‘Downbeat’: BMO’s guide to Canada’s lame economy

Briefing highlights
- Economic growth lame: BMO
- Global markets tumbling so far
- U.S.-China trade talks set to resume
- New York futures down
- Canadian dollar above 74 cents
- What to watch for today
- Required Reading
Growth to lag
Bank of Montreal’s new forecast paints a picture of a lame Canadian economy but with “a few things going for it.”
First off, BMO projected economic growth at an annual pace of just 0.7 per cent in the first quarter of the year, which would pick up to 2.3 per cent in the current quarter and 2.2 per cent in the third, followed by a pullback to 1.5 per cent in the final three months of the year.
Annual growth was forecast at 1.5 per cent this year, and 1.7 per cent next.
Among the bright spots is the rebound in crude prices and the much narrower discount on Canadian oil, said BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri.
“While this won’t overcome regulatory hurdles and spur new investment, it will pump much-needed revenue into the coffers of energy producers and Alberta’s government,” Mr. Guatieri said.
Also buoying the economy is the sharpest increase in population in 25 years, pumped by international migration.
“This has boosted labour force growth and eased worker shortages, in turn encouraging hiring,” Mr. Guatieri said.
“Outside the energy patch, business investment intentions remain positive, according to the [Bank of Canada’s] business outlook survey. The federal government’s accelerated depreciation allowance was a helpful initial step in bridging the competiveness gap.”
So what’s not to love?
“The bad news is that wages and productivity are depressed, with the former rising about 2 per cent in the past year and the latter stalling after a listless decade,” said the report released this week.
“Zero real wage gains provide little support to consumers, while zero productivity undercuts competitiveness further,” it added.
And with economic growth coming in only slightly faster than population growth, there’s a threat unemployment could shoot up from its multi-decade lows, Mr. Guatieri said.
There’s more feeding this “downbeat economy,” including the previous Alberta government’s forced cuts to oil production, though that’s easing.
“Mandated oil output cuts are a factor, but the bigger issue is that even non-energy exports have backfired recently due to a slowing global economy, fading competitiveness and trade tensions with both the U.S. (metals) and China (agriculture),” Mr. Guatieri said.
“Consumers are in no mood to drive the expansion, as they are now borrowing at the slowest rate in 35 years to get a handle on record debt burdens,” he added.
“Meantime, the housing market is merely steadying after last year’s slump in the face of higher interest rates and tougher lending rules, and remains weak in some regions, notably Vancouver and the oil-producing provinces.”
Read more
- Why this long economic expansion ain’t over till it’s over
- David Parkinson: U.S. GDP report could be papering over some widening cracks
- Looming recession or ‘head fake’? Here’s how you’ll know
- Sell in May and go away? Ditch that market strategy this year, study says
- Probability of Canadian recession ‘small but rising’: Scotiabank
- U.S. economy grows 3.2 per cent in first quarter, but contributing factors believed to be temporary
- U.S. job growth surges as unemployment rate drops to 3.6 per cent
Stocks tumble
Trade concerns are weighing on stocks again, with global markets tumbling and New York poised for a weaker open.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.9 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 2.4 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 1.5 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.3 and 1.4 per cent by about 4:55 a.m ET.
New York futures were down.
The Canadian dollar was just above 74 US cents.
“Combative talk between the U.S. and China is once again depressing equity valuations,” IG said in its morning research note as American and Chinese trade negotiators prepared to meet again in Washington.
Read more
What to watch for today
Trade is on the agenda in both Canada and the U.S., with some major corporate earnings to boot.
Economists generally expect Statistics Canada to report that the country's trade deficit narrowed in March to $2.3-billion from February's $2.9-billion.
"All told, we’re looking for the trade deficit to narrow to $2.5-billion," said Benjamin Reitzes, BMO's Canadian rates and macro strategist.
"Despite the anticipated improvement, the gap remains relatively wide, reflecting global trade uncertainty and a relatively weak Canadian competitive backdrop."
Analysts generally expect the U.S. report, in turn, to show the trade deficit swelling in March to US$51.3-billion from US$49.4-billion.
Earnings: Athabasca Oil Corp., Brookfield Asset Management Inc., CI Financial Corp., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canadian Tire Corp., Cascades Inc., Cineplex Inc., Crescent Point Energy Corp., Hydro One Ltd., Magna International Inc., Quebecor Inc., Telus Corp., TMX Group Ltd. and Trican Well Service Ltd.
Required Reading
GM to transform ill-fated plant
General Motors Canada says it will spend $170-million to transform its plant in Oshawa, Ont., into a spare-parts maker that will employ 300, rather than closing the facility when car production ends in December, Eric Atkins writes.
Ontario cuts funding
The Ontario government is cutting funding that supports startup and later-stage businesses, prompting cutbacks at some of Canada’s top innovation institutions. Josh O’Kane and Sean Silcoff report.
Look closely at mortgages
Interest-only mortgages have quietly resurfaced in Canada, Robert McLister writes. And with careful use, they could boost your retirement savings.