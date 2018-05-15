Eat, drink and be buried: How funeral stocks are faring

Briefing highlights

How funeral stocks are faring

Global markets mixed so far

New York poised for weaker open

Canadian dollar at about 78 cents

Hydro One raises dividend

What to expect in housing report



Thomson Reuters to move an operation

Home Depot misses key estimate

Oil prices at multiyear high

The death care industry

Funeral stocks – the financial kind, not inventory – are a mixed bag this year but Canada is firmly in the lead.

That’s a good thing if you’re a shareholder of Park Lawn Corp. Maybe not so good if you’re a recent client.

Park Lawn, the major Canadian publicly traded funeral services company, reports quarterly results after markets close Tuesday, which got me wondering how its peers were faring and what they were saying.

Even if you’re not an investor, such reports are always worth scanning for how they talk about a subject few want to talk about.

Here’s a look at the shares of three public companies so far this year:

And here’s how they’ve fared over 12 months:

Service Corp. International, which reported first-quarter results late last month, posted a revenue gain though a drop in profit from a year earlier. Stripping out the special items, however, brought earnings per share to 47 US cents from 38 US cents from a year earlier.

(Here’s where we get into some of that language thing: “About of half of this increase in adjusted earnings per share was attributable to improved operating performance in our funeral and cemetery operations driven by a strong flu season compared to prior year and effective cost management,” chief executive officer Tom Ryan said in unveiling the numbers.)

Carriage Services Inc., another big U.S. player, has seen its stock slip over the past year, though posted record first-quarter profit that was up 32.1 per cent from a year earlier, with a revenue gain of 7.7 per cent.

StoneMor Partners LP stock is, to put it bluntly, six feet under.

For its part, Park Lawn ended 2017 with an almost 30-per-cent jump in revenue. Profit fell, but on an adjusted basis climbed 75 per cent.

Then there are the casket makers, notably the Batesville unit of Hillenbrand, which is a more diversified U.S. company. Batesville’s in the business of caskets, urns and related products.

Batesville’s revenue rose 1 per cent from a year earlier in its second quarter, which was “primarily the result of higher burial volume driven by an increase in North American deaths, partially offset by lower sales of non-burial products.”

(One margin measure was lower “primarily driven by supply chain inefficiencies and cost inflation.” Even though Hillenbrand didn’t mean it this way, I nonetheless raised my eyebrows at supply chain.)

Matthews International, which provides coffins, cremation equipment and other products, also reported stronger revenue and profit in its second quarter. It, too, cited the “effects of a more severe flu season” on casket sales.

Look overseas, too, notably at Britain, where, according to the Financial Times, a price war has raged and where Dignity PLC has called for stronger regulation of its industry.

In first-quarter results posted Monday, Dignity reported a 2-per-cent jump in revenue, flat operating profit and a rise in the number of deaths. (Yes, that’s part of its report.)

“The absolute number of deaths increased by approximately 8 per cent to 181,000 from 167,000 in the comparative period last year,” Dignity said.

Bad news, this? “Historical data indicate that it is likely that this proportional increase will not continue throughout the remainder of the year.”

But on the other hand? “However, the group believes that it is now likely that the full year will record at least the same number of deaths as last year (590,000).

Dignity changed its pricing structure earlier this year, from its “simple funeral” to a test of its “full service offering” with the option of no limousines.

And a couple of lines from earlier reports from SCI and Carriage Services that you don’t want to read the wrong way:

SCI on the industry: “Barriers to entry exist, but primarily in the high-end market.”

Carriage Services: “We are more excited than ever about the industry landscape and the pipeline of high-quality candidates produced by our corporate development team.”

(With thanks to 2017’s Eat, Drink and Be Buried: A Gourmet Detective Mystery.)

Markets mixed

Global markets are mixed so far, with everything pointing down for New York before the open.

“Indices are little changed so far this morning, as the equity rally of the past few weeks pauses for breath,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.2 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.2 per cent, while the Shanghai composite gained 0.6 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.5 per cent by about 8:30 a.m. ET.

New York futures were down, and the Canadian dollar was hovering at about 78 U.S. cents.

Hydro One boosts dividend

It may pale in comparison to the chief executive officer’s controversial pay package, but Hydro One Ltd. shareholders are getting a 50-per-cent dividend increase.

The utility is raising its quarterly payout to 23 cents a share, it said today as it posted a jump in first-quarter profit, to $222-million or 37 cents a share, from $167-million or 28 cents a year earlier. Revenue slipped to $1.58-billion from $1.66-billion.

The Ontario government, which owns 47 per cent of Hydro One, is angry over CEO Mayo Schmidt’s $6.2-million 2017 compensation, while Conservative leader Doug Ford has threatened to fire the board.

What to expect on home sales

The Canadian Real Estate Association is expected to report national sales and prices suffered hefty declines in the wicked month of April, though the drops should be less severe than in March.

“The overall picture will continue to look weak,” said Bank of Montreal senior economist Robert Kavcic.

Canada’s housing markets have been adjusting to measures meant to cool them down, from taxes on foreign buyers, aimed at Vancouver and Toronto, to new mortgage-qualification rules from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, the bank regulator.

There have been other measures in British Columbia and Ontario, as well.

Having already seen some local reports, Mr. Kavcic expects CREA’s latest reading to show a 15-per-cent drop in national sales and a 7-per-cent decline in the average price. Those would follow drops of almost 23 per cent and 10.5 per cent, respectively, in March.

The MLS home price index, considered a better measure, should still show a rise, though of just 2 per cent from a year earlier, compared to the March gain of 4.6 per cent, Mr. Kavcic said.

While April’s report should be stronger than that of a month earlier, it will still suggest “soggy underlying conditions in the wake of new OSFI rules, Bank of Canada rate hikes and some provincial policy measures,” he added, citing Toronto’s April sales plunge of 32 per cent from a year earlier, and the 5.2-per-cent decline in benchmark prices for the worst showing since the recession.

“Vancouver sales fell 27 per cent year over year and, in both markets, we continue to see pronounced weakness at the higher end (versus strength in condos),” Mr. Kavcic said.

“Elsewhere, the picture is mixed, with Calgary and Edmonton very sluggish, while Ottawa and Montreal are still seeing markets tighten and prices accelerate.”

Home sales are feeling the impact of the new mortgage-qualification rules, which stress-test buyers as to what they can handle.

“Stress-testing ensures that when interest rates rise at the end of the first five-year period of a variable rate mortgage, homeowners can still afford their mortgage,” said Moody’s Analytics economist Thomas Nichols.

“This helps prevent mass foreclosures and a housing market crash,” he added, noting Canada’s exceptionally high ratio of household credit to disposable income.

“In an environment of rising rates and high leverage, Canadian regulators are wise to discourage lending.”

As for Goldilocks and fairy tales, there’s more than just home prices this week. NAFTA negotiators, for example, are scrambling against a congressional deadline, and there are still some quarterly corporate results to come.

