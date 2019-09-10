 Skip to main content

Business Briefing Insolvencies among Canadian consumers are surging

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Morning Business Briefing

Insolvencies among Canadian consumers are surging

Michael Babad
Michael Babad
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Briefing highlights

  • Consumer insolvencies on the rise
  • What to watch for today
  • Required Reading

Insolvencies climb

Insolvencies among Canadian consumers are surging, though many are opting to renegotiate their debts rather than sink into outright bankruptcy.

The number of insolvencies in Canada rose in July by 16.9 per cent to 11,489 from 9,829 a year earlier, according to the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy. The latest number is also up from 10,916 in June.

Insolvencies come in two forms: The first is outright bankruptcy, while the second is what’s known as a “proposal,” under which a struggling consumer negotiates new terms with a lender.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of bankruptcies rose 2.6 per cent in July from a year earlier, to 4,552, while the number of proposals climbed 28.7 per cent to 6,937.

The latter, said David Rosenberg, chief economist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates, is the fastest pace since September, 2010.

Mr. Rosenberg noted how the Bank of Canada gave no real signal last week that it is poised to cut interest rates, though some economists believe it could as early as the end of next month.

“It’s clear that there are Canadians out there struggling with elevated debt loads and could use lower interest rates,” Mr. Rosenberg said of the latest insolvency numbers.

While insolvencies are rising, the level of loan defaults is still small.

Read more

What to watch for today

We’ll get two readings on the housing front, the first from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., and the second from Statistics Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Economists expect the former to report that housing starts declined in August, to what Bank of Montreal described as a “more normal” annual pace of 200,000.

CIBC World Markets, in turn, expects to see 218,000.

“Housing starts have been solid this year, supported by strong population growth and, most recently, a pickup in general housing market activity brought about by the decline in mortgage rates,” said CIBC senior economist Andrew Grantham.

“While population growth hasn’t accelerated further since perking up last year, it remains in line with the strong pace seen at the end of last year, and that has supported demand for housing.”

As for building permits, BMO projected the report will show a rise of 2.5 per cent in July.

On the corporate front, Hudson’s Bay Co. reports quarterly results.

Story continues below advertisement

Required Reading

Financial wealth declines

After nine years of strong growth, Canadians’ financial wealth, which includes deposits, investment funds and direct holdings of securities, suffered its first decline since the 2008 financial crisis, according to the 2019 Household Balance Sheet Report released on Tuesday by Investor Economics. Clare O’Hara reports.

Andreescu a ‘hot commodity’ for sponsorship

Bianca Andreescu may be a proud Canadian, but becoming the country’s first Grand Slam singles champion in tennis has catapulted her to international fame – and with that comes global sponsorship opportunities, Alexandra Posadzki and Andrew Willis write.

Behind the TSX 60 changes

The index of Canada’s biggest stocks has welcomed a gold company and said goodbye to an energy player, but the changes that weren’t made are even more notable. David Milstead explains why.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter