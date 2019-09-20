Foreign investors are ‘dumping’ federal bonds, shying away from Canada as global uncertainty rages

Briefing highlights
- Investors dump federal bonds
- Global markets mixed so far
- New York futures point up
- Canadian dollar below 75.5 cents
- Required Reading
- What to watch for today
Investors dump federal bonds
Investors are shying away from Canada as global uncertainty rages.
Foreigners divested Canadian securities on a net basis in July for the second month in a row, to the tune of $1.2-billion, according to the latest report.
Notable was what National Bank Financial referred to as the ongoing “dumping” of Canadian government bonds largely in the secondary market.
And that sell-off by foreign investors is only the tip of the iceberg.
“Indeed, the $10-billion net divestment of outstanding issues in July is the worst on record, and the [year-to-date] tally is the second-worst in a decade,” Sandra Kagango, associate in National Bank Financial’s fixed income, currencies and commodities group, said in a report on Statistics Canada’s findings this week.
These monthly reports can be “somewhat choppy,” Ms. Kagango said later, which is why it may be better to look at trends or year-to-date numbers.
Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal’s Canadian rates and macro strategist, also cited what he called waning interest among foreign investors after “nearly a decade of strong interest.”
“There’s been net selling in government of Canada and government agency bonds over the past year,” Mr. Reitzes said.
“Interest in provincial debt has softened, as well, while buying of corporates has slowed sharply, though both are still seeing net buying (for now).”
As for why we’re seeing this “reported dumping” of Canadian government bonds in the secondary market, Ms. Kagango cited a few reasons.
“The generally elevated level of global policy uncertainty in recent months has led investors to turn to more safe and/or liquid assets, holding back the C$ relative to its fundamental value,” Ms. Kagango said.
“Simply put, international investors don’t necessarily seek to hide in C$ assets when volatility is elevated,” she added.
“Volatility may not have been higher in July (vs. June, for instance), but this is a broader theme we’ve been dealing with off and on for some time.”
Added to that is the fact that U.S. Treasuries have outperformed Canadian government bonds.
“Finally, while the future behaviour of international capital flows is difficult to determine, Canada still has a non-trivial current account deficit in need of financing,” Ms. Kagango said.
“In other words, we still need to import a lot of capital in one form or another,” she added.
“For many years, we’ve pulling in foreign portfolio dollars to finance this shortfall. Absent a notable pick-up in inbound foreign direct investment, Canada will need to remain attractive to international investors. Which could mean maintaining relatively higher yields to reverse the recent exodus of foreign portfolio investment or a persistently cheaper Canadian dollar to bolster exports.”
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far, with New York futures pointing up.
Tokyo’s Nikkei and the Shanghai Composite each gained 0.2 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.1 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up marginally by about 6 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 up by between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent.
“Stocks markets are muted in Europe this morning as traders are keeping an eye on U.S.-China trade relations,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.
“Overnight we heard from Beijing that the Chinese government are ‘not as anxious to reach a deal as the U.S. side thought,’” he added.
“The update is neither encouraging nor worrying, but it shows that China are keeping their cards close to their chest, as they don’t want to be seen to be very keen to strike a deal.”
New York futures were down.
The Canadian dollar was below 75.5 US cents.
Ticker
China cuts rate
From Reuters: China cut its new one-year benchmark lending rate for the second month in a row, a step by the central bank to try to wrestle down borrowing costs and support the economy as the Sino-U.S. trade war drags on. But the move was far more cautious than easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank over the past week, suggesting Chinese policy makers remain reluctant to join a global stimulus wave due to worries about mounting debt.
RBS appoints new CEO
From Reuters: Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed Alison Rose as its new chief executive, becoming the first major British lender to appoint a woman to its top job. Rose, who was widely tipped to get the role, will succeed outgoing CEO Ross McEwan on Nov. 1. He is due to join National Australia Bank as their next chief executive.
Oil trader loses millions
From Reuters: Mitsubishi Corp., Japan’s biggest trading house by revenue, said a trader at its Singapore-based unit has lost US$320-million through unauthorized transactions in crude oil derivatives, and the matter has been reported to the police. The announcement is a blow for the Japanese trading company, which invests in everything from salmon to natural gas and trades many commodities around the world.
India cuts corporate taxes
From Reuters: India’s government slashed corporate taxes, giving a surprise US$20.5-billion break aimed at reviving private investment and lifting growth from a six-year low that has caused job losses and fueled discontent in the countryside.
Japanese inflation slows
From Reuters: Japan’s core consumer inflation slowed to a new two-year low in August due to lower oil costs and feeble economic growth, adding to the central bank’s growing challenges in achieving its elusive 2-per-cent price target.
What to watch for today
Economists generally expect Statistics Canada to report a pickup in retail for July, by somewhere between 0.2 and 0.6 per cent.
“Retail sales are expected to perk up in July after contracting slightly over the prior three months,” said BMO’s Mr. Reitzes.
“A bounce in auto sales and higher gasoline prices will provide a lift to headline sales,” he added.
“With dollars diverted to those two categories, core spending [excluding autos and gasoline] is expected to be about flat in the month following a 1-per-cent surge in June. Despite the expected headline increase, volumes will likely be flat to lower as goods prices were sharply higher in July.”
Required Reading
Supplies pinched
Eastern Canadian refiners are scrambling to secure crude supplies as the attack on Saud energy infrastructure reverberates through the global oil market and has already led to higher gasoline prices in many parts of Canada. Brent Jang and Jeffrey Jones report.
Indebted suburban voters
Columnist David Parkinson looks at why politicians are targeting indebted suburban voters this election
Calm down
Investors have no need to panic when it comes to this week’s money market madness, Ian McGugan writes.