Hey, Hydro One: The first rule of Fight Club is, you do not talk about pay hikes with a target on your back

Briefing highlights

The optics of pay hikes

Global markets mixed so far

New York set for weaker open

Canadian dollar below 78.5 cents

Brent crude hits $80

CPPIB posts 11.6% gain

Enbridge in huge restructuring

Walmart’s online sales jump

NAFTA talks set to miss key date

Optics North American [usually treated as singular] (typically in a political context) the way in which an event or course of action is perceived by the public. — Oxford Living Dictionaries

Hydro One Ltd.’s board of directors should have learned what the bankers did during the financial crisis: The first rule of Fight Club should be, you do not talk about voting yourselves pay hikes when there’s a target on your back.

First, some for-the-record stuff:

Hydro One CEO Mayo Schmidt, under political fire for his $6.2-million 2017 pay package, is a respected executive. And, as Laurentian Bank analyst Mona Nazir noted, his all-in compensation was below that of 90 per cent of his top 100 peers in Canada.

As Ms. Nazir noted, Hydro One directors, under fire for voting themselves some pretty pay raises, pointed out their compensation was near or below the median levels of their peers.

Um, have Mr. Schmidt, chair David Denison and the directors noticed what’s happened to their stock?

To recap, as The Globe and Mail’s Andrew Willis and Tim Kiladze report, Hydro One chair David Denison told his annual meeting this week that Mr. Schmidt’s pay was “appropriate.”

(No doubt he thought his own was appropriate, too, having gained $70,000 to $330,000.)

Directors got $25,000 more, bringing their pay to $185,000, Mr. Denison noting that their fees had been capped for three years.

Shareholders voted 92 per cent in support of the compensation scheme. Of course, the province, which owns 47 per cent of the utility, abstained, saying it was holding back because Hydro One promised a review.

Open this photo in gallery Hydro One CEO Mayo Schmidt Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Electricity is a huge issue, and could well have been a flashpoint in an election campaign, regardless.

But Hydro One has taken on a tainted air in the midst of the Ontario election campaign as the governing Liberals rail and Conservative Leader Doug Ford rails even more, threatening to clean house.

Hydro One may have reported a nice jump in first-quarter profit and an increase in its dividend this week, but it’s going to be dogged for the next few weeks, and possibly even after the June 7 election.

“Ontario elections create unwanted distraction, not warranted in our opinion,” said Laurentian’s Ms. Nazir.

BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Ben Pham agreed that the election is taking its toll.

“H has sold off in sympathy with rising interest rates, but also due to heightened political risk (June 7 Ontario election) and lower-than-expected Avista deal accretion,” he said, referring to Hydro One by its stock symbol and a proposed takeover of a U.S. company.

“Normally we would view this as an interesting entry point, particularly in the context of a 5-per-cent dividend increase and high-quality earnings,” Mr. Pham added.

“However, peers have sold off just as much and/or offer more attractive [earnings per share growth.”

So he cut his target price on Hydro One stock to $22.50 from $23.50.

Ms. Nazir’s one-year target is $24, while CIBC World Markets analyst Robert Catellier cut his to $24 from $26, citing a “challenging” short-term outlook.

Raymond James analysts also trimmed their target price, to $24 from $25 while reiterating their “positive rate” after this week’s results, citing cost controls and operational improvements.

“We recognized that despite showing continued earnings growth, the stock is languishing amid a political onslaught in Ontario and continued fund flows out of the yield-rich utilities sector,” said Frederic Bastien and David Quezada.

“Therein lies the opportunity for investors who can ignore the noise to scoop up at all-time lows a company with solid long-term fundamentals.”

Markets mixed

Global markets are mixed so far, with New York pointing down and the Canadian dollar shooting back up.

“The ghost of the 10-year Treasury yield has returned to spook markets again, with equities failing to make much progress as attention fixates on the key global benchmark,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite each lost about 0.5 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.4 per cent by about 7:10 a.m. ET.

New York futures were down.

The loonie is just shy of 78.5 US cents, and the U.S. dollar is softer.

“USD has continued to drift down from yesterday’s high, despite UST 10s holding the move through 3.1 per cent,” said Royal Bank of Canada chief currency strategist Adam Cole, referring to the U.S. dollar and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury.

CPPIB posts gains

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is charting its next strategic direction amid challenging investment conditions after posting net investment gains of 11.6 per cent in its 2018 fiscal year ended March 31, The Globe and Mail’s Jacqueline Nelson reports.

CPPIB, the largest pension investment fund in the country and manager of the Canada Pension Plan’s portfolio, is preparing for an influx in new capital linked to the Canada Pension Plan expansion as its investment teams contend with fiercely competitive global markets.

