How the ‘trade war premium’ is impairing the Canadian dollar

Briefing highlights
- The loonie and ‘trade war premium’
- What to watch for today
What the loonie would be worth
The Canadian dollar could be worth about a penny more but for the trade angst sweeping the globe, CIBC World Markets says.
Bipan Rai, CIBC’s North America head of foreign exchange strategy, calculated the “trade war premium” of several pairs of currencies, the U.S. versus the Canadian dollar among them.
Others included the euro, pound and Australian and New Zealand dollars versus the greenback, and the U.S. dollar versus the Mexican peso, Japan’s yen and the Swiss, Swedish, Norwegian and Chinese currencies.
What he found was that the Australian and New Zealand dollars are “among the most exposed” given the commodity exports of those countries to China.
The yen and Swiss franc are the least exposed given their “haven appeal.” But the loonie and peso are also among the least exposed now that Canada, Mexico and the U.S. have wrapped up a new trade deal.
By trade war, Mr. Rai meant “all antagonism on the trade front at the moment,” at this point largely the U.S. spat with China but with the threat of fights against Japan and the euro zone.
“There’s no question that the trade war launched last year has clouded valuations in the currency markets both in direct and indirect ways,” Mr. Rai said.
“The upheaval of the traditional ‘free trade’ regime represents a setback for global growth and investment that has led to a widespread reassessment of monetary tightening amongst the development market central banks,” he added in his report.
Central bank interest rates, and expectations of where they may be headed, of course, will move currencies.
“The modern marketplace has never had to deal with a large scale trade in the same vein as what we’re seeing now.”
Here’s what Mr. Rai calculated for the loonie: The U.S. versus the Canadian dollar stood at 1.3267 on June 8, meaning the Canadian currency was worth 75.4 U.S. cents.
Mr. Rai put the trade war premium for that currency pair at 1.58 per cent.
Removing the impact of the trade war, the U.S. versus the Canadian dollar would be trading closer to 1.31, or a loonie between 76.2 and 76.5 U.S. cents, Mr. Rai estimated.
“Intuitively, this makes sense given that the [Canadian dollar] is still leveraged to global growth to a degree, and the removal of trade war concern should lift commodity-exporting currencies,” he said later.
Markets will be watching for the latest reading of U.S. inflation, and what that could mean for the Federal Reserve.
Economists expect to see that consumer prices rose 0.1 or 0.2 per cent in May from a month earlier, putting the annual inflation rate at 1.9 or 2 per cent.
Also on tap are quarterly results from Lululemon and Roots.