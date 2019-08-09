Global recession now a question of when, not if, economist David Rosenberg warns

Briefing highlights
- Recession: When, not if
- Bank of Canada expectations are changing
- Global markets largely down so far
- New York set for weaker open
- Canadian dollar at about 75.5 cents
- British economy unexpectedly shrinks
- What to expect in jobs report
- What else to watch for today
- Required Reading
When, not if
A global recession is now a question of when, not if, David Rosenberg warns.
The chief economist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates was commenting on bond yield curves, which have set investor nerves on edge because they’re deemed a recession warning when inverted, or when short-term interest rates are higher than those at the longer end.
Indeed, yield curves are flagging a “global recession” at this point, Mr. Rosenberg said.
“At this stage, it is a case of ‘when,’ not ‘if,’” he said in a report to clients.
“Fully 30 per cent of the world’s GDP now has their yield curves in an inverted state,” he added.
“Only the classic lags separate where we are now and the eventual downturn. Carry an umbrella and be ready to take it out. This means de-risking and becoming very defensive and well hedged.”
For investors, cash and gold are “kings” as yields decline.
“This meltdown in global market interest rates has happened, not at the bottom of the economic and equity cycle, but at the top!” Mr. Rosenberg added.
“Imagine where they go when the recession comes, unemployment rates rise and equities decline. Even in the USA, a move to negative yields out to the 10-year part of the curve is probable.”
Others, too, are citing this.
“The U.S. yield curve is now partially inverted and – unsurprisingly – recession indicators that run off of the yield curve … are now pointing to the highest probability of a U.S. recession since the global financial crisis,” said Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics in London.
Countering the recent “wave of recession chatter” is the fact that claims for jobless benefits in the U.S. are stable, having fallen by 8,000 in the latest reading to 209,000, said Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter.
“Note that claims have spiked in the very early stages of every U.S. recession in the past 50 years, Mr. Porter said.
“These latest figures, which take us up to last week, show no such pickup,” he added.
“The four-week average basically held steady at 212,000. Aside from a temporary deep dive in April, this is still close to the lows for the cycle (not to mention the lows for 50 years). And claims are still below the 52-week average (218,000), another clear sign of no deterioration yet.
Capital Economics also wondered aloud if we’re already in the grips of a global recession.
We’re not, Mr. Shearing said, though Capital Economics described itself as among the “most bearish” forecasters of global economic growth.
“At first sight, the gloom in the bond market is easy to justify,” Mr. Shearing said.
“World trade is stagnating. German industry is in recession and the U.S. ISM manufacturing index is close to a three-year low. We don’t agree with the widespread view that the escalating U.S.-China trade war poses a major threat to growth in both countries, but it clearly doesn’t help. And on top of this, we are faced with the increasing likelihood of a no-deal Brexit.”
But there are things to keep in mind here, he added, noting, too, that trading is thin in the summer.
“German industrial production fell in June, but industrial orders for the same month were strong,” Mr. Shearing said.
“Chinese exporters are struggling, but our China activity proxy suggests that strength elsewhere (including the property sector) has helped shore up growth,” he added.
“And at a global level, while investment and jobs growth have weakened, [capital expenditures] and hiring intentions have stabilized. All of this is consistent with our view that global growth is slowing rather than collapsing.”
It’s official: Wonders will never cease— Douglas Porter
And amid all this, here’s a fascinating tidbit, courtesy of BMO’s Mr. Porter: “Borrowing costs in Greece have now dropped below those of Canada from everything from five years and under.”
(Or, as Mr. Porter put it, “wonders will never cease.”)
This first occurred in May. And Greece, remember, was the poster child of a meltdown, and at the centre of the euro zone’s debt crisis.
“The heavy anchor of negative overnight rates from the [European Central Bank], massively negative bond yields across much of core Europe, and – yes – improving fundamentals in Greece have led to this unusual situation,” Mr. Porter said.
“We are often asked: ‘What else can policy makers do to spur growth when interest rates drop to zero or lower when the economy next rolls over?” he added.
“Answer: Lean on fiscal policy much more heavily. With governments borrowing almost for free, and/or getting paid to borrow, the door will be open for fiscal policy to step in come the next downturn. If even Greece can borrow for five years at barely 1 per cent, why not?”
