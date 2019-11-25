 Skip to main content

Business Briefing

Morning Business Briefing

Home prices to spike next year, but not like the bad old days (or good old days if you were selling)

Michael Babad
Michael Babad
Prices to spike

Capital Economics projects Canadian home prices could rise sharply next year amid lower mortgage rates and tighter markets.

That potential rise of at least 6 per cent by the second quarter wouldn't quite mark a return to the bad old days that prompted governments to pull out their fire hoses.

(Or the good old days, if you were selling or simply rubbing your hands in glee amid the wealth effect.)

But it would make certain unaffordable markets even more so.

"Following the slump in mortgage rates, the rise in the sales-to-new-listings ratio suggests that house price inflation will surge," Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist at Capital Economics, said in his housing market forecast.

That ratio of sales to new listings is a key measure of a market’s tightness. While regional differences are wide across the country, nationally the ratio stood at 63.7 per cent in October, according to Bank of Nova Scotia, with 64 denoting a sellers’ market.

Source: Capital Economics

Home sales have rebounded from the thumping they took after the federal bank regulator established new mortgage-qualification stress tests in early 2018, to head off a credit bubble, and amid tax and other measures from the B.C. and Ontario governments to cool down the inflated Vancouver- and Toronto-area markets.

Sales in Canada now sit 8 per cent above their 10-year average, compared with February, when they sat 9 per cent below, Mr. Brown said.

Mr. Brown’s calculations, based on the MLS home price index, illustrate how “price momentum is building quickly.”

Indeed, over the past three months, prices have climbed 0.5 per cent from each preceding month.

That, in turn has driven three-month gains to 5.5 per cent, at an annualized pace, from the previous three-month period, the best showing in two years, Mr. Brown said.

"If that pace is maintained, house price inflation will reach 6 per cent by the second quarter of 2020," he added.

“The sales-to-new-listing ratio suggests that house price inflation could rise by far more than that.”

All of this speaks to consumer spending, as well, and economists suggest that's waning.

But housing market gains should help, Mr. Brown said, noting that the Bank of Canada has estimated that we spend six cents for each dollar rise in the value of our homes.

Note, too, that Friday’s Statistics Canada report on retail sales, while lame, showed gains at building-materials outlets.

“That strength in housing was evident in rising sales at building-material stores, which hit a record high on a volumes basis," said Royal Bank of Canada senior economist Josh Nye.

The wealth effect could be different this time out, according to Mr. Brown.

"There are reasons to think that households might save more of the gains from higher housing values in 2020 than they did in previous years," he said.

"For example, the sharp rise in consumer delinquencies in September seems to support our view that very high levels of household debt and limited liquid savings explain why consumer spending growth has lagged behind incomes growth in the past year."

Our finances are in better shape now, however, though the Bank of Canada is watching closely lest our elevated household debts get even further out of hand again.

Mr. Brown and other economists believe the central bank may cut its key overnight rate again at some point soon, meant to be "insurance" in uncertain times.

"But with the housing market on the tear again, the key message now is that interest rates are far more likely to be held near their current levels than lowered significantly," he said.

Read more

Stocks climb

Global markets are largely on the rise so far on a here-we-go-again-move related to U.S.-China trade talks.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.8 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.5 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.7 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.5 and 0.7 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. ET.

New York futures were up.

The Canadian dollar was above 75 US cents.

Stocks are moving on signals from China that it’s willing to “compromise,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

“If China is prepared to make compromises on intellectual property rights, one of the previous sticking points, then investors are right to be more optimistic about a deal,” Mr. Beauchamp said.

“All this could be so much hot air, and will certainly exasperate those who have long bemoaned the sensitivity of markets to trade war headlines, but the removal of this macro concern would do wonders for sentiment, and perhaps for U.S. earnings too – as the season draws to a close, investors can look back on a mixed bag of reports, although there were few real shockers, and certainly not enough to draw a substantially bearish inference.”

Read more

Tiffany for breakfast

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is, well, having Tiffany for breakfast today.

LVMH struck a deal to buy Tiffany & Co. for US16.2-billion, or US$135 a share in cash, bringing together two of the ultimate in luxury companies.

Together, they will boast brands including Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Givenchy, Fendy, Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Dior Watches and others. In wines and spirits alone, its brands include Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Krug, Château Cheval Blanc, Hennessy and Glenmorangie.

Tiffany, of course, was founded in 1837 and is now a global chain.

“The acquisition of Tiffany will strengthen LVMH’s position in jewelry and further increase its presence in the United States,” LVMH said in a statement announcing the deal.

“The addition of Tiffany will transform LVMH’s watches and jewelry division and complement LVMH’s 75 distinguished houses.”

The deal should give LVMH “more exposure” to the U.S. luxury market, said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

Some companies in the retail sector have complained about softer demand, but luxury brands tend to hold up well when economies cool as the mega rich usually fare better in a cooler economic climate,” he added.

What to watch for today

There’s not much on the calendar at this point, but Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell speaks tonight on the economic expansion.

Required Reading

Board Games

Canadian companies have steadily, but slowly, added women to their boards and executive ranks over the past decade as they respond to pressure from shareholders. The shift has been due in large part to regulations that forced them to disclose their gender diversity and explain how they intend to improve it. Next spring, the conversation will be bigger and broader. New federal rules will extend the diversity disclosure rules to race, disabilities and Indigenous heritage, requiring companies to include that information in circulars to shareholders. Canada is believed to be the first country to mandate companies to expand diversity disclosure beyond gender to other groups. David Milstead reports in our annual Board Games project.

Banks to kick off earnings

After years of strong results from outside the country, Canada’s six largest banks are expected to report international growth is slowing amid trade wars and recession concerns. At home, the banks are expected to set aside more capital for bad loans, in part because of low energy prices. Bank of Nova Scotia kicks off reporting fiscal 2019 financial results on Tuesday. Andrew Willis reports.

Groups call to end strike

The federal government is facing mounting calls to legislate striking Canadian National Railway Co. employees back to work as pockets of the Canadian economy began to show the strains five days after the country’s largest freight railway operator cut back to a fraction of its capacity. Sean Silcoff looks at the strike’s impact.

