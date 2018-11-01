 Skip to main content

How your 2019 raise will compare with inflation (on a scale of 'distressing' to 'bearable')

Morning Business Briefing

How your 2019 raise will compare with inflation (on a scale of ‘distressing’ to ‘bearable’)

Michael Babad
Michael Babad
Briefing highlights

  • Expecting a raise?
  • Encana in $5.5-billion Newfield deal
  • Jobs, stocks and the midterms
  • Global markets mixed so far
  • New York looks to open higher
  • Canadian dollar below 76.5 cents
  • What to watch for today
  • Canadian Natural beats estimates
  • Apple earnings in spotlight
Two new reports shed light on why many Canadians have that I-just-can’t-get-ahead feeling.

And why, for some, their financial situation is so precarious.

The first study, from the Conference Board of Canada, suggests pay increases will be modest next year, and actually trail inflation in some cases.

The second, by the Financial Planning Standards Council (FPSC), indicates that many of us couldn’t handle an unforeseen expense.

Where compensation is concerned, here’s a Conference Board projection of how raises will compare to inflation, on a scale of distressing to bearable. No, the agency didn’t phrase it like that, saying instead that raises will be moderate.

Source: The Conference Board of Canada

“Although the economy performed well in the second quarter of 2018, growth will slow over the remainder of the year and into 2019,” the agency said after polling almost 370 employers.

“As the economy decelerates, organizations are planning moderate salary increases for 2019.”

How moderate? Here are highlights from the report by research associate Kathryn MacLean and Allison Cowan, director, total rewards, HR and labour relations research.

One: Average raises among non-unionized employees are forecast at 2.6 per cent, compared to the group’s projected inflation of 2.1 per cent, which, in turn, is in line with the Bank of Canada’s prediction that inflation will ease to about 2 per cent early next year from 2.7 per cent in the third quarter of this year. Raises this year averaged 2.4 per cent, according to the Conference Board, among the slowest in two decades.

Two: The 2019 forecasts break down into 2.7 per cent in the private sector, and 2.2 per cent among public service employees.

Three: The biggest increase, at 3 per cent, will be in the food, beverage and tobacco industry.

Four: When it comes to collective bargaining, the Conference Board projects negotiated wage hikes will average 1.6 per cent, the same as in 2018. “Wages remain the key bargaining issue for both management and unions,” the group said, noting that about 340 contracts covering almost 133,000 workers expire next year.

Five: Unionized workers in the private sector will average increases of 1.9 per cent, so just about bang on inflation, but those in the public sector will see an average of just 1.2 per cent.

There is an impact from all this, of course.

“With employment growth slowing and wage gains expected to be more moderate, gains in household income will be slower than in recent years,” Ms. MacLean and Ms. Cowan said.

“Higher interest rates will also begin to eat away at disposable income as the share of income going toward debt servicing increases. This means softer growth in consumer spending.”

The second survey, done by Leger for the FPSC, shows 33 per cent of Canadians don’t think they could handle a “financial emergency.”

That’s highest in Atlantic Canada, at 45 per cent, and lowest in Alberta, at 28 per cent.

There was no number constituting an emergency, but the group cited car repairs or veterinarian bills.

Read more

Encana in deal for Newfield

Encana Corp. is buying Newfield Exploration Co. in an all-stock deal valued at $5.5-billion.

The Canadian energy giant also announced today it would raise its dividend by 25 per cent and boost its stock buyback program to $1.5-billion after the deal closes.

It’s also taking on Newfield debt of $2.2-billion in a deal it said “will create a leading multi-basin company.”

The deal would increase Encana’s oil and condensate production by about 55 per cent and proven reserves by about 85 per cent, it said.

Newfield shareholders will receive 2.6719 common shares for each of theirs, giving Encana shareholders almost 64 per cent of the merged concern.

Read more

Jobs, stocks and Trump

How could this year’s showing on jobs and stocks affect the U.S. midterms?

The Globe and Mail’s Matt Lundy has some answers, here.

Stocks mixed

Well, that was one heck of an ugly October.

And while some analysts believe more turmoil looms, November is kicking off at least with a mixed start.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 1.1 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 1.8 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.1 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.3 and 0.9 per cent by about 6:35 a.m. ET.

New York futures were up.

“Japanese markets provided the one outlier to an overwhelmingly positive session in China, Hong Kong and Australia,” said analysts at IG.

“Stimulus measures from the Chinese helped boost confidence, while the bullish theme from U.S. and European markets also helped.”

The Canadian dollar was below 76.5 US cents.

Read more

What to watch for today

Earnings galore: BCE, Canadian Natural Resources, DowDuPont Inc., Encana, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., Gildan Activewear Inc., MEG Energy Corp., Pengrowth Energy Corp. and Starbucks Corp.

Also reporting is SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., so watch for updates on its Saudi operations.

And the market biggie: Apple Inc.

Citigroup analyst Jim Suva believes the "negativity" over Apple shares is over the top.

“We reiterate our buy rating and increased our earnings model and target price to $265 from $230.”

Read more
