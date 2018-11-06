How today’s midterms could move tomorrow’s markets: Three scenarios (and only one is pain-free)

Briefing highlights

Analysts predict we’ll wake up Wednesday to U.S. political gridlock and uncertainty that “will not come without pain” for financial markets going forward.

We’ve all learned by now not to bet on the polls, but the overwhelming view among observers is that Congress will be split by today’s midterm elections, with ramifications for the U.S. economy and, thus, the markets.

“The risk is one of even greater partisanship,” Société Générale strategists and economists said in a report outlining the scenarios and potential fallout.

“This could have serious market and economic consequences, such as potentially more frequent government shutdowns, impeachment considerations and general uncertainty,” they added.

“But with the aging business expansion, uncertainty might be more damaging.”

Among other things, brace for more volatility across markets as the Democrats are expected to take control of the House, while the Republicans hold the Senate.

“If Republicans lose either the House or Senate, SG strategists would expect more volatility on risk assets and a rising risk premium,” the Société Générale team said.

“The political and economic agenda has driven the financial markets for the past two years – so political gridlock and uncertainty will not come without pain.”

There’s a lot at stake here, obviously, noted Bank of Montreal senior economist Sal Guatieri, everything from fiscal policy to the fate of the new U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement, the pact that replaced the North American free-trade agreement.

“If the Democrats win the House – as generally expected, at this point – the net risks to the U.S. economy would shift, given the potential for increased political uncertainty that could dampen business and investor confidence,” Mr. Guatieri said.

“There would be a greater chance of a government shutdown over funding and a credit event over the debt ceiling,” he added.

“The Democrats could gain sway over committee priorities, and more boldly investigate allegations about the administration, heightening chances of a confrontation.”

Scenarios from Société Générale and others:

SCENARIO ONE: SPLIT CONGRESS

A Democrat-controlled House and GOP-dominated Senate is seen as the most likely outcome, and one that would result in gridlock.

Markets, said Société Générale, would fear a “more vulnerable” economy, with no further stimulus should growth slow.

Markets have been buoyed by the Trump administration’s tax reform, spending and deregulation, so gridlock would obviously weigh on stocks, the bank added.

Add to this the fact that investors are already spooked by the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes.

“Expect more volatility in such a scenario,” Société Générale said.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce strategists, in turn, believe there’s little to fear on the stock market.

“In our opinion, the outcome will have little bearing on the trajectory of trade developments, or, for that matter, equity prices,” CIBC World Markets analysts Ian de Verteuil, Shaz Merwat and Christopher Siemiaszko said in a report.

Having said that, they believe you should be holding “above-normal amounts of cash” at this point, regardless.

“The old rules on trade are being rewritten, and this will likely be disruptive for supply chains,” they said. “Business can no longer search the world for the most efficient location for activity, confident in the belief that goods and services will flow across borders easily. This suggests less profitable corporations, upward pressure on prices and higher interest rates. None of these are supportive of equity prices.”

As for bonds, the strategists at Société Générale said any impact “should be minimal, but a likely House win for the Democrats has the potential for a risk-off in equities and a flight to the safety of Treasuries."

Currency markets already expect this scenario, the bank said, so the impact on the U.S. dollar could be limited.

“The chief impact on economic policy is expected to be gridlock, resulting in no further stimulus measures, which implies that the U.S. economy and the dollar will not get another shot in the arm, as we saw this year,” Société Générale said.

“Longer-term, the potential for a government shutdown should negatively affect the U.S. dollar.”

A split Congress could also have an impact on the new trade deal, warned the CIBC analysts, though they still believe the agreement will pass in the end.

“Still, a change in the composition of Congress does raise risk of a delay, if not a disruption,” they said.

“A more Democratic Congress may well seek to stall USMCA progression, just to flout Trump’s agenda. We accept this risk, but believe there are simply too many ways to head this off.”

SCENARIO TWO: DEMOCRATS CONTROL BOTH

“This scenario would be the most negative for the equity market,” Société Générale said.

