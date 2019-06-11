Investors are salivating, but the stock market could face ‘a rough ride’

Briefing highlights
- Markets could face ‘rough ride’
- Global markets on the rise
- New York futures up
- Canadian dollar below 75.5 cents
- Required Reading
‘A rough ride’
Some analysts believe that, while investors may be salivating, stock markets could face “a rough ride ahead.”
Stocks have been moving for several reasons, among them expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates. Some analysts expect the Bank of Canada to follow suit, though not as aggressively.
Those cuts are coming, CIBC World Markets and others believe, but perhaps not as soon as some investors expect.
“While we see the Fed easing towards the end of 2019, the market appears to be overpricing in the chance of cuts before then,” said CIBC economist Katherine Judge and analyst Taylor Rochwerg.
“U.S. equities could therefore face a rough ride ahead, as markets recalibrate towards later and less easing than currently expected,” Ms. Judge and Ms. Rochwerg added in their report.
“The story is similar in Canada, with the BoC cut not likely in the cards until Q2 2020, also potentially limiting Canadian stocks gains in the meantime.”
CIBC, by the way, is the only major domestic bank that projects the Bank of Canada will cut its benchmark overnight rate, by one-quarter of a percentage point to 1.5 per cent.
“The good news is, however, that the insurance cuts by the Fed and BoC will prevent a more pronounced slowdown in growth, a positive for equities alongside lower interest rates in 2020,” Ms. Judge and Ms. Rochwerg said.
Fed chair Jerome Powell has signalled that he and his colleagues are prepared to cut rates if the economy demands that. This, and the United States and Mexico settling their trade-immigration concerns, continued to buoy markets Monday.
“The latest trade battle between the U.S. and Mexico has gone as quickly as it appeared, with Mexico appearing to give the U.S. what it wanted with respect to action against migrants,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.
“However, such a move is likely to embolden the U.S. president to use the threat of tariffs as a weapon on a more regular basis, which means other key U.S. trading partners will be on notice for such a move.”
President Donald Trump again took “pot shots” at the Fed Monday, though the impact was muted “since the White House’s animosity towards the current trajectory of monetary policy is well known,” Mr. Beauchamp added.
“Investors have accustomed themselves to this standoff between the executive and the central bank, something that seemed utterly unthinkable over the past 30 years.”
Read more
- Bank of Canada to ‘reluctantly’ cut rates, CIBC says in breaking from its peers
- ‘U.S. stock market still an accident waiting to happen’
- David Parkinson, Barrie McKenna: With one year to go at Bank of Canada, Poloz still struggling to