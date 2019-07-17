 Skip to main content

Housing market 'has passed its cyclical bottom': If you're looking to buy or sell, check out this city-by-city look

Morning Business Briefing

Housing market ‘has passed its cyclical bottom’: If you’re looking to buy or sell, check out this city-by-city look

Michael Babad
Briefing highlights

  • Housing market has troughed, analysts say
  • Global markets sinking so far
  • New York futures up
  • Canadian dollar at about 76.5 cents
  • What to expect in inflation report
  • What else to watch for today
  • Required Reading

Market trough?

Economists believe Canada’s housing market has troughed, creating “almost dream conditions” for policy-makers who moved forcefully to head off a price and debt bomb.

Analysts were commenting on the latest numbers from the Canadian Real Estate Association, which, despite big regional differences and trouble spots, suggest stability after the introduction of provincial tax measures and federal mortgage stress tests.

As The Globe and Mail’s Janet McFarland reports, home sales rose 0.3 per cent in June from a year earlier, with average prices up 1.7 per cent.

On a month-over-month basis, sales dipped 0.2 per cent from May.

Those numbers show the market was basically flat, said Royal Bank of Canada senior economist Robert Hogue, and “provided further evidence that the market has passed its cyclical bottom.”

Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter looked at what’s happening and dubbed it “almost dream conditions for policy-makers,” based on certain half-year figures.

There’s still a big East-West divide, with Vancouver slumping, in particular.

And don’t count on a big rebound, observers said.

“We see little in the near term – not even recent drops in mortgage rates – to fire up the market significantly,” said Mr. Hogue.

“We expect demand-suppressing policy measures, as as stretched affordability in key markets, to keep things relatively cool,” he added.

“This is sure to disappoint those hoping for a snapback in activity, especially out west. But it should be viewed as part of the solution to address issues of affordability and household debt in this country.”

Now, if you’re looking to buy or sell, you’ll be interested in this from Bank of Nova Scotia.

Open this photo in gallery

Source: Bank of Nova Scotia

The Globe and Mail

“Halfway through 2019, the data continues to point to near-term stability in most regional housing markets,” said Scotiabank provincial economist Marc Desormeaux.

“Demand-supply conditions have stayed roughly balanced in most major centres, and sales and prices are generally recovering from a broad-based slump in February,” he added.

“Of course, long-term challenges remain, but this year looks set to be a relatively steady one after multiple years of adjustment to higher interest rates and federal and provincial policy.”

Stocks sink

Global markets are largely sinking so far, though New York futures are pointing higher.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.1 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.2 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 per cent by about 4:45 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 down marginally.

New York futures were up.

The Canadian dollar was at about 76.5 US cents.

“European markets are taking a somewhat more downbeat tone today, as the sharp deterioration in European currencies that boosted local equity markets slows to a halt,” said IG senior market analyst Joshua Mahony.

“Donald Trump has also had a hand in this stock slowdown, with the president stating that U.S.-China trade talks still have ‘a long way to go,’” he added.

“There are precious few signs that any progress is being made, and thus we have seen the focus shift onto the Fed (last week) and now earnings.”

Ticker

WTO rules against U.S.

From Reuters: The United States did not fully comply with a World Trade Organization ruling and could face Chinese sanctions if it does not remove certain tariffs that break WTO rules, WTO appeals judges said in a ruling.

What to watch for today

Observers expect Statistics Canada to report that inflation cooled in June, pulled down by a drop in gas prices.

“Other categories worth watching are cellphone services, with major carriers rolling out more consumer-friendly data plans in the month (i.e., bigger data limits and no overage fees),” said BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic.

“Travel services have also swung more than seasonally normal in recent months, with the Raptors effect possibly having an impact – we’ve assumed a return to more normal seasonal trends,” he added.

“Finally, grocery price inflation has been steadily accelerating (+4 per cent year-over-year in May), impacted by weather south of the border and the lagged effects of a weaker loonie.”

Economists generally expect to see that consumer prices dipped in June by 0.2 or 0.3 per cent from May, bringing the annual inflation rate down to 2 or 2.1 per cent from May’s 2.4 per cent.

Statistics Canada also reports on Canadian manufacturing sales in May.

“We’re looking for factory sales to show up at a strong 2 per cent,” said CIBC World Markets senior economist Royce Mendes.

“The sector has shown signs of life after weakness seen around the turn of the year, but keep in mind, as with many of the other data in Canada recently, it’s likely just a rebound to more normal levels of activity, rather than any sustainable acceleration in growth.”

Also on tap are quarterly results from Alcoa, Bank of America, IBM, Kinder Morgan Canada and Rogers Communications.

And Netflix, whose “first-quarter figures might be a tough act to follow,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

“The group is confident it will retain its dominant position in the streaming sector, though it faces increasing competition from Apple TV, Amazon Prime and Disney – who will remove their content from the Netflix platform this year,” Mr. Madden added.

“The company recently reported that its in-house show, Stranger Things, pulled in over 40 million households since the third season was released in early July. Netflix has only recently started to publish its viewing figures, and given it operates in a specialized industry, it’s possible it will become a metric of its success, and could also be a yardstick for competitors to measure themselves against.”

Required Reading

Pizza chain sales hurting

Sales are slowing at several North American pizzeria chains as customers gain access to a widening array of foods available at their fingertips through delivery apps such as Uber Eats, Foodora and Skip the Dishes. Megan Devlin reports.

Firing back

Aimia Inc.’s largest shareholder is firing back at the loyalty-rewards company after two new directors were appointed, setting up a public clash between the New York-based fund and the company’s leadership, Tim Kiladze writes.

BoC to take control

The Bank of Canada will take over as administrator of a key interest-rate benchmark that is undergoing an overhaul as part of global reforms to benchmarks, some of which have been vulnerable to manipulation. James Bradshaw examines the issue.