“It is likely to trigger political confrontation and has the potential to create further investigations into the Trump administration, with possible impeachment procedures, and potentially a government shutdown, and so also a technical default, etc.,” it added.

“All this would likely lead to a higher volatility regime and a much higher equity risk premium.”

If bonds are your thing, the “bearish sentiment” in that market could ease in this case.

“In this scenario, we could see a more prolonged impact on risky assets and tighter financial conditions, bringing investors to the safety of bonds,” Société Générale said.

Where currencies are concerned, this outcome would probably be the “most immediately dollar-bearish scenario as the market stirs on speculation of a lame duck presidency and potential impeachment proceedings.”

What could this mean for the Canadian dollar?

While CIBC expects a divided Congress, “we do sense that the market is somewhat complacent, and that there is a decent chance that both houses stay red,” said Bipan Rai, the bank’s North America head of foreign exchange strategy.

“If that is what happens, then we expect that the near-term market reaction will be supportive for the USD, and that should extend somewhat to the CAD, as well,” he added, referring to the U.S. and Canadian dollars by their symbols.

“However, the CAD’s sensitivity to the broad USD move should be less than that for other currencies.”

SCENARIO THREE: GOP CONTROLS BOTH

“The ‘red wave’ scenario would come with a very risk-on sentiment in the short term, supporting U.S. equities and more probably the high-beta domestic segment like U.S. small caps,” Société Générale said, though this is its least likely outcome.

“Over all, S&P 500 would outperform European and [emerging markets] equities, as tariffs and trade talks are likely to stay to the fore.”

But a stocks rebound could be temporary given that the Fed would “have more room to tighten.”

Bond yields, in turn, would rise, Société Générale said, given that markets would like the outcome, meaning the “positive risk sentiment” would be reborn.

But “the uncertainty is around tariffs and trade wars, as an emboldened administration is likely to ratchet up the pressure on trading partners, which could have a negative impact on growth in a rising inflation environment."

This could be interesting for those of us north of the border, added CIBC’s Mr. Rai, because “a Republican majority in both houses implies that Trump’s plans for a 10-per-cent income tax cut and an increase in spending should pass through into support for Canadian exports, as well."

Given that no one expects this outcome, it could spark “the strongest reaction” in the currency markets, with the U.S. dollar “rallying on further fiscal stimulus.”

Stocks mixed

Investors are holding back at this point, with markets mixed and New York poised for a weaker open.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.1 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.7 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.2 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.2 and 0.3 per cent by about 5:40 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also down.

“Midterms are upon us, and early gains in Europe have been reversed despite a better session in Asia,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

“It looks suspiciously like a lower high is upon us, equities having failed to maintain last week’s progress,” he added.

“However, it might be wise to not to read too much in to today’s moves, given pre-election nerves. Memories of 2016 linger, both in terms of the result and the volatility it created, so few will be tempted to do any big trades today.”

The Canadian dollar was just above 76 US cents.

What to watch for today

There are still things to do while you're waiting for the U.S. election results to start rolling in.

Statistics Canada releases its monthly look at the value of building permits, expected to show a rise of 0.5 per cent in September.

Watch, too, for a rate decision from Australia's central bank. The Reserve Bank of Australia isn't expected to change much, with its key rate at 1.5 per cent.

"Fears of a slowdown in China has weighed on some parts of the Australian economy, however we’ve also seen the Australian banks announce increases to their own variable mortgage rates, which appears to be weighing on consumer spending power," said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.

"Could the RBA react to the higher funding costs being felt by Australian banks, or will they hold pat as they have done for over two years now?" he added.

"A slowing housing market might prompt the RBA to be more dovish than normal, however it is unlikely they’ll give any signs of a policy move in that direction."

Among the earnings: Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., Bausch Health Cos., CCL Industries, IAMGold Corp., Indigo Books & Music Inc. and Thomson Reuters Corp.

