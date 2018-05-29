If you can’t beat ’em, tax ’em: Canada’s brewers urge stiffer levies on marijuana

Briefing highlights

Brewers urge higher pot taxes

A song I’d love to hear Sinatra sing

Stocks tumble across the board

Italian, Spanish woes irk investors

New York poised for weak open

Canadian dollar below 77 cents

What to watch for today

If you can’t beat ’em, tax ’em

45

Total number of tax increases on beer in Canada since 2010

47 per cent

The average portion of the cost of a case of beer that goes to taxes

50,000

Canadians who have signed on to Beer Canada’s ‘Axe the Beer Tax’ campaign

10 per cent

The per-capita decline in beer sales over the past decade

Those impressive statistics are brought to you by Canada’s brewers. It’s no surprise, then, that they’re fretting over the pending legalization of marijuana, and urging the federal government to make us pay more in taxes.

“In Canada, the potential for legal marijuana to cannibalize beer is much more significant compared to the U.S. because of our higher beer taxes and higher prices,” Beer Canada president Luke Harford told a Commons committee earlier this month, with similar comments to a Senate group.

“The tax on a case of beer in Canada is five times higher than it is in the U.S.,” added Mr. Harford, whose association represents more than 50 brewers.

“Marijuana taxation rates need to be informed by basic principles of fairness and potential economic impacts, in addition to black market activity.”

And this warning: “The implication is clear. Low cannabis taxes will increase cannabis sales, while high beer taxes will decrease beer sales, leaving the government with less revenue, on balance. We are left asking ourselves, is it worth investing in the Canadian brewing industry today?”

Mr. Harford complained to the committees that the proposed combination of a federal excise duty of 25 cents a gram, and later a 75-cent-a-gram provincial hit, is too low. He used the American experience as an example.

“Evidence from the U.S. indicates that the price of cannabis will fall as larger-volume cannabis producers come on stream and get up to capacity, while industry analysis of the recreational market in Canada also shows that cannabis prices will drop by half with legalization,” Mr. Harford said.

“What is especially noteworthy for us about the U.S. experience is that their marijuana taxes are much higher than their beer taxes,” he added.

“Colorado, Washington and Oregon have all implemented marijuana tax rates that are double and triple the rates they apply to beer.”

As AltaCorp Capital Research sees it, the brewers are right to be worried, noting an average drop in total alcohol sales of 15 per cent in U.S. counties where marijuana was legalized.

“This would translate to potential lost sales of approximately $3.37-billion in Canada,” AltaCorp analysts warned, basing that number on Statistics Canada’s measure of our alcohol market.

They noted that Mr. Harford’s comments were “the latest in a series of developments and commentary that highlights the concerns of beer and liquor companies regarding the impact of recreational cannabis on their sales.”

Beer, for the record, remains our alcohol beverage choice, worth more than $9-billion in sales in the fiscal year ended March, 2017, the latest measure from Statistics Canada. Beer holds 40.6 per cent of the overall alcohol market, well down from almost 47 per cent in the 2006-07 fiscal year.

Beer’s market share is highest in Nunavut, at 60 per cent, and is lowest in British Columbia, at 34.4 per cent.

And I know what you’re thinking, but British Columbians ranked second for marijuana use, with Nova Scotia at the top.

Read more

A song I’d love to hear Sinatra sing

To think, I did all that

And may I say, not in a shy way

Oh no, oh no, not me

I did it ... Huawei

Read more

Stocks tumble, loonie weak

It’s a brutal morning, particularly in Europe where turmoil in Italy and Spain is driving down stocks.

New York is also poised to tumble at the open.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 06 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.5 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 1.4 and 1.7 per cent by about 5:20 a.m. ET. The Italian and Spanish markets were each down about 2.5 per cent.

New York futures were also down.

“Stock markets in Europe are getting hammered today as political uncertainty in Italy and Spain has soured sentiment,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

“Italy has named Carlo Cotarelli as the caretaker prime minister, but traders are nervous about the next general election, which could be as early as August,” he added.

“Anti-euro sentiment is growing in Italy, and this has shaken investor confidence. Spain is also going through its own political crisis as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is facing a ‘no confidence’ vote on Friday. The prospect of a snap election in Spain is adding to the fearful mood in Europe today.”

The Canadian dollar remains wounded, too, sitting at about 76.8 US cents in the early going amid softer oil prices.

“Crude has turned into the key short-term driver of CAD as the five-day decline of nearly 10 per cent in crude has pushed USD/CAD from 1.2743 to 1.3022,” said Elsa Lignos, Royal Bank of Canada’s global head of foreign exchange strategy in London, referring to the Canadian and U.S. dollars by their symbols.

Flipped around, she means a loonie at 78.5 and 76.8 US cents, respectively.

Read more

What to watch for today

Bank of Nova Scotia, CannaRoyalty Corp., Indigo Books & Music Inc. and others release quarterly results.

Markets will also get the latest reading on U.S. home prices.

