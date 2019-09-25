Here are three potential market-roiling flashpoints. Are you prepared?

Briefing highlights
- Three potential flashpoints
- Global markets sinking so far
- New York poised to open lower
- Canadian dollar below 75.5 cents
- What analysts are saying
- What to watch for today
- Required Reading
Potential flashpoints
There are three potential market-roiling flashpoints looming in the fourth quarter, as JPMorgan Chase sees it.
And the bank believes markets may not be ready for “possible escalations” where crude, the U.S.-China trade war and Brexit are concerned.
Iran’s impact on the oil market has escalated of late. The trade war is always just a Donald Trump tweet away from escalation. And Brexit seems to escalate by the day.
“Investors should be more suspect about markets’ readiness for possible escalations in Q4’s three geopolitical flashpoints of Iran, the trade war and Brexit,” said John Normand, JPMorgan’s head of cross-asset fundamental strategy.
Here are Mr. Normand’s flashpoints:
A ‘durable oil price spike’
“Except when oil markets are exceptionally loose (as in 2014-16), it has always been worth considering the wildcard of a supply-driven price rise because this dynamic has preceded every U.S. recession,” Mr. Normand said.
JPMorgan’s economists, Mr. Normand noted, estimated that a six-week “outage” from the recent hit to Saudi oil production could have shaved about 0.5 per cent from global economic growth. That would rise to 0.8 per cent for a three-month outage.
“The odds of such a prolonged outage are conjectural,” Mr. Normand said, but he cited the fact that crude prices are now at the “low end” of the trading range that has prevailed over the last three years despite supply issues that include big losses in Iranian exports and Venezuelan production.
This comes amid “equally impressive gains” in U.S. production, along with slower increases in demand.
“Thus, timing and level are critical when hedging a discrete event,” Mr. Normand said.
“Second, the U.S. appears unwilling to take direct military action against Iran, given both President Trump’s demonstrated preference for sanctions over force, plus Congressional opposition to military involvement in what it considers a third-party conflict amongst Saudi Arabia, Iran and Yemen,” he added.
“Thus, reprisal would need to be Saudi-led.”
At play here are, of course, oil prices, energy stocks and Russia’s ruble.
Further tariffs in the U.S.-China spat
“Despite goodwill gestures between the U.S. and China over the past two weeks and a widespread presumption that President Trump is twitching for even a weak deal ahead of 2020 elections, an escalation scenario is easy to envision,” Mr. Normand said.
“China, perhaps preferring to negotiate with a Democrat more likely to honour an agreement, might concede too little in negotiations, thereby triggering another U.S. tariff hike this fall.”
Potentially affected are China-related stocks, copper, metals and mining equities, the yuan and the Australian dollar.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin buoyed markets when he said on Monday that talks involving top U.S. and Chinese officials would resume in two weeks.
Of course, as IG senior market analyst Joshua Mahony noted, “while stocks are likely to rise in anticipation of a deal, the sense of déjà vu also brings skepticism over whether such a deal is there to be made.”
And, indeed, President Donald Trump angered the Chinese with comments at the UN Tuesday, driving down markets that had been hopeful for a resolution of the trade dispute.
A ‘hard Brexit after early elections’
There’s not much of an optimistic scenario here.
“To us, the most likely path in coming months is the following: No new agreement following the Oct. 17-18 EU leaders summit, and a request for a three-month extension and an early election in November or December,” Mr. Normand said.
“Voting intentions and our economists’ mapping to Parliament seats suggests a Conservative majority, which is why the election outcome can catalyze hard Brexit fears.”
This has affected, and could further affect, the pound, London’s FTSE 100 stock index and other assets.
Stocks sink
But for Jakarta’s benchmark stock index, which actually managed to scrape out a small gain, stocks are sinking across the globe today.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.3 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 1 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.9 and 1.6 per cent by about 4:45 a.m. ET.
“European stocks are on the slide this morning, as any optimism over the U.S.-China relationship faded with each word muttered on the subject by Donald Trump yesterday,” said IG senior market analyst Joshua Mahony.
“Trump’s appearance at the UN sought to criticize the Chinese growth strategy, drawing the ire of Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, who warned that U.S. threats act as a roadblock to trade talk progress,” he added.
New York futures were down.
The Canadian dollar was below 75.5 US cents.
What analysts are saying today
“Impeachment is a multi-step, multi-month process. The House passing articles of impeachment does not remove a sitting president; this is decided by the (Republican-controlled) Senate. So even if a removal is not the base case, this means months of uncertainty and distraction around the U.S. macro and policy outlook. In our [foreign exchange] strategy, we have been defensive for a considerable time, which translates to a constructive view on safe anti-cyclical beneficiaries, including the dollar. A worse and more uncertain global outlook reinforces this defensive stance, but may mean a narrow dollar discount that favours safe currency alternatives like [Japan’s yen, the Swiss franc], and gold as the asset currency of choice against high-beta shorts.” Daniel Hui, global foreign exchange strategist, JPMorgan Chase
“The U.S.-China trade talks have taken markets around in circles over the years, and markets are growing increasingly skeptical over an eventual conclusion. From a U.S. perspective, we are seeing the focus shift towards the impeachment process launched by Nancy Pelosi yesterday, drawing some of his attention away from China relations. This process is likely to come to nothing, yet this is yet another challenge to a president who has by and large been keen to target an elevated stock market over the years.” Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst, IG
“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched impeachment proceedings against President Trump, while Boris Johnson returns to London to re-engage with Speaker Bercow, who will doubtless make the PM’s life (even) more difficult. The winners are bond owners. Their market was helped by weaker equities and by U.S. data, which saw the Richmond Fed index drop back close to cycle lows, while the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index fell too. Political uncertainty and correcting equity markets add to the mix.” Kit Juckes, global fixed income strategist, Société Générale
“Nonetheless the [Trump] allegations, along with a sharp dive in U.S. consumer confidence for September has raised concerns that the U.S. economy may well be about to catch a Q4 pre-Christmas chill, in the process causing the U.S. dollar to fall back and U.S. yields to slide towards their lowest levels in nearly two weeks.” Michael Hewson, chief analyst, CMC Markets
What to watch for today
AGF Management Ltd., Accenture PLC and ConAgra Foods Inc. report financial results.
Required Reading
B.C. light on cannabis sales
British Columbia had the lowest sales of legal cannabis of any province on a per-capita basis in July, nine months after legalization, as its sluggish rollout of retail stores failed to deflate the province’s long-standing black market. Matt Lundy reports.
Stelco plunges
Stelco Inc. abandoned an attempt to raise US$300-million in the bond market despite offering a 9-per-cent interest rate, in a sign of growing pessimism about the steel industry as global economic expansion slows, Tim Kiladze writes. Its stock sank 11.9 per cent Tuesday, the first day of trading after the Canadian steelmaker cancelled the bond sale late Monday, to close at $9.41.
Shopify sells off
Shopify Inc.’s extraordinary rally this year is sputtering amid a stretched valuation, a recent share-offering and a broader reappraisal of strong growth stocks. The share price slumped 6 per cent on Tuesday, marking its biggest one-day decline in three months. David Berman reports.