Briefing highlights
- Consumer insolvencies on the rise
- What to watch for today
- Required Reading
Insolvencies climb
Insolvencies among Canadian consumers are surging, though many are opting to renegotiate their debts rather than sink into outright bankruptcy.
The number of insolvencies in Canada rose in July by 16.9 per cent to 11,489 from 9,829 a year earlier, according to the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy. The latest number is also up from 10,916 in June.
Insolvencies come in two forms: The first is outright bankruptcy, while the second is what’s known as a “proposal,” under which a struggling consumer negotiates new terms with a lender.
The number of bankruptcies rose 2.6 per cent in July from a year earlier, to 4,552, while the number of proposals climbed 28.7 per cent to 6,937.
The latter, said David Rosenberg, chief economist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates, is the fastest pace since September, 2010.
Mr. Rosenberg noted how the Bank of Canada gave no real signal last week that it is poised to cut interest rates, though some economists believe it could as early as the end of next month.
“It’s clear that there are Canadians out there struggling with elevated debt loads and could use lower interest rates,” Mr. Rosenberg said of the latest insolvency numbers.
While insolvencies are rising, the level of loan defaults is still small.
Read more
- Matt Lundy: Canadian households are spending more than ever on debt payments
- More Canadians are drowning in debt, filing for insolvency
- Why so many Canadians could be in so much trouble in an economic shock (notably in B.C., Ontario)
- David Parkinson: Bank of Canada’s Poloz’s housing musings speak to the bank’s biggest risk factor
- Ian McGugan: Canada needs a better picture of how households are faring
- Debt and wealth: So many Canadians are either messed up or poor
- Rob Carrick: This is why Canadians are so stressed out about money despite good economic times
- ‘You may not be as rich as you think’: Canadian families face a long road back to financial health
- Many Canadians say they’ll have to tap RRSPs, take second mortgages, sell assets as debt burden rises
What to watch for today
We’ll get two readings on the housing front, the first from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., and the second from Statistics Canada.
Economists expect the former to report that housing starts declined in August, to what Bank of Montreal described as a “more normal” annual pace of 200,000.
CIBC World Markets, in turn, expects to see 218,000.
“Housing starts have been solid this year, supported by strong population growth and, most recently, a pickup in general housing market activity brought about by the decline in mortgage rates,” said CIBC senior economist Andrew Grantham.
“While population growth hasn’t accelerated further since perking up last year, it remains in line with the strong pace seen at the end of last year, and that has supported demand for housing.”
As for building permits, BMO projected the report will show a rise of 2.5 per cent in July.
On the corporate front, Hudson’s Bay Co. reports quarterly results.
Required Reading
Financial wealth declines
After nine years of strong growth, Canadians’ financial wealth, which includes deposits, investment funds and direct holdings of securities, suffered its first decline since the 2008 financial crisis, according to the 2019 Household Balance Sheet Report released on Tuesday by Investor Economics. Clare O’Hara reports.
Andreescu a ‘hot commodity’ for sponsorship
Bianca Andreescu may be a proud Canadian, but becoming the country’s first Grand Slam singles champion in tennis has catapulted her to international fame – and with that comes global sponsorship opportunities, Alexandra Posadzki and Andrew Willis write.
Behind the TSX 60 changes
The index of Canada’s biggest stocks has welcomed a gold company and said goodbye to an energy player, but the changes that weren’t made are even more notable. David Milstead explains why.