Read more
- Tim Shufelt: Bond yields plunge, stoking fears of global recession
- Robert McLister: Bond market turmoil: Home buyers and mortgage shoppers have new reason to celebrate
Bank of Canada expectations are changing
Expectations are mounting that the Bank of Canada will be forced to cut interest rates and join a growing number of central banks that have eased monetary policy as the U.S.-China trade war intensifies and recession signals ripple through financial markets. The Globe and Mail’s Matt Lundy examines the issue.
Read more
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far, with Tokyo the sole winner among major exchanges at this point.
The Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite each lost 0.7 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.4 and 0.6 per cent by about 4:30 a.m. ET.
New York futures were down.
The Canadian dollar was at about 75.5 US cents.
As for Europe, “markets appear a little less fraught than we were at the lows on Wednesday,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
“Whether that can last is another matter, given that the current backdrop from a politics standpoint looks as uncertain as ever,” he added.
“Overnight in Italy, deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini has called for another election, which has seen Italian bond yields jump sharply on the prospect we could see him win a majority in any upcoming vote, an even that could take place sometime in October, just before the U.K. is scheduled to leave the European Union. October could be an interesting month.”
Read more
British economy shrinks
Along with everything else he has to contend with as Brexit plays out, Britain’s new prime minister is inheriting a faltering economy.
Gross domestic product contracted by 0.2 per cent in the second quarter, surprising forecasters as the country heads towards its October date to quit the European Union.
“The U.K. could be heading for recession after the economy contracted by 0.2 per cent in the second quarter, underperforming expectations and coming at a terrible time given the proximity to 31 Oct.,” said Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam.
“Heading into a no-deal Brexit in recession would be a nightmare scenario for Boris Johnson’s team and could further drag on the pound at a time when it is already in freefall.”
Ticker
Huawei unveils operating system
From The Associated Press: Huawei unveiled a smartphone operating system that it said can replace Google’s Android, adding to the Chinese tech giant’s efforts to insulate itself against U.S. sanctions.
Pace of oil demand slows
From Reuters: Mounting signs of an economic slowdown and a ramping up of the U.S.-China trade war have caused global oil demand to grow at its slowest pace since the financial crisis of 2008, the International Energy Agency said. It said that compared with the same month in 2018, global demand fell by 160,000 barrels a day in May.
Japanese growth faster than expected
From Reuters: Japan’s economy grew much faster than expected in April-June to mark the third straight quarter of expansion, as robust household consumption and business investment offset the hit to exports from cooling global demand. Gross domestic product grew an annualized 1.8% in the second quarter, the Cabinet Office’s preliminary data showed.
What to watch for today
As always, economists have different forecasts for what Statistics Canada’s monthly jobs report will show.
CIBC World Markets, for example, expects the agency to report that the economy churned out 7,000 new jobs in July, with unemployment inching up to 5.6 per cent from 5.5 per cent.
BMO, on the other hand, projects 15,000 jobs, with unemployment holding at 5.5 per cent.
“The underlying growth rate of the economy has likely been overstated by the recent rebound in activity, which comes after a very weak period,” said CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes.
“As a result, the labour gains seen earlier in the year are unlikely to persist as growth comes back down to trend.”
Also on tap are Statistics Canada’s monthly report on building permits, and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.’s measure of housing starts.
BMO expects to see that the value of building permits rose 0.5 per cent in July, while housing starts slipped to an annual pace of 200,000.
We’ll also see more corporate quarterly results, including those from E-L Financial Corp., GMP Capital Inc., Heroux-Devtek Inc. Hydro One Ltd. and TransAlta Corp.
Required Reading
Vehicle production tumbling
Canadian vehicle manufacturing is tumbling amid a prolonged slump in sales, with production in the first half of the year dropping below one million units for the first time in a decade. Stefanie Marotta reports.
CI struggles with redemptions
Canadians continue to pull their money from CI Financial Corp.'s mutual funds, extending the company’s troubling streak of net redemptions and sending its share price tumbling, Tim Kiladze writes.
Should you bite?
Banks are offering cash and iPads to people opening new chequing accounts. Personal finance columnist Rob Carrick looks at whether you should bite.