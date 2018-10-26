How vulnerable is your housing market? Check out this cool-to-hot heat map of 15 Canadian cities

Briefing highlights

How vulnerable is your market?

Markets cap a dramatic week

Canadian dollar down to about 76 cents

U.S. economy grows 3.5 per cent

Rogers nears sale of magazines

Housing vulnerabilities

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.’s latest evaluation of the housing market still shows “a high degree of overall vulnerability.” But, as always with these things, it’s all about location, location, location.

Particularly Vancouver, Victoria, Toronto, Hamilton, Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, Montreal and Winnipeg, which is a lot, to be sure.

CMHC’s quarterly report comes as most markets are generally deemed to be stabilizing, though affordability and mortgage debt remain key issues.

The study “continues to indicate a high degree of overall vulnerability at the national level,” the federal agency said.

“However, conditions of overvaluation are easing for Canada as a whole.”

There are several reasons for this, notably the federal bank regulator’s new mortgage-qualification rules, which depressed markets when they came into effect at the beginning of the year.

“Taken together – tighter mortgage rules, rising interest rates and weaker growth in inflation-adjusted personal disposable income – likely led to reduced demand for housing, resulting in a the decline of house prices,” CMHC said, noting that the MLS home price index fell 8.7 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier when inflation is taken into account.

“A compositional effect in the type of units traded – a decline in sales of more expensive single-detached homes – is also dampening the MLS average price.”

Here’s CMHC’s heat map of vulnerabilities: