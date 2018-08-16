‘Good value for your money’: How downtown condo prices in Canadian cities compare globally

Briefing highlights

Comparing condo prices

It’s National Tell A Joke Day

Asian markets down, Europe up

Trade hopes buoy investors

New York poised for stronger open

Turkish lira picks up

Canadian dollar above 76 cents

Walmart e-commerce, same-store sales jump

Downtown condo living

Vancouver and Toronto have been singled out by many observers for their high home prices, but a fresh look shows downtown condo living in several Canadian cities compares well on a global basis.

Indeed, Vancouver prices may top those of Oslo, Copenhagen and Stockholm, but they pale in comparison to Hong Kong, London, New York and Paris.

Ditto for Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Quebec, all of which cost significantly less than the most expensive cities to live in the world.

Story continues below advertisement

Those are the findings of Matthieu Arseneau, National Bank Financial’s deputy chief economist, who compared ownership prices of “comparably sized” downtown condos across 24 cities.

So, for example, a 645-square-foot unit in downtown Toronto would go for US$460,000, at US$708 per square foot.

Here’s his global look, which shows that “you still get good value for your money” in Canada.

Mr. Arseneau also cited an Economist Intelligence Unit report this week that found Calgary ranked No. 4 for “liveability” among 140 global cities. Vancouver was No. 6, Toronto No. 7 and Montreal No. 19.

“One would assume that quality of life necessarily translates with a large premium on home prices, but that is not always the case,” he said in a report.

Indeed, “Canadian cities are far from being overpriced by international standards.” And when you add in the liveability aspect, “home prices in Canada’s four largest cities look even more attractive when controlling for quality of life.”

Of course, condo prices in Canada are also on their way up, rising 10.1 per cent in July from a year earlier, according to Canadian Real Estate Association numbers released Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Read more

Today is National Tell A Joke Day

Have you heard this one? What does the 'F' in NAFTA stand for?

Read more

Markets perkier

European markets are rebounding so far, and New York looks set for a stronger open, on word that the U.S. and China plan to talk about trade again.

“After several days of losses, European markets have opened slightly higher this morning, on reports out of Beijing that the U.S. and China were set to sit down for a new round of discussions at the end of this month,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.

“This has prompted a rebound in the Chinese renminbi from its recent lows while the continued recovery in the Turkish lira has alleviated short-term concerns of a collapse in the currency.”

Asian markets were down, with Tokyo losing less than 0.1 per cent, Hong Kong shedding 0.8 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite declining 0.7 per cent.

But in Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.4 and 0.6 per cent by about 7:35 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also up.

Story continues below advertisement

But observers warned Turkey could well still be a trouble spot.

“While this is welcome from a contagion point of view and will help mitigate some of the upward pressure from rising prices within Turkey, it should not be taken as a sign that the crisis is over,” Mr. Hewson said.

“A limitation on shorting the Turkish lira by the local regulator, along with a ledge from Qatar to invest US$15-billion in the Turkish economy, has helped the lira continues its recent recovery from its lows … earlier this week,” he added.

“The bigger question is whether this is a case of crisis averted or crisis deferred, and the probability is that it is the latter given that Turkey’s problems remain unresolved, in that the economy still requires higher rates to help keep a lid on the inflationary pressures that have been unleashed on the Turkish economy. “

The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, is just above 76 US cents.

Read more

What to watch for today

Economists expect Statistics Canada’s monthly report on manufacturing sales to show a gain of 1.3 per cent in June.

"The strength in June is expected to mainly reflect a strong double-digit bounce-back in petroleum and coal sales," Royal Bank of Canada economists said in a lookahead.

"Production levels in this sector are expected to return to normal after activity sank in April and remained weak in May due to a refinery outages," they added.

“The June increase is also expected to reflect indications of a modest bounce in motor vehicle sales. The volume of overall manufacturing sales is expected to be similarly strong.”

More news

Streetwise

Insight

Inside the Market

In case you missed it