Briefing highlights
- What to expect in GDP report
- Global markets rebounding so far
- New York futures up
- Canadian dollar below 76 cents
- What to watch for today
- What to watch for from Apple
- What analysts are saying today
- Required Reading
Flatliners
Canada’s economy is flatlining, temporarily at this point.
Gross domestic product contracted 0.1 per cent in October, and economists expect the November reading, to be reported by Statistics Canada Friday, will be flat and possibly even show a similar pullback.
“The economy probably continued to stall out in November,” said Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics at Bank of Nova Scotia.
Of course, November had some special things happening, including a short-lived strike against Canadian National Railway.
But it doesn’t set the stage for a strong fourth quarter.
“We’re anticipating the economy will rebound in December, but that will provide a bigger lift to Q1 than Q4,” said Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal’s Canadian rates and macro strategist.
The “lone bright spots” in November included a 0.7-per-cent rise in retail sales volumes from October, a similar gain in housing starts and a 0.6-per-cent increase in existing home sales “that might have a small positive influence upon ancillary housing services (lawyers, agents, lenders, etc.),” he added in a lookahead to Friday’s report.
“At least two of those gains reversed the next month. Retail sales are nevertheless quite weak on a trend basis, and it’s highly unlikely this is because of leakage of consumer spending to foreign online sales not captured in retail sales.”
And the rise in home sales, added Mr. Reitzes, was “likely offset” by a decline in crude production.
Markets, of course, will be wondering what Friday’s report could mean to the Bank of Canada’s timing and path for interest rates, particularly amid concerns over the potential economic impact of the new coronavirus.
“There’s little debate that a big new shock to global growth could easily prompt the bank to trim rates,” said BMO chief economist Douglas Porter.
He did not mention the coronavirus but did cite the drop in oil prices that came as a result.
- Stock market, economy face temporary slump from spreading Wuhan coronavirus
- David Parkinson: What economists are cheering, and fearing, for the year ahead
- David Parkinson: Canadian economy slows, but BoC likely to hold rate
Stocks gain
Global markets are largely rebounding so far.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.6 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite were closed, but Europe is faring much better and New York appears headed for a positive open.
London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent by about 4:45 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX up marginally.
New York futures were up.
The Canadian dollar was below 76 US cents.
What to watch for today
The U.S. government reports durable goods orders for December, and economists generally expect to see a jump of 1.2 per cent from November.
“Rebounding autos following a muted bounce at the end of the GM strike should more than offset a dive in Boeing aircraft orders (to just three from 63) to lift durable goods orders by 1 per cent in December,” said BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri.
“Some improvement in business sentiment due to the [U.S.-China phase one] trade deal could see nondefence capital goods orders (ex-aircraft) climb for a third month in a row after largely tracking sideways since the tariff war began in mid-2018.”
Investors also get the latest on U.S. real estate with the S&P Case-Shiller home price index for November.
Several major companies also report quarterly results, including CN, McDonald’s, Metro, Occidental Petroleum, Pfizer, Procter & Gamble, Starbucks, TD Ameritrade and Xerox.
Also reporting is Apple, whose results are always an event.
“This will be the first quarter where we’ll get to see how much interest there has been in Apple TV+ as the company takes on Netflix and Disney in the streaming space,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
What analysts are saying today
“The belief that low rates can and will smooth over in the deepest potholes in the road ahead for financial markets, is deeply ingrained. But there will be an economic impact from the virus outbreak, even if we don’t yet know how long it will last and therefore how big the economic hit will be. Whatever else happens, there will be more pressure for easier policy in China, and further reason for other central bankers to remain dovish.” Kit Juckes, global fixed income strategist, Société Générale
“We think it is better to wait for the rise in the number of cases to slow before getting positive about the markets again. We know there is an incubation period of 14 days and the virus can be passed on when the subject is not showing symptoms. Putting that together, we could be on the cusp of a plateau or a massive escalation in the number of cases.” Jasper Lawler, head of research, London Capital Group
“China is the largest import of copper as well as oil in the world, so it was hardly surprising that both markets endured heavy losses yesterday. The bearish sentiment rippled out into other commodities like platinum plus palladium – which posted a record high last week, so profit taking has been common place. It wasn’t all bad news for commodities, as gold gained ground. The metal benefitted from the risk-off strategy of traders, but the move to the upside wasn’t that big when you compare it to the losses incurred in equities.” David Madden, analyst, CMC Markets
