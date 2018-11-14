From sex-ed to housing: Just imagine a Canadian version of the new Monopoly for Millennials

Briefing highlights
Roll the dice
As advertised on Amazon, “adulting is hard” so “take a break from the rat race with this edition of the Monopoly game.”
With that, Hasbro Inc. brings you Monopoly for Millennials where apparently players start deep in debt and “collect Experience points by visiting the hottest Destinations – from your Friend’s Couch, to the Vegan Bistro, to a Week-Long Meditation Retreat."
You don’t win by having the most money, but rather the most experience.
(Think unpaid internship.)
Just imagine if they had a Canadian version of that …
Amazon’s HQ2
As The Globe and Mail’s Matt Lundy writes, it was an anticlimactic end to what started as a frenzied corporate competition.
Fourteen months after Amazon.com Inc. called for bids for its second headquarters, the e-commerce giant announced on Tuesday it was splitting HQ2 between Long Island City, a neighbourhood in the Queens borough of New York, and Arlington, Va., just outside of Washington.
Amazon took over Seattle. Here’s what the others can expect.
Stocks sink
Global markets are largely down so far.
Oil prices are regaining some ground, though, and the Canadian dollar is stuck at about 75.5 US cents.
Tokyo’s Nikkei was the lone winner, gaining 0.2 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.5 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.9 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was little changed by about 6:25 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 down by between 0.4 and 0.5 per cent.
New York futures were down by about 0.1 per cent.
What to watch for today
What markets will really be watching is the inflation reading in the United States, which is key to the Federal Reserve’s rate-hiking timeline.
Economists generally expect to see consumer prices up 0.3 per cent in October from September, and 2.5 to 2.6 per cent from a year earlier, but the kettle's not boiling over.
So-called core inflation, which strips out volatile prices and helps guide central banks, is also believed to have inched up, but still remain “within the realm of price pressures that the Fed is comfortable with, reinforcing their gradual approach to interest rate increases,” said Katherine Judge of CIBC World Markets.
Corporate earnings of note: CAE Inc., Cineplex Inc. and Loblaw Cos.
Watch, too, for results from Canopy Growth Corp., its first quarterly report since marijuana was legalized in Canada.
