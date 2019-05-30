I want a ‘steady paycheque’: How the gig economy isn’t really shaking up the work force

Briefing highlights
Gig economy
Not everyone wants to be their own boss and drive for Uber.
Which, says Bank of Montreal senior economist Sal Guatieri, “goes against the common perception that the gig economy is transforming the workplace.”
Mr. Guatieri was referring to a Statistics Canada study, released this week, which showed the number of self-employed workers in the country rising, but their share of the work force holding relatively steady over the past couple of decades.
The study by Statistics Canada analyst Lahouaria Yssaad and senior analyst Vincent Ferrao pegged the number of self-employed at 2.9 million people last year, a jump from 1.2 million in 1976.
But that represented 15 per cent of the work force, compared to 12 per cent.
And look at a somewhat shorter, but still long, timeframe, and here’s what you get:
“About 15 per cent of workers are currently self-employed, little changed from a quarter century ago and before the widespread adoption of the Internet in the late 1990s,” said BMO’s Mr. Guatieri.
“Uber and online contract work are fine for some, but most people still want a steady paycheque from an employer,” he added.
For the record, Ms. Yssaad and Mr. Ferrao found that one-third of the ranks of the self-employed “cited independence, freedom, being one’s own boss as the main reason they were in self-employment.”
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far, with Europe and New York ignoring Asia’s sour cues.
Tokyo’s Nikkei and the Shanghai Composite each lost 0.3 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.4 per cent.
In Europe, though, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.4 and 0.6 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. ET.
“Stocks in Europe have recouped some of yesterday’s major losses, but the trade tensions are still simmering away,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.
“This morning some traders are licking their wounds in the wake of yesterday’s severe declines, while others are out bargain hunting.”
New York futures were up.
The Canadian dollar was hovering at about 74 US cents.
What to watch for today
Markets will play close attention to a speech by Carolyn Wilkins, the Bank of Canada’s senior deputy governor, to a Calgary business group, listening for elaboration on what the central bank had to say Wednesday.
As The Globe and Mail’s Barrie McKenna reports, Ms. Wilkins, governor Stephen Poloz and their colleagues held their key overnight rate steady at 1.75 per cent, and gave no clues as to where they might be headed, and when.
While the Canadian economy’s funk may have been short-lived, they flagged global uncertainties as weighing on the outlook.
“We will be looking in particular for any signs to what extent the medium-term outlook may have been dampened by recent trade conflicts, given the worry expressed in some financial markets,” Mr. Chandler, head of Canadian rates strategy at RBC Dominion Securities, said of the chat by Ms. Wilkins.
Markets will also be watching for a Statistics Canada report expected to show the country's current account deficit widened sharply in the first quarter to between $18-billion and $18.6-billion from the fourth quarter's $15.5-billion.
"Even if there is somewhat of a rebound in store in the coming quarters, the shortfall looks set to come in around 3 per cent of GDP this year," said CIBC World Markets senior economist Royce Mendes.
"Canada’s persistently large current account deficit likely indicates that the currency is set to weaken further over the medium term to boost the economy’s international competitiveness."
On the corporate front, Laurentian Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada report quarterly results.
Keep calm and …
Bond markets are shouting that a U.S. slowdown is nigh. Ian McGugan looks at why, given that, stock markets appear so calm.
Stress test takes toll
Canada’s mortgage stress test is taking a toll on new house construction, with building activity expected to drop by as much as $8-billion this year alone, a new report estimates. Real estate writer Janet McFarland reports.
Beer showdown
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is risking an “epic” trade gaffe with his Beer Store showdown, columnist Barrie McKenna warns.