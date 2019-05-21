Hitting market bottom: A five-year forecast for house prices in 33 Canadian cities

Briefing highlights
Home price forecast
Some economists say Canada's housing market may now have hit bottom after the slowdown engineered by policy makers.
And by many accounts, those policies appear to have done the trick, with a soft landing rather than a crash.
"After more than two years of decline, sales in the resale market appear to have reached bottom," said Andres Carbacho-Burgos, lead housing economist at Moody's Analytics.
Royal Bank of Canada senior economist Robert Hogue agreed, commenting on the latest Canadian Real Estate Association report, which showed sales on the upswing in April for a second consecutive month.
"The 3.6-per-cent month-over-month advance isn’t an ‘all-clear’ signal for the market but strongly suggests that the cyclical bottom has been reached," Mr. Hogue said.
“Activity climbed above year-ago levels for the first time since December, 2017.”
This comes after provincial measures in British Columbia and Ontario, aimed at cooling the Vancouver and Toronto area markets, and new mortgage-qualification stress tests brought in by the federal bank regulator in early 2018 to head off a debt bomb.
What many homeowners and potential buyers want to know now, of course, is where things could go from here if we've hit bottom.
Here's the view from Moody's Analytics, sister company of the credit rating agency:
"With the direct and indirect effects of monetary tightening, house price appreciation will slow down in 2020, turn briefly negative in 2021, and only recover in the following years," Mr. Carbacho-Burgos said in his report.
"Over the coming year, only Montreal will have moderate house price appreciation compared with the other large metro areas, but in subsequent years there will be a partial recovery, with Toronto doing somewhat better," he added.
"Vancouver house prices will dip over the next year, and the metro area will be lucky to maintain level prices through 2024 given how overvalued house and apartment prices are currently."
Here's how Moody's sees home prices playing out across Canada over the next several years, basing its findings on RPS Real Property Solutions data:
Stocks looking up
Global markets are mixed so far, picking up in Europe and pointing up in New York.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.1 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.5 per cent, though the Shanghai Composite gained 1.2 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.5 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. ET.
New York futures were up.
“European markets are advancing this morning, attempting to recapture some of the bullish momentum of last week,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.
“The rebound in risk appetite has stalled over the last couple of sessions, as the U.S.-China trade war has stepped up a gear, but bullish investors are not giving up without a fight, hoping to restart the move higher as trade war news diminishes.”
The Canadian dollar was at about 74.5 US cents.
What to watch for today
Canadian investors return from a long holiday weekend with little on tap on the economic calendar other than the monthly report on U.S. existing home sales.
Economists generally expect to see an annualized increase of 2.6 per cent for April.
Watch, too, for quarterly results from Home Depot Inc. and TJX Cos.
Banks to report
Canadian bank stocks are lagging the S&P/TSX Composite Index this year amid concerns about slumping home sales, rising loan losses and a deteriorating outlook for the Canadian economy. That, writes investment reporter David Berman, adds to the importance of the banks’ second quarter financial results, which kick off this week.
Weight Watchers opening Toronto operation
Weight Watchers International Inc. is opening a technology operation in downtown Toronto, drawn to the city’s flourishing innovation sector as it attempts to make itself over into a digitally driven lifestyle and wellness company. Technology writer Sean Silcoff reports.
Meet this analyst
Investment reporter Tim Shufelt introduces readers to the Canadian analyst who thinks Warren Buffett has lost his touch (and who Berkshire refuses to invite to its annual meeting).