’s global head of commodity strategy in New York.

Oil prices popped today, with West Texas intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, back above US$70 a barrel in reaction to the U.S. withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

Markets, Ms. Croft said in an interview, are focusing on the number of barrels at play, which other observers estimate could be 500,000 a day or more in lost Iranian exports. And the overall impact could be far higher.

But key to all this is that President Hassan Rouhani doesn’t control Iran’s nuclear program, and what’s important is the response of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guard.

And whether Mr. Rouhani is now discredited.

That “fear premium” could rise if Iran responds by restarting its nuclear program to quickly reach “weapons breakout capability,” warned Ms. Croft and her colleagues, RBC commodity strategists Christopher Louney and Michael Tran.

“There were always powerful elements in the leadership – principally, the revolutionary guards – that opposed the agreement, and they will likely push for an end to the restrictions,” they said.

“For now, oil market participants are principally focused on the barrel count risk entailed in a JCPOA exit, but we contend that the stakes are, in fact, much higher.”

That came in a report that preceded, but anticipated, Mr. Trump’s move. And, Ms. Croft said, it’s even more likely now that that premium will climb.

“Saudi’s Crown Prince has already warned that the Kingdom will opt for its own nuclear program in the event that Iran does pursue nuclear weapons capabilities – raising the prospect of a Middle East arms race,” Ms. Croft, Mr. Louney and Mr. Tran said in their report.

“Israel’s reaction in such a scenario will also be critical, especially as it has recently stepped up air strikes on Iranian military facilities in Syria,” they added.

“Perhaps Iran will play it safe and remain largely compliant with the terms of the JCPOA in order to garner international sympathy. However, senior Iranian officials have recently pledged to resume suspended nuclear work (including enriching uranium at high levels and spinning high-speed centrifuge devices) if the U.S. withdraws from the deal.”

Mr. Rouhani responded with a warning that “we can begin our industrial enrichment without any limitations,” though he suggested no immediate response.

“Until implementation of this decision, we will wait for some weeks and will talk with our friends and allies and other signatories of the nuclear deal, who signed it and who will remain loyal to it. Everything depends on our national interests.”

There is a 180-day phase-in period.

There’s a big corporate hit, too, as licences for Boeing Co. and Airbus for sales to Iran, for example, are being revoked.

“While there is considerable debate over the effectiveness of unilateral U.S. action on Iran, we think that a revival of the threat to lock non-compliant corporates out of U.S. capital markets provides the White House with a pretty powerful stick,” said Ms. Croft, Mr. Louney and Mr. Tran.

“While Chinese compliance is probably a non-starter, we do anticipate a high degree of co-operation from European, Japanese and South Korean corporates despite their host governments’ opposition to the U.S. move,” they added.

Leave the gun, take the cannoli: Geopolitical risks continue in the spotlight Société Générale

RBC hasn’t yet changed its oil price forecast, still expecting Brent crude to average US$72 a barrel through the first half of this year, but it has warned of the threat of disruptions that could boost it.

Société Générale is taking a similar approach, though, said strategists Michael Wittner and Mark Kogel, “on balance, the upside risks to our oil price forecasts are significantly greater than the downside risks.”

Mr. Wittner and Mr. Kogel expect, at this point, that Brent will average US$67, and WTI US$63, in the second quarter, and US$68 and US$64, respectively, in the third.

Also playing into that is Venezuela’s spiral, and the possibility of further U.S. sanctions there, too.

“Upside risks to our outlook come from geopolitical risks and related crude supply disruptions, particularly from Iran and Venezuela,” they said in a report titled “Leave the gun, take the cannoli: Geopolitical risks continue in the spotlight,” a play on one of the famous lines from The Godfather.

