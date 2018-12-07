Hydro One made the Ontario Tories a laughingstock. But the stock’s laughing

Briefing highlights
- Hydro One shares on rise
- Today is ...
- Global markets mixed so far
- Markets await OPEC decision
- New York futures down
- Canadian dollar above 74.5 cents
- What to expect in jobs reports
The last laugh?
Political tampering with Hydro One may have made Ontario’s ruling Tories a laughingstock. But in the end, the utility’s stock is laughing.
As The Globe and Mail’s David Milstead and Andrew Willis report, regulators in Washington State rejected Hydro One’s proposed takeover of U.S. utility Avista Corp., which means the megadeal is all but dead.
Key to all this is why the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission said it nixed the takeover: “Provincial government interference in Hydro One’s affairs, the risk of which has been shown by events to be significant, could result in direct or indirect harm to Avista if it were acquired by Hydro One, as proposed.”
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, in turn, was unapologetic for shaking up Hydro One’s executive and board.
“While some critics might believe that the concerns of Ontario families, seniors and businesses should take a back seat to foreign regulators, our government remains unwavering in our commitment to the people of Ontario to reduce hydro rates and provide a reliable energy system,” Mr. Ford said.
But the ramifications of getting in the way of Hydro One’s first foreign venture will run deep.
“While some shareholders may be relieved if the Avista merger does not proceed, the reasons cited in the order are damning, making it hard to conceive the company could meaningfully expand beyond Ontario,” said Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce analyst Robert Catellier.
“Without Avista, Hydro One’s investment proposition is more or less competitive, but not enough to overcome the risk of government interference, especially in light of actions the recently elected government has taken,” he added.
“Furthermore, there can be no guarantees that the company’s earnings power will not deteriorate in order to mitigate rate pressure as Ontario seeks to reduce hydro bills by 12 per cent.”
Here’s where it gets a bit more interesting: Investors applauded the inevitable death of the takeover, pushing up the utility’s stock.
Analyst Darryl McCoubrey had warned in mid-November that the Trump administration’s tax overhaul and rising credit costs were dampening the prospects for Hydro One.
And, Thursday, some analysts cited a suddenly better outlook for the utility when you set aside the issue of political diddling.
Bank of Montreal’s Ben Pham, for example, deemed the regulatory decision “a positive development” for Hydro One shares.
“While this may sound odd, we note that the Avista deal is expected to be [earnings per share] dilutive and result in a weaker balance sheet for H,” he added, referring to the utility by its stock symbol.
“Not acquiring Avista and refocusing its attention on its core Ontario franchise … would likely be viewed positively if the deal ultimately breaks.”
Of course, there are other issues hanging out there.
“Investors will likely need to recalibrate their outlook for H back to its pure-play Ontario regulated transmission and distribution businesses,” said Industrial Alliance analyst Jeremy Rosenfield, citing a “healthy” outlook for profit growth over the medium term.
“However, the political overhang is likely to prevent any material potential future M&A-based growth outside of Ontario in the near term,” he added, using the term for mergers and acquisitions.
“Furthermore, H’s shares may continue to suffer from a valuation discount from the political overhang.”
Read more
- Tim Kiladze, Laura Stone, David Milstead: Ontario defends Hydro One board replacement after Avista deal rejected
- David Milstead: Washington state rejects Hydro One deal for Avista, citing interference from Ontario government
- Andrew Willis: Doug Ford gets rid of the $6-million man — and costs Hydro One $185-million
- Andrew Willis, Karen Howlett: Ontario Premier Doug Ford in battle over who will be Hydro One’s next CEO
Had a rough week on the markets?
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far. But three things are key: What OPEC and its oil allies agree to today on the issue of production cuts, the U.S. jobs report, and how New York opens.
Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.8 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.4 per cent and the Shanghai Composite inched up.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.7 and 1.6 per cent by about 6:30 a.m. ET.
New York futures were down.
“European stocks have rallied this morning following the impressive comeback that U.S. markets underwent last night,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.
“The huge swing we saw in U.S. markets yesterday underlines the volatility in markets, and that nervousness still exists,” he said.
“One good morning doesn’t make up for the dismal week that European stocks had, and some investors are likely to be playing the wait-and-see game until the U.S. jobs report is released later today.”
The Canadian dollar was stuck just above 74.5 US cents.
Read more
Awaiting the jobs reports
As BMO put it, today brings the spin of the “employment roulette wheel.”
Keeping with that analogy, Statistics Canada’s monthly jobs report is always a crapshoot, with extreme volatility.
So keep your poker face: Analysts expect the report to show November job gains of anywhere from 5,000 to 25,000, with unemployment holding at 5.8 per cent or possibly dipping to 5.7 per cent.
“The employment roulette wheel managed to print a reasonable gain in October, following four consecutive big moves,” said Benjamin Reitzes, BMO’s Canadian rates and macro strategist, who expects to see net job increases of 15,000.
"Looking beyond the headline volatility, the yearly trend in job growth has slowed consistently through the course of the year."
Observers expect the U.S. report to show November gains of up to about 200,000 jobs, and unemployment at 3.7 per cent.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.