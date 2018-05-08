Federal-provincial harmony to foster ‘more robust’ marijuana sector than in U.S. (Put that in your pipeline and smoke it)

Briefing highlights

Canada may have 'more robust' pot business

A Trudeau-Notley-Horgan meeting I'd love to see

What to watch for today

Valeant to change name to Bausch Health

‘More robust’



Here’s a little something for governments squabbling over the Trans Mountain pipeline: A major credit rating agency says Canada should end up with a “more robust” marijuana industry than that of the United States because of federal-provincial harmony.

But that doesn’t mean it will be all that lucrative, Moody’s Investors Service said in a study released today.

“The harmonized federal-provincial approach to legalizing marijuana will avoid the complications that have arisen in the U.S., where cannabis remains illegal under federal law but legal in some individual states,” Moody’s said.

“As some stores and businesses in states that have legalized marijuana are apprehensive of potentially breaking federal laws, legalized activity may not be as robust as initially planned; there is no such concern in Canada, which should foster a more robust sector.”

Moody’s studied the market and fiscal impact in the U.S., and forecast what Canada can expect after recreational marijuana becomes legal, likely this summer, according to the Trudeau government.

It’s certainly going to be big business.

Citing estimates from researcher Euromonitor International, Moody’s said the legal U.S. market will be valued at US$16-billion, and the Canadian industry at about US$8-billion, by 2020. The global market could be worth US$50-billion within the next decade.

But where the fiscal impact is concerned, Moody’s noted how related tax revenues are “marginal credit positives” among state and local governments.

(That’s buzz-kill language, I know, but it is a credit rating agency, after all.)

“Marijuana revenue generally makes up only a relatively small share of state general fund revenue, and therefore provides only modest budget relief,” the agency said.

“Furthermore, in most states, voters or statute have earmarked most marijuana revenue to special programs, and only a small portion is available for general fund spending,” it added.

Canada can expect something similar, Moody’s said in assembling the estimates.

“Though Canadian provinces will generate revenue from excise and sales taxes on legalized marijuana, forecast levels are negligible as a proportion of their overall revenue,” the rating agency said.

“Moreover, their limited experience and entrenched competition from the illegal market pose downside risks,” it added.

“Provinces will also face pressures from municipalities to increase transfers to allow for greater policing and social program spending.”

(Okay, pipeline folks, maybe the process won’t be all that collegial.)

Putting the money issue aside, there are social ramifications from the Canadian system.

“Legalization will decrease the burden on the justice system by reducing cannabis-related offences, and reduce the number of people facing employment and travel restrictions typically imposed following criminal convictions,” Moody’s’ said.

“Additionally, many private cannabis firms have opened across Canada, allowing for increased employment opportunities.”

At the same time, however, there are worries over the impact on workplaces and the potential for more impaired driving.

Then there’s pricing and competition “given the limited access to provincially operated stores.”

Moody’s noted that Quebec, for example, plans just 20 marijuana shops at the start, which would rise to 100 after three years but still be far shy of the 800 or so alcohol stores operated by the province.

“Provinces will also need to compete with the illegal market on price,” Moody’s said.

“While pricing has not yet been set, the most discussed price point for legal marijuana has been focused on $10 per gram,” the agency said.

A Trudeau-Notley-Horgan meeting I’d love to see

Well, I can think of one way to mellow him out.

Open this photo in gallery Photo illustration

What to watch for today

Watch for the April reading on construction starts from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., which Bank of Montreal expects to show a 6.8-per-cent drop to an annualized pace of 210,000.

That’s “still a very solid level but succumbing to the broader pullback in housing market activity,” BMO said.

On the corporate front, Walt Disney Co. holds its annual meeting and reports second-quarter results after markets close.

Disney’s last results were at the “higher end” of estimates primarily because of the U.S. tax overhaul, CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson noted, so it will be interesting to see its latest report.

“What was more disappointing was a fall in overall revenues, with the greatest drags coming from their ESPN channels and ABC broadcast networks,” Mr. Hewson said.

“Disney, like a lot of other traditional broadcasters, is seeing its traditional businesses being disrupted by new streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, which is driving subscription costs down,” he added.

“Fortunately, its parks and resorts business is taking up the slack, while its bid for 21st Century Fox appears to have stalled in the wake of a new bid by Comcast for the Sky business, which Fox has a 39-per-cent stake in.”

