Insolvencies climb as more Canadians can’t make ends meet

Making ends meet
More Canadians can’t make ends meet.
The number of consumer insolvencies climbed 9.3 per cent in April from a year earlier, to 11,785, according to the latest numbers from Canada’s Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy.
The number dipped 1.5 per cent on a monthly basis, from March.
There are two types of insolvencies. The first is a traditional bankruptcy, the second a proposal, under which the consumer in trouble negotiates new terms with a creditor.
The number of consumer bankruptcies inched up 0.2 per cent in April from a year earlier, and 4.7 per cent from March alone, while proposals shot up 16.7 per cent from April, 2018, and dipped 5.4 per cent from a month earlier.
These latest numbers come as the pace of household borrowing slows in Canada after a breathtaking run-up that prompted the federal bank regulator to bring in new mortgage stress tests at the beginning of last year.
But there are still concerns about the vulnerability of Canadians carrying hefty debts. Interest rates may be on hold, but they will rise at some point.
Recently, in its review of the financial system, the Bank of Canada warned that “the vulnerability associated with high household indebtedness remains significant, although it has declined modestly.”
It also noted that the number of Canadians unable to juggle their debt payments remain low, though that’s on the rise in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Also worth noting is that about 11 per cent of Canadian households have a debt-to-income ratio above 350 per cent.
Europe, New York head higher
Several Asian markets had a tougher time of it today, but European stocks are heading higher and New York looks set for a stronger open.
Tokyo’s Nikkei inched down marginally, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.5 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite shed 1 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.9 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. ET.
New York futures were up.
The Canadian dollar was at about 74.5 US cents.
“European markets are moving higher this morning, as we see the slight optimism from a more dovish [Federal Reserve] overshadow ongoing fears surrounding U.S. trade wars with China and Mexico,” said IG senior market analyst Joshua Mahony.
“The dollar weakened overnight after the Fed member [James] Bullard stated that a rate cut ‘may be warranted soon’ given current growth and inflation risks,” he added.
RBA cuts key rate
While markets ponder which central banks could cut interest rates, and when, the Reserve Bank of Australia did it.
Australia’s central bank cut its benchmark by one-quarter of a percentage point to 1.25 per cent, but analysts suggested there were no signals for further moves.
“I want to emphasize that the decision is not in response to a deterioration in our economic outlook since the previous update was published in early May,” said RBA governor Philip Lowe.
“The economic outlook remains reasonable, with the main downside risk being the international trade disputes, which have intensified recently,” he added.
“The Australian economy is still expected to strengthen later this year, supported by the low level of interest rates, a pick-up in growth in household disposable income, ongoing investment in infrastructure and a brighter outlook for the resources sector. So today’s decision does not reflect a weaker outlook. Rather it reflects the fact that, even with the expected pick-up in growth, the Australian economy is likely to have spare capacity for a while yet.”
Markets will be watching closely as Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell speaks at a conference in Chicago.
Later in the morning, economists expect a U.S. report to show factor orders slipped 0.8 per cent in April from March.
U.S. said to prepare probe
From Reuters: The U.S. government is gearing up to investigate the massive market power of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google, sources told Reuters, setting up what could be an unprecedented wide-ranging probe of some of the world’s largest companies.
Enbridge faces setback
A Minnesota court has ruled that an environmental impact statement for Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 replacement project was inadequate, raising the risk of lengthy delays for a key pipeline to bring more Alberta crude to U.S. refineries. Megan Devlin and Jeffrey Jones report.
Compensation raises flags
The $29.4-million compensation package for Hudson’s Bay Co. chief executive officer Helena Foulkes is raising red flags among governance experts. Retailing reporter Marina Strauss examines the issue.
‘Wait and watch’
‘Wait and watch’ is boring but good investment advice, market strategist Scott Barlow writes.