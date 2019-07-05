Falling behind: Job ‘quality’ is eroding in Canada

Briefing highlights
Falling behind
The “quality” of Canadian jobs is eroding as increases in low- and mid-pay employment far outstrips that of higher-paying positions, CIBC World Markets says.
And that helps explain a lot, said deputy chief economist Benjamin Tal, whose study sheds light on why incomes are lagging even though the jobs market is booming and Canada boasts its lowest unemployment rate in decades.
“The disconnect between the Canadian jobs market and the economy in general, and income growth in particular, is, in many ways, defining the current cycle,” Mr. Tal said.
“The labour market continues to create jobs at an impressive pace, with the unemployment rate at its lowest since the 1970s,” he added.
“At the same time, real GDP growth, while expected to improve during the year, is not remotely close to where it should be given the headline employment numbers.”
CIBC’s “index of employment quality” eroded by 1.4 per cent in the year that ended back in May, adding to its downward movement since the 1990s.
Growth in full-time employment may have outstripped that of part-time, but pay levels over that one-year period “reveals that the number of low-paying, full-time jobs rose very strongly relative to mid-paying jobs, with the weakest performance seen among high-paying industries," Mr. Tal said.
“The worsening composition of the compensation subindex reflects strong growth rates in relatively low-paying sectors, such as food services, accommodation, personal services, administration and personal care, as well as non-store retailing.”
Mr. Tal labelled as low-paying those jobs where compensation was below 85 per cent of the median wage. Mid-paying included 85-115 per cent of the median, and the higher end, more than 115 per cent.
Here’s what he found:
Not only that, but look, too, at the steady increase in the share of employees whose pay is below the average.
“That trend is consistent with a widening wage gap symptomatic of deteriorating labour market quality,” Mr. Tal said.
This, he added, helps explain the “disappointing pace of income growth” in Canada.
“Note that in the late 1980s, when our measure of employment quality was 15 per cent higher, a 1-per-cent increase in employment generated, on average, a 4.4-per-cent increase in real labour income,” Mr. Tal said.
“Today, it generates less than a 3-per-cent increase in real labour income.”
Stocks troubled
Global markets are mixed so far, declining in Europe with New York poised for a weaker open.
Tokyo’s Nikkei and the Shanghai Composite each gained 0.2 per cent, but that’s about where it ends.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.1 per cent. And in Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.2 and 0.3 per cent by about 4:45 a.m. ET.
New York futures were down.
The key U.S. jobs report later this morning will dictate where markets head.
“This [report] will likely determine if the Fed cuts at the end of the month or in September,” said Sébastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.
The Canadian dollar was at about 76.5 US cents.
What to watch for today
And on that note, it’s Jobs Friday, when both Canada and the U.S. report their June findings.
Economists say it’s difficult to peg what to expect from Statistics Canada with these monthly reports.
And to prove that point, CIBC expects to see a loss of 5,000 positions, with the jobless rate inching up to 5.5 per cent.
Bank of Montreal, in turn, is calling for an increase of 20,000 jobs, with unemployment rising to 5.6 per cent.
“The exceptional run for employment continued through May, despite expectations for payback,” said Benjamin Reitzes, BMO’s Canadian rates and macro strategist.
“The latter will probably persist until we get a negative print,” he added.
“Given the inherent unforecastability of employment, we’re going to stick with a 20,000 increase, though it’s just a matter of time before there’s a chunky pullback. June employment has beaten expectations in eight of the past 10 years, pointing to another decent month.”
Analysts expect the U.S. to report a rise of 160,000 jobs, with unemployment holding at 3.6 per cent.
Sandpiper opposes HBC plan
Private-equity company Sandpiper Group has joined the list of Hudson’s Bay Co. shareholders opposed to a $1-billion privatization offer, giving added momentum to the deal’s critics, Rachelle Younglai and Jeffrey Jones write.
Fast and loose
Susan Krashinsky Robertson looks at how marketers are playing fast and loose with Kawhi Leonard’s name and image.
What if
Barrie McKenna examines the big question: What if Canada’s cannabis market never generates substantial profits?