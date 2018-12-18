 Skip to main content

Food, forestry and Canada Goose: Who's at risk as China vows to retaliate for Huawei arrest

Morning Business Briefing

Food, forestry and Canada Goose: Who’s at risk as China vows to retaliate for Huawei arrest

Michael Babad
Briefing highlights

  • Who China could hit
  • Global markets mixed so far
  • New York poised for stronger open
  • Canadian dollar below 75 cents
  • What to watch for today

The Huawei spat

Canada’s trade relationship with China may be small, but some provinces and industries could be hurt, nonetheless, should Beijing carry through with its threats over the arrest of a senior telecom official.

“While there have been some positive signs in the past few days in the spat between Canada and China over the arrest of a Huawei executive, this does not mean that we should rule out a further deterioration in relations,” warned Stephen Brown of Capital Economics.

“In similar examples in the past, China has often used trade measures to cause economic pain.”

Mr. Brown, the group’s senior Canada economist, was referring to the recent arrest in Vancouver of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer at Huawei Technologies Co., at the request of the U.S., which wants her extradited on allegations of trying to skirt its trade sanctions against Iran.

Ms. Weng denies the allegations, no charges have been proved, and she is now free on $10-million bail.

Meng Wanzhou is escorted by her private security detail while arriving at a parole office in Vancouver, Dec. 12, 2018

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

China, in turn, has arrested two Canadians on suspicion of “engaging in activities that endanger” its national security, detentions that are seen as retaliation.

Mr. Brown recounted how Beijing urged Chinese citizens to boycott South Korean products in a 2017 controversy over a missile-defence shield, and in 2010 took action against Norwegian salmon exports amid a spat over the Nobel Peace Prize.

Beijing couldn’t hurt Canada all that much because just 5 per cent of our goods and 3 per cent of our services are destined for China, representing, directly, only about 1.5 per cent of our gross domestic product, Mr. Brown said.

But “some regions and industries could be hit hard,” he warned.

“The agricultural, raw material and forestry industries are the most exposed,” Mr. Brown said, noting “20 per cent of farm and intermediate food exports are sent to China, as well as 13 per cent of both metal ores and non-metallic minerals and forestry products.”

Canada’s exports to China

Per cent of category total

Energy

Auto

Aircraft

Machinery and

equipment

Consumer goods

Metal and mineral

products

Electrical

Chemicals, plastic

and rubber

Forestry products

Metal ores and

minerals

Farm and food

0

5

10

20

25%

15

SOURCE: CAPITAL ECONOMICS

That puts British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia in the crosshairs, particularly B.C., which Mr. Brown said accounts for 50 per cent of Chinese tourist arrivals.

“Generally, though, the comforting fact for these provinces is that their commodity exports to China are homogenous,” Mr. Brown said.

“So if China favoured imports from another country, it’s likely that Canadian exporters would soon find new buyers, albeit at a lower price,” he added, though it could be more severe for companies operating there.

“Even if the state does not take official measures, consumers may boycott Canadian firms operating locally. This helps to explain the weakness of the equities of firms such as Canada Goose.”

Canada Goose, the maker of high-priced parkas, has delayed opening an outlet in China amid calls by some people there for a boycott.

Mr. Brown also had an interesting take on government-directed capital flows.

Markets don’t know the breakdown of Beijing’s foreign exchange reserves, but holdings of Canadian dollars could be “substantial,” he said.

The Canadian dollar accounts for 2 per cent of global foreign exchange holdings, according to the International Monetary Fund. So if you applied the same percentage to China, Beijing could be holding about $80-billion in Canadian assets.

“While China has shown little appetite to use its reserves as a bargaining tool in disputes with the U.S., it might take a different approach with Canada,” Mr. Brown warned.

“If tensions escalate much further, we suspect the most likely response from China will be measures to boycott Canada’s exports.”

Stocks mixed

Global markets are mixed so far, but New York appears poised for a rebound.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 1.8 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.1 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.8 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.5 per cent by about 6:30 a.m. ET.

New York futures were up.

“The only question is whether a rebound will begin ahead of the Fed decision tomorrow, or whether another quick flush is due before tomorrow’s widely expected rate hike,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

“Looking back at the history of equities in the wake of each hike since the end of 2015, the near-term picture is not pretty, with most increases followed by either sideways trading or a swift drop,” he added.

“Although last December’s rate hike was followed by the usual Santa rally, the cheery feeling was followed by January’s stomach-churning selloff. Dip buyers might have a last hurrah in 2018, but beyond that the outlook is not encouraging.”

The Canadian dollar was below 75 US cents.

What to watch for today

Economists generally expect Statistics Canada's monthly look at the manufacturing sector to show a 0.3-per-cent rise in October shipments, though some project a decline.

Among the latter are TD economists, who forecast a drop of 0.8 per cent.

"The energy sector lost roughly 300,000 barrels per day of refining capacity in early October, roughly 20 per cent of the Canadian total, due to shutdowns at the Irving facility in Saint John, which will provide a significant headwind to manufacturing activity as a whole," TD said.

“Motor vehicles should provide a key offset on higher reported production figures, while a rebound in machinery manufacturing could add another source of strength after registering the largest decline since 2012 in the month before the [new trade] agreement.”

More news
Streetwise
Insight
Inside the Market
In case you missed it
