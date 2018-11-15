From cap-and-trade to cap in hand: The challenges of today’s Ontario fiscal update

Briefing highlights

Ontario fiscal update on tap

Just sayin'

Global markets turn sour with Brexit

New York futures down

Pound hit by Brexit resignations

Canadian dollar at about 75.5 cents

What to expect in housing report

Election promises exacerbate the fiscal challenge, as does the prospect of slower economic growth and rising interest rates — Toronto-Dominion Bank

Doug Ford has promises to keep. And challenges if he hopes to keep them. And a bit more time, at least, before he has to stop blaming the Liberals.

All of which means that “what is typically a staid affair will be anything but this time around,” as Toronto-Dominion Bank economists said of today’s Ontario fiscal update.

“An optimist will say that the Ontario economy is still in solid shape,” said Bank of Montreal senior economist Robert Kavcic, noting Statistics Canada reported just last week that economic growth in the province was the best in seven years.

Story continues below advertisement

“A pessimist, however, will note that there are challenges when looking further out on the horizon,” he added in a report on what to expect this afternoon.

“Most notably, campaign promises included meaningful personal and corporate income tax relief totaling roughly $4-billion by [fiscal year 2021-22]. If implemented, that would make balancing the budget by such a date difficult even under a rosy economic backdrop.”

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Here’s where things stand as the Conservatives prepare to release an economic statement that Mr. Kavcic described as “an important one in that it will show businesses and investors where the province is planning to go” as it charts the way forward:

Premier Ford took control of the Ontario Conservatives and swept to a majority government without a hard and fast fiscal outline, ousting Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals.

As is the case with most new governments, the Conservatives blamed the Liberals for what they left behind.

Mr. Ford took it further, establishing an independent commission to probe Ontario’s finances, a smart move in terms of transparency and what’s realistic.

While taking into account certain accounting and pension issues, that commission put the 2018-19 deficit at $15-billion, far fatter than what was projected by the Liberals and representing 1.7 per cent of gross domestic product.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Which puts the focus on what Mr. Ford’s government unveils today.

“Based on our math, the government is facing an enormous fiscal challenge,” said Derek Burleton, TD’s deputy chief economist, and his colleague Rishi Sondhi.

“In order to bring the deficit down over time, gains in revenue need to run faster than spending,” they added in an analysis of “Ontario’s challenging budget math.”

“Yet, revenues will likely be constrained by moderate economic growth and slower increases in federal transfers,” they added.

“At the same time, debt service costs on Ontario’s relatively high debt load are slated to rise. And, the final challenge comes from campaign promises – both on the tax and spending sides – that could run as high as $9-billion annually when fully implemented.”

Mr. Burleton and Mr. Sondhi calculate that the government will actually disclose a current year deficit that’s narrower than what the commission suggested, but a still-hefty $12.5-billion or 1.4 per cent of GDP.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s why:

Economic growth will probably top the “relatively cautious bar” pegged by the commission. At the same time, Mr. Ford will forego some Liberal spending plans that were included in the commission’s estimates, and, indeed, has already done so.

Those cuts will mean $2-billion less in spending this year, the TD economists said, with a further $1-billion in savings as other programs run their course.

But remember Mr. Ford’s campaign promises, such as reducing gas taxes by 10 cents a litre and spending in other areas.

Then there’s the cost of killing the cap-and-trade program, plus other things that suggest a cap-in-hand approach.

There are other measures the Conservatives can take, of course, to tame the deficit. And we may not like them.

Story continues below advertisement

“All told, it stands to reason that Ontario’s first priority will be to firm up its fiscal credibility, with the first two years of the mandate likely focused on bringing down the deficit as much as possible,” said BMO’s Mr. Kavcic.

“Depending how the economy evolves, that could mean more meaningful fiscal restraint, and perhaps later/lower tax relief measures.”

Laurentian Bank Securities economist Dominique Lapointe expects Mr. Ford’s government to also put the focus on its recent “Ontario Open for Business” plan. The government could also cut the huge infrastructure program of the Liberals.

