Housing affordability is eroding in Canada (not that Harry and Meghan need to worry)

Briefing highlights
- Home ownership costs rise
- China cuts tariffs, adds stimulus
- Global markets climbing so far
- New York poised for stronger open
- Canadian dollar below 75.5 cents
- What to watch for today
- What analysts are saying today
- Required Reading
Affordability erodes
Not that Prince Harry and Meghan need to worry, but residing in Victoria is a costly prospect.
As The Globe and Mail’s Nancy Macdonald reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living on Vancouver Island as they step away from royal duties, in a beautiful $14-million estate in nearby North Saanich.
Like many other cities, housing affordability is a huge issue in Victoria, according to the latest measure by National Bank Financial.
For a house, the mortgage payment as a percentage of income rose in the fourth quarter of last year to 65.1 per cent from the previous three-month period, National Bank deputy chief economist Matthieu Arseneau and economist Kyle Dahms found.
That’s based on a “representative home in the metropolitan market” at about $854,300.
For a condo, it’s substantially lower at 37.3 per cent.
You’d need annual income of $177,346 to afford that representative home, and it would take 103 months of saving for a down payment, National Bank said.
Compare Victoria with Toronto, where a mortgage payment as a percentage of income came in at 61 per cent and it takes annual income of $193,550 to support a purchase.
Or Vancouver, where the corresponding numbers are 84 per cent and $222,381 (and 377 months of saving for a down payment).
Across the country, affordability “deteriorated slightly” in the fourth quarter, Mr. Arseneau and Mr. Dahms said.
“While mortgage interest rates were essentially unchanged from Q3, income growth was unable to keep pace with the rise in home prices for the urban composite,” they said, referring to the group of cities they track.
“Among the 10 urban centres covered, only Vancouver and Winnipeg saw income increasing faster than housing prices during the quarter,” they added.
“Vancouver was the only market showing an improvement in affordability, the monthly mortgage payment as a percentage of income registering a fourth consecutive decline, a first since 2008-2009 when the global economy was mired in a recession.”
Their national composite index “stands on the cusp” of its 20-year average, they noted, but that comes with widespread differences among the cities measured.
“Indeed, despite some ameliorations over the past year, the Vancouver, Toronto and Hamilton markets are still exhibiting affordability concerns while all other markets are either in line with their historical norms or even better,” Mr. Arseneau and Mr. Dahms said.
“The widespread improvement in affordability occurred in 2019 thanks to an 85-basis-points decline in mortgage interest rates and one of the smallest increases in home prices among OECD countries,” they added, referencing Canada’s membership in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.
“That said, we doubt that a further improvement in home affordability is possible at this point as we see interest rates levelling off and home prices should accelerate given tight supply in the resale market.”
Victoria, by the way, showed improvement where condos are concerned and deterioration for other types of homes.
Read more
- Rachelle Younglai: Toronto real estate market continues its rebound as home sales jump 15 per cent in January
- Rachelle Younglai: Vancouver home sales rise 42 per cent in January compared with 2019
- James Bradshaw, Matt Lundy: Mortgage rates fall amid sharp drop in bond yields
- Nancy Macdonald: Harry and Meghan’s new Victorian life: How Vancouver Islanders are getting along with their royal neighbours
- Canadian home sales fell in December, ending nine-month streak of gains
- David Parkinson: Poloz warns ‘froth’ could return to Canada’s housing market
- Canadian house prices: Be afraid. Be very afraid
- Rob Carrick: Exactly how does our shaky economy rate smoking hot housing markets in some cities?
- Carolyn Ireland: Torontonians in search of affordability head west
- Rita Trichur: Frothy housing markets are creating a powder keg for new Liberal minority to defuse
- Yes, you may be able to afford a new home in Toronto. No, you can’t have a backyard
- Pace of mortgage credit speeds up amid ‘fear of a return to bubble-like conditions’
China cuts tariffs
China is taking action on two fronts, cutting tariffs and adding stimulus.
On the first front, Beijing said it would cut levies on US$75-billion in U.S. goods on Feb. 14. That’s the day after Washington cuts its own tariffs.
At the same time, authorities unveiled tax and credit measures aimed at juicing the economy during the coronavirus outbreak.
“The [tariff] move by Beijing is a nice way to take the pressure off the Chinese economy in light of the coronavirus situation, plus it’s a great distraction for dealers - it will take their mind off of the deepening health crisis,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.
