Easy but not-so-peaceful feelin’: Dovish central banks, markets in uncharted waters as threats loom

Briefing highlights
- Where central banks stand
- Global markets mixed so far
- New York poised for stronger open
- Canadian dollar above 76 cents
- Iacocca dies at 94
- U.S. markets to close early
- What to watch for today
- Required Reading
‘Cause I got a peaceful easy feelin’
And I know you won’t let me down
‘Cause I’m already standin’
On the ground— Jack Tempchin, recorded by the Eagles, 1972
Don’t be too sure about that second line as central banks head into a second-half marked by uncertainty and threats.
Markets, of course, are trying to divine what the world’s major central banks will do as trade and other issues weigh on the outlook for global economic growth.
One thing is certain: More than 10 years after the financial crisis, we’re now back in uncharted waters.
Central banks are still toying with mega-low policy interest rates.
The Reserve Bank of Australia cut for a second consecutive time Tuesday, trimming its cash rate to a record low 1 per cent.
The Federal Reserve is also expected to cut its benchmark, though economists believe markets have gone too far in pricing in more than expected.
The European Central Bank, in turn, is sitting out for quite some time yet, and has pledged to stay low.
Then there’s the Bank of Canada, which some economists believe will simply hold its key overnight rate at 1.75 per cent well into the future.
Others expect the Bank of Canada to cut, possibly next year, though there is a school of thought that suggests governor Stephen Poloz, senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins and their colleagues will be more aggressive.
“The world is faced with a yearning for stable return, or better yet, growth, but it comes at a cost,” said Sébastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.
“Wages are relatively weak, and what we are left with is support from central banks,” Mr. Galy added.
“To add to this, manufacturing globally is in a slump as China is most likely three months away from troughing. As [former IMF chief economist] Olivier Blanchard pointed out, rates are set to stay low for a considerable amount of time.”
This comes as the U.S. economic expansion becomes the longest on record, eclipsing the recovery of 1991-2001. It also comes amid a bond yield inversion in Canada.
Elsa Lignos, Royal Bank of Canada’s head of foreign exchange strategy in London, said she’s waiting to see the first measure of second-quarter growth in the U.S., expected late this month, to see how “rate-sensitive” sectors of the economy are faring, as they can be “a good warning signal” of recessions.
“But our base case still a (slow) but ongoing expansion,” Ms. Lignos said.
As for the bond market, Bank of Montreal senior economist Robert Kavcic noted that the 10-year minus 2-year yield curve inverted Tuesday for the first time in this economic cycle.
This has “historically been a reliable pre-recession indicator,” though not without false positives.
“We don’t think the economy is about to roll over at this point, but it is at least consistent with our view that growth will look softer after the Q2 bounce and through 2020,” Mr. Kavcic said.
Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist at Capital Economics, expects domestic economic growth to slow, but he also expects more from the central bank.
“Investors are right to price in lower interest rates from the Bank of Canada, but the single cut priced into markets for the next 12 months does not go far enough,” Mr. Brown said.
“We expect the bank to cut interest rates three times, starting in October,” he added.
“We see little prospect of the bank raising interest rates again before 2022. Low public debt means that there is ample scope for the federal government to loosen the purse strings if the economy slows as we expect.”
There are, obviously implications to all this for central banks and governments.
“The uncertainties in the global economy, notably related to the trade tensions, and the sensitivity of financial markets, have induced a pause in the monetary policy normalization process in advanced economies,” The Bank for International Settlements, a group made up of the world’s central banks, said this weekend in its latest economic report.
“Nevertheless, central banks find themselves in a predicament, as the path ahead has narrowed,” it added.
The “policy mix needs to be rebalanced,” the BIS urged.
“Higher sustainable growth can only be achieved by reducing the reliance on debt and reinvigorating productive strength,” the group said.
“In the process, this would relieve some of the burden monetary policy has been bearing since the [Great Financial Crisis] and avoid the expectation that this policy can be the engine for sustainable growth. Its more appropriate role is that of a backstop, given that its main focus is delivering price stability while supporting financial stability.”
Read more
- David Parkinson, Barrie McKenna: With one year to go at Bank of Canada, Poloz still struggling to bring economy ‘home’
- Canadian dollar stands prouder but watch when Bank of Canada starts ‘rooting for the other team’: CIBC
- ‘The country “feels” cheap’: Seven views of the Canadian dollar into 2020
- Scott Barlow: Why investors should prepare for a stronger loonie
- Scott Barlow: The loonie is cheap for good reason: global FX strategist
- How the ‘trade war premium’ is impairing the Canadian dollar
- Bank of Canada to ‘reluctantly’ cut rates, CIBC says in breaking from its peers
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far, having stumbled in Asia, with European stocks on the rise and New York headed for a stronger open.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.1 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite declined 0.9 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.5 and 0.6 per cent by about 4:15 a.m. ET.
New York futures were up.
“An absence of inflation, the shortage of 'safe' positive yielding bonds that is a legacy of [quantitative easing], geopolitical concerns and a dovish monetary policy bias almost everywhere are seeing the bond market rally go on, and on,” said Kit Juckes of Société Générale.
The Canadian dollar was above 76 US cents.
Read more
Ticker
Iacocca was visionary auto maker
From The New York Times Service: Lee A. Iacocca, the visionary auto maker who ran Ford Motor Co. and then Chrysler Corp. and came to personify Detroit as the dream factory of America’s postwar love affair with the automobile, died Tuesday at his home in Bel Air, California. He was 94.
What to watch for today
U.S. markets are closing early for tomorrow’s Independence Day.
But before they do, we’ll get the latest measures of trade in both Canada and the U.S.
Economists expect Statistics Canada to report that the country’s trade deficit widened in May to $1.5-billion to $1.6-billion from April’s $1-billion.
“The trade deficit likely widened in May, but not all the way back to the large shortfalls seen around the turn of the year,” said CIBC World Markets senior economist Royce Mendes.
“Outbound gold shipments, which a major contributor the narrowing in April, likely reverted back to more normal levels,” he added.
“In addition, transportation challenges tied to a train derailment suggest some delays in exports. That said, higher oil shipments to the U.S. likely offset weakness in crude prices, while other measures we trade also didn’t show much volatility from April to May."
BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri expects the U.S. trade shortfall, meanwhile, to swell to a five-month high of $54.4-billion from April’s $50.8-billion.
“This means trade will subtract from Q2 GDP growth after adding almost one percentage point in Q1,” he said.
Required Reading
Meet the ECB’s new chief
From Reuters: A shrewd negotiator who has run the IMF but has little monetary policy experience, Christine Lagarde will face the challenge as the European Central Bank’s new chief of having to revive the euro zone economy with a largely depleted policy arsenal.
Natural gas producers look for fixes
Energy companies are in talks with Premier Jason Kenney’s government to find fixes for rock-bottom Alberta natural gas prices – including possible production cuts – in an effort to stave off corporate bankruptcies and dwindling public coffers. Jeffrey Jones reports.
Coming clean
We need to come clean with millennials on their big-city home ownership dreams, personal finance columnist Rob Carrick argues.
TC Energy sells assets
TC Energy Corp. is selling U.S. natural gas gathering and processing assets for US$1.275-billion, its latest asset deal aimed at using proceeds to fund a large list of pipeline and other energy projects.