How the mighty have fallen: Where Canada's housing market now ranks in the world

Morning Business Briefing

How the mighty have fallen: Where Canada’s housing market now ranks in the world

Michael Babad
Michael Babad
Briefing highlights

  • Canada slips in rankings
  • Stocks slump as Huawei CFO arrested
  • New York poised to sink at open
  • Canadian dollar below 74.5 cents
  • A BoC scene I’d love to see
  • OPEC expected to cut supply
  • A look at Canadian oil prices
  • Bombardier holds investor day
  • What to expect in trade reports

Canada tumbles in rankings

Canada has slipped again in a global ranking of housing markets, marking a steady decline since the heady days of 2016 and early 2017.

Canada ranked No. 44 in Knight Frank’s third-quarter report, dropping from No. 37 in the second quarter, No. 15 in the first three months, and No. 10 in the final three months of 2017.

Go back further, and you’ll see Canada held the No. 4 spot, based on annual price gains, for several consecutive quarters in 2016 and 2017, before beginning to slight in the third quarter of last year.

The decline, of course, followed provincial measures in British Columbia and Ontario, aimed at cooling off the bubbly Vancouver and Toronto area markets.

And, more recently, new national mortgage-qualification rules from the federal bank regulator came into effect in January, which have had a marked impact.

Along with those provincial and federal measures are the impact of stretched affordability and rising interest rates, Liam Bailey, global head of research at the Knight Frank consulting group, added in an interview.

Here’s the latest look:

Canada’s regional housing markets differ, of course, with Vancouver and Toronto coming off the boil. The bottom line is policy makers appear to have pulled off the soft landing they’d hoped for.

Indeed, the Bank of Canada pointed to a less uncertain picture Wednesday as it held interest rates steady.

“Household credit and regional housing markets appear to be stabilizing following a significant slowdown in recent quarters,” the central bank said.

“The bank continues to monitor the impact on both builders and buyers of tighter mortgage rules, regional housing policy changes, and higher interest rates.”

Stocks sink, Huawei in focus

Global markets are falling after the arrest in Canada of Huawei’s chief financial officer, whose pending extradition to the U.S. has renewed fears over U.S.-China relations.

Tokyo’s Nikkei slumped 1.9 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 2.5 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 1.7 per cent.

In Europe, stocks were also falling sharply, with London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 down all down by about 2.5 per cent by about 5:30 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also down.

“Stocks have sold-off severely this morning as traders are worried that U.S.-China relations have deteriorated,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

As The Globe and Mail’s Robert Fife and Steven Chase report, Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver on the weekend, at the request of U.S. authorities, in connection with sanctions against Iran.

The Canadian dollar, hit by Wednesday’s Bank of Canada decision, was below 74.5 US cents.

A BoC scene I’d love to see

Okay, January’s out. I can’t meet in February. How’s March looking?

Open this photo in gallery

Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins and governor Stephen Poloz

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

OPEC expected to cut

Call it Round 2 for the oil market.

OPEC begins a meeting today that is expected to see the cartel and its oil allies agree to a production cut of at least 1 million barrels a day.

Speculation and signals alone have already pushed crude prices higher, though key will be just how deep the cuts are.

OPEC meets today, followed Friday by a broader meeting with allies in a previous production cap agreement, including Russia.

This follows Rachel Notley’s OPEC-style price management, the Alberta Premier having ordered supply cuts of 325,000 barrels a day beginning next year.

“As is mostly the case, there is uncertainty going into the OPEC meeting, given wide-ranging extreme views from no cut to 1 to 1.5 million barrels a day of a cut,” said Joan Pinto, associate, energy specialist at CIBC World Markets.

She warned that any cut less than 1 million by OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, would sink oil prices to “eventually test” the lows of two years ago.

“Given our framework, we expect OPEC+ to cut output by around 1.5 million barrels a day for six months, and reassess global balances next in June, 2019,” Ms. Pinto said.

“A cut of this magnitude would extend the rebound in oil prices.”

And on that note ...

The Globe and Mail’s Matt Lundy looks at Canadian oil prices, here.

What to watch for today

Bombardier Inc. holds its investor day in New York after a somewhat volatile period.

“We expect the company to provide more transparency on its 2019-2020 targets (and possibly beyond) and maintain the high level of confidence it has demonstrated in its recent conference presentations,” Citigroup analyst Manish Somaiya said.

“In our view, the credit markets are very supportive of the current management team, though we would be the first to acknowledge that waiting one additional year to 2020 for free cash flow is a disappointment.”

Given the focus on U.S. trade policy, today’s numbers on both sides of the border should also be interesting.

Economists expect Statistics Canada to report that the country's trade deficit widened in October to about $1-billion from September's $400-million.

"Oil prices only started to plunge in October, so the trade file is expected to see just a modest impact in this report," said Benjamin Reitzes, BMO's Canadian rates and macro strategist.

“With oil prices plunging further in November, expect a further widening into year-end,” he added.

The U.S. report, in turn, is forecast to show a wider shortfall of about US$55-billion.

Also on tap is Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, speaking to a business group in Toronto.