“The reduction in levies from the Chinese side shows they are willing to play ball with the U.S., and it should help mend the frayed trade relations.”
Read more
Stocks climb
Global markets are kicking off the day in fine fashion.
Tokyo’s Nikkei rose 2.4 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 2.6 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 1.7 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.6 per cent by about 5 a.m. ET.
New York futures were up.
The Canadian dollar was below 75.5 US cents.
This came as China unveiled cuts to tariffs on US$75-billion in U.S. goods, while Beijing also announced tax an other measures to help its companies during the coronavirus outbreak.
“The recovery in risk assets has continued through the night, with indices throughout Asia-Pacific gaining between 1 and 3 per cent on hopes for a coronavirus cure and recent Chinese stimulus,” IG said in its morning markets note.
“Meanwhile, the Chinese announced that they would be halving tariffs on many U.S. imports in a move that provides a boost to relations between the two countries and addresses some of the domestic concerns given the ongoing virus crisis.”
Read more
Ticker
Toyota forecasts stronger profit
From Reuters: Toyota Motor Corp. nudged up its annual operating profit forecast by 4.2 per cent on favourable currency rates and better-than-expected sales, but added the impact of the new coronavirus was hard to gauge and had not yet been factored in. Japan’s biggest auto maker said it now expects operating profit for the year to end-March to climb to the equivalent of US$22.7 billion. Third-quarter profit, however, declined 3.2 per as the yen trended higher than expected during the period and due to softer vehicle sales, though the result was slightly higher than market expectations.
What to watch for today
Several companies are scheduled to report quarterly results, including BCE Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Héroux-Devtek Inc., Interfor Corp., Kellogg Co., Philip Morris International Inc., Saputo Inc. and Tyson Foods Inc.
Also reporting is Twitter Inc., whose results are always a market focus.
“The share price of the social media group tumbled on the back of the third-quarter update in October,” noted CMC Markets analyst David Madden.
“It was a poor set of figures by all accounts,” he said, citing earnings per share and revenue that missed the estimates of analysts.
“The group confirmed that some of the issues that weighed on the third-quarter numbers are likely to hang over the group in the fourth quarter, so expectations have been managed to the downside. CFO Ned Segal cautioned that some of the problems could bleed over into 2020, too, so traders will be keen to get an update on that front.”
What analysts are saying today
“Bullish momentum continues to carry equities higher this morning, although strength has begun to wane as investors prepare for tomorrow’s [U.S.] non-farm payroll report. U.S. markets are back at record highs, while [Germany’s] DAX seems prepared to follow suit, even if it is displaying further caution around the 13,600 mark, the peak of the past two years. Some of the strength in European markets will be down to the utterly abysmal performance of the euro this week, which has conspicuously failed to follow up on the strength displayed at the end of January, and has instead fallen right back to $1.10. It has held this level religiously since November, but with this morning’s dire manufacturing figures from Germany weighing heavily the outlook seems grim.” Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst, IG
“Day 2 of OPEC’s special joint technical committee meeting ended with no agreement so deliberations now head into an unexpected third day. The JTC meeting had raised expectation of some OPEC action to stabilize oil markets roiled by coronavirus. From Vienna, our head of commodity strategy writes ‘Saudi Arabia seems ready to push for a very proactive and immediate production response, potentially convening a full emergency meeting of ministers as early as next week. Russia, on the other hand, is once again much more reticent about making any sudden moves and is calling for a more cautious response until more data is available on the actual demand impact. Nigeria is also apparently balking at having to make additional cuts as it is not a major exporter to China.’” Elsa Lignos, global head of foreign exchange strategy, Royal Bank of Canada
“The global equity recovery has stepped up a gear in the last twenty fours. The economic threat of the coronavirus has probably been overblown. Even it hasn’t, central banks have signalled they will come to the rescue anyway. Soothing words and actions from global central banks and the WHO saying there is no pandemic has juiced up markets enough to put coronavirus fears aside.” Jasper Lawler, head of research, London Capital Group
Required Reading
Hearings to resume
The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project cleared a significant legal hurdle this week, but months of regulatory hearings lie ahead before the company’s construction contractors can begin work on vast stretches of the route across British Columbia. Justine Hunter reports.
Not so awful
Economics writer David Parkinson looks at last November’s awful job numbers to find out … they weren’t so awful.
Cynics have reason for hope
Even Alberta cynics have reason to be hopeful after this Trans Mountain legal win, Kelly Cryderman writes.