How Toronto’s housing market shrank by billions

Briefing highlights
- The hit to Toronto’s housing market
- Fiat, Renault merger talks collapses
- European stocks on the rise
- New York futures up
- Canadian dollar above 74.5 cents
- What to watch for today
Measuring the impact
Here’s another way of looking at the impact of government measures on Toronto’s housing market, which shows just how severe the hit has been.
We tend to focus on sales and price levels, but a look at the dollar value of all home sale transactions puts it in a starker light.
This is not to comment on the policies of the federal and Ontario governments, only to measure the fallout.
To recap, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, or OSFI, the federal bank regulator, brought in new mortgage-qualification stress tests at the beginning of 2018 to head off a credit bubble. Ontario had also moved, via tax and other measures, to cool the frothy Toronto area housing market.
And by many accounts, they succeeded in bringing about a soft landing.
Here’s what the numbers show in terms of impact:
The dollar value of all home sales in the Toronto area in the first five months of 2017, before the stress tests, was $41.4-billion.
That dollar volume, which reflects changes in both sales and prices, tumbled sharply in the same five-month period of 2018, amid the new guidelines, to $25.6-billion.
Total dollar value then picked up somewhat this year, according to numbers released Wednesday by the Toronto Real Estate Board, to $28.3-billion.
That, as The Globe and Mail’s Janet McFarland reports, comes amid a strong April and May. Indeed, sales surged 18.9 per cent last month from a year earlier.
Monthly numbers also tell an interesting tale, particularly because the Toronto housing market was so much stronger in May.
The value of all transactions in May, 2017, was $8.8-billion. That declined to $6.8-billion in May, 2018, though perked up last month to $8.4-billion.
This has, of course, rippled through the economy, which the Toronto real estate group has pointed out.
“The fact that we have seen both sales and selling prices off the record May peak in 2016 explains why dollar volume is down,” said Jason Mercer, the group’s chief market analyst.
Total dollar volume for that month, for the record, was just shy of $10-billion.
“This has implications for the broader economy over and above dollars changing hands in real estate transactions,” Mr. Mercer said.
Mr. Mercer cited a recent study, conducted for TREB, that suggested each home sale accounted for about $68,000 in spinoff spending.
“Demand for ownership housing, while edging up over the past two months, is still below average as home buyers have had to come to terms with the largely psychological impacts of the foreign buyers tax contained in the Ontario Fair Housing Plan and subsequently the real dollars and cents impact of the stricter mortgage qualification standard mandated by OSFI,” Mr. Mercer said.
“The end result is that housing is not having the same impact on the economy as it did three or four years ago,” he added.
Merger collapses
The merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and France’s Renault, a deal that would have created the third-largest car maker, has collapsed, European bureau chief Eric Reguly reports.
The merger, worth about €33-billion, was thought to have been on verge of success. But to the surprise of Renault and the French government, which owns 15 per cent of the car maker, FCA walked away from the deal and placed the blame firmly on the French state.
“It has become clear that the political conditions in France do not currently exist for such a combination to proceed successfully,” FCA said in a statement.
Read more
Stocks largely on rise
European stocks are on the rise and New York futures are pointing higher so far.
Tokyo’s Nikkei inched down marginally, and the Shanghai Composite lost 1.2 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.3 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.5 and 0.7 per cent by about 4:45 a.m. ET.
New York futures were up.
The Canadian dollar was above 74.5 US cents.
Investors are awaiting a decision by the European Central Bank, though no change in rates is expected.
“Gains in Europe so far appear to be based on the idea that the ECB will issue a supportive statement this afternoon, helping to maintain the recovery in risk appetite witnessed over the past few days,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.
“Away from the ECB, the market continues to fret that trade wars will be a major drag on growth,” he added.
“The U.S. and Mexico do not appear to be any closer to resolving their differences, and a widening of trade tensions will do little for global growth, as the IMF has noted.”
What to watch for today
Economists expect Statistics Canada to report that the country’s deficit narrowed in April, to $2.5-billion or more from the $3.2-billion shortfall in March.
Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal’s Canadian rates and macro strategist, expects to see that oil exports rose in April, while overall imports declined marginally.
“Despite the anticipated improvement, the gap remains relatively wide, reflecting global trade uncertainty and a relatively weak Canadian competitive backdrop,” he said.
Observers also expect to see that the U.S. deficit rose to US$50.8-billion in April from March’s US$50-billion.
On the corporate front, Hudson’s Bay Co., Saputo Inc. and Transcontinental Inc. report quarterly results.
Required Reading
Ottawa announces auction plans
Ottawa has announced plans for upcoming auctions of wireless airwaves, detailing how it will take back some spectrum from companies currently using it to provide rural internet so it can be deployed in 5G networks. Telecom writer Christine Dobby reports.
Michigan presses Enbridge
Enbridge Inc. has been warned by the state of Michigan to set a date for shutting down a major crude oil pipeline, or face legal action, Megan Devlin writes.
Carrick on cars
And this, from personal finance columnist Rob Carrick: Buying new cars is bad personal finance, but I’m okay with that.