“Without questioning the significance that sound public infrastructures have for productivity and safety, prioritizing the most efficient and urgent public transit projects and delaying some others for later would lower borrowing requirements,” Mr. Lapointe said.

There’s also the possibility of pledging to reduce the deficit, and unveiling the details later, perhaps in next spring’s budget, he added.

“From a credibility perspective, the sooner the government gets its fiscal house in order, the better,” Mr. Burleton and Mr. Sondhi said, citing the weight of rising interest rates and slower growth.

“If the government plans to honour its campaign promises, program spending will have to be pared significantly,” they added.

“In turn, the impact of this needs to be dynamically included in economic growth forecasts. Importantly, revenue assumptions used in [the TD] analysis assume reasonably healthy economic growth. Should the economy take a turn for the worse, the government’s job becomes exponentially harder.”

Read more

Just sayin'

Should the Ford government decide to delay some tax relief, be nice about it because ...

The pound is under heavy pressure this morning, as the U.K.-EU deal begins to look like a dead duck — Chris Beauchamp, IG

Markets turn south

Global markets are heading south as investors digest the latest blow to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government.

Britain’s pound is also feeling the pressure.

“It is turning into one of those mornings,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

“As the steady drip of resignations hits the government, the U.K.’s deal with the EU appears to be dead in the water already,” he added.

“Ministers now appear to be resigning at a steady pace, and at this rate the statement to the House today may not even happen. Risk appetite has taken a hit across the board, as this breakdown comes just as Italy ramps up its standoff with Brussels, and investors continue to fret that the great boom in tech earnings has come to an end.”

Asia was mixed as Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.2 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.8 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 1.4 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.6 per cent by about 5:20 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also down, though little changed.

Things had been looking up after Ms. May won Cabinet approval for her Brexit deal with the European Union, but, as The Globe and Mail’s Paul Waldie reports, opposition had been mounting, climaxing today by the resignation of her Brexit Secretary, Dominic Raab, and Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey.

“At this point, anything could happen today, so we should expect plenty of volatility across the board,” said Mr. Beauchamp.

“One big name resignation, that of Dominic Raab, is worrying, but there is the possibility that May, the great survivor, could limp on. There are, at present, too many moving parts to guess whether the deal can still get through. “

The Canadian dollar was still at just about 75.5 US cents.

The Canadian dollar was still at just about 75.5 US cents.

Read more

What to watch for today

Canadian housing markets are stabilizing but there’s still a “pretty stark” east-west divide that will be on display when national numbers are released this morning.

BMO expects the Canadian Real Estate Association to report national resales fell 6 per cent in October from a year earlier, a better showing from the almost 9-per-cent drop in September.

BMO’s Mr. Kavcic projects the CREA report to show average prices up 1 per cent and the MLS home price index, which is considered a better measure, up 2.3 per cent.

“The overall picture will continue to look stable/subdued,” Mr. Kavcic said in a lookahead, citing the last report, which confirmed “the relative home-price stability across most of the country.”

This comes amid rising interest rates and in the wake of new mortgage-qualification rules, known as B-20 regulations, brought in by the commercial bank regulator in January.

We’ve already seen October reports from several local real estate boards including a better showing in Toronto but a continuing collapse in Vancouver, which is helping to pull down the national showing.

“There are clear pockets of strength and weakness, as well as a pretty stark east (stronger)-west (weaker) divide,” Mr. Kavcic said.

“On the strong side, Ottawa and Montreal continue to churn out near 7-per-cent year-over-year price gains amid tight conditions,” he added.

“On the weak side, Vancouver sales were down a still-deep 35 per cent, year over year, with prices for both detached homes and condos correcting. Toronto has largely balanced out, with sales up 6 per cent, year over year, and prices steadying.”

Also expected today is a U.S. report economists believe will show a decline of 0.6 per cent in October retail sales.

Read more

More news

Streetwise

Insight

Inside the Market

In case you missed it