Huawei forges ahead in face of U.S. efforts to hold it back

Huawei Technologies Co. is forging ahead even in the face of U.S. efforts to hold the Chinese telecom giant down.
It won’t be a smooth ride from here on in – far from it, and Huawei itself admits that – but two recent reports show the company is pushing on.
First, Huawei reported earlier this week that its revenue in the first half of this year surged more than 23 per cent. Then, the latest independent report showed the company grabbing a surprising share of the global smartphone market.
This comes as the U.S. administration frets over Huawei as a security risk in the rollout of new 5G technology.
It also blacklisted Huawei, blocking American companies as suppliers.
Ottawa has been drawn into the fray. Canada is holding Huawei’s chief financial officer as the U.S. seeks extradition, and China is holding two Canadians as relations between the two countries deteriorate.
This week, Huawei reported revenue jumped to the equivalent of more than US$58-billion, while its profit margin for the first half of the year was 8.7 per cent. It cited the blacklist challenges ahead, though.
“Given the foundation we laid in the first half of the year, we continue to see growth even after we were added to the entity list,” Huawei chairman Liang Hua said in a statement.
“That’s not to say we don’t have difficulties ahead. We do, and they may affect the pace of our growth in the short term.”
Also this week, U.S. research firm Strategy Analytics reported that Huawei had, surprisingly, grabbed 17.2 per cent of the smartphone market in the second quarter of the year.
That put the Chinese company behind Samsung, with 22.3 per cent, and ahead of Apple, with 11.1 per cent.
“Huawei surprised everyone and grew its global smartphone shipments by 8 per cent annually from 54.2 million during Q2 2018 to 58.7 million in Q2 2019,” Strategy Analytics executive director Neil Mawston said in releasing the research.
Its latest market share reading was up from 15.5 per cent a year earlier.
“Huawei surged at home in China during the quarter, as the firm sought to offset regulatory uncertainty in other major regions such as North America and Western Europe,” Mr. Mawston said.
What happens next is far from clear. As The Globe and Mail’s Steven Chase reports, Canada probably won’t decide on whether to allow Huawei into its 5G networks until after the fall election.
And as Reuters reports, President Donald Trump said he would relax the blacklist while Washington and Beijing tried to negotiate a resolution to their trade war, but that has lacked clarity.
Negotiations are in trouble, too, for that matter.
“Despite plans for a day of negotiations, the breakdown in talks highlights a lack of progress in a trade spat that will likely rumble on for months yet,” said IG senior market analyst Joshua Mahony.
“Donald Trump’s comments had demonstrated a general lack of goodwill between the two sides, and there is now a feeling that China could see the continued trade spat as a means to influence the 2020 U.S. election,” he added.
“Chinese officials will no doubt expect that slower growth and economic troubles portray Trump as being an ineffective leader, yet there is also the threat that Trump sees this standoff as a means to prove he will not budge when defending American interests.”
Read more
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far, a day after the Federal Reserve’s quarter-of-a-percentage-point interest rate cut.
Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.1 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite each shed 0.8 per cent.
New York futures were little changed.
The Canadian dollar was above 75.5 cents.
Read more
What to watch for today
Purchasing managers’ index readings are coming in from across the globe, but the big show is happening on the earnings front.
Among those reporting quarterly results are Aphria Inc., BCE Inc., Baytex Energy Corp., Bombardier Inc., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Domtar Corp., DuPont Inc., Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., Gildan Activewear Inc., IGM Financial Inc., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp. and Western Forest Products Inc.
Required Reading
Moral hazard
By deciding to cut interest rates, the Federal Reserve has positioned itself as a shield, protecting the U.S. economy from its own government’s worst instincts. But, columnist David Parkinson argues, it may have also set itself up to be President Donald Trump’s enabler.
CannTrust reviews options
CannTrust Holdings Inc. has hired the Canadian arm of U.S. investment bank Greenhill & Co. to help it review options, including the possible sale of the company, as the cannabis producer awaits a decision on its fate from Health Canada. Mark Rendell reports.
Fed to the rescue
The apocalypse for overextended borrowers was cancelled on Wednesday, personal finance columnist Rob Carrick writes. Thank the U.S. Federal Reserve, which cut its trendsetting interest rate by one-quarter of a percentage point. In a stroke, the Fed killed the expectation that interest rates would rise back to historically normal levels and crush people with big debts.