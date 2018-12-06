How the mighty have fallen: Where Canada’s housing market now ranks in the world

Briefing highlights

Canada slips in rankings

Stocks slump as Huawei CFO arrested

New York poised to sink at open

Canadian dollar below 74.5 cents

A BoC scene I’d love to see

OPEC expected to cut supply

A look at Canadian oil prices

Bombardier holds investor day

What to expect in trade reports

Canada tumbles in rankings

Canada has slipped again in a global ranking of housing markets, marking a steady decline since the heady days of 2016 and early 2017.

Canada ranked No. 44 in Knight Frank’s third-quarter report, dropping from No. 37 in the second quarter, No. 15 in the first three months, and No. 10 in the final three months of 2017.

Go back further, and you’ll see Canada held the No. 4 spot, based on annual price gains, for several consecutive quarters in 2016 and 2017, before beginning to slight in the third quarter of last year.

Story continues below advertisement

The decline, of course, followed provincial measures in British Columbia and Ontario, aimed at cooling off the bubbly Vancouver and Toronto area markets.

And, more recently, new national mortgage-qualification rules from the federal bank regulator came into effect in January, which have had a marked impact.

Along with those provincial and federal measures are the impact of stretched affordability and rising interest rates, Liam Bailey, global head of research at the Knight Frank consulting group, added in an interview.

Here’s the latest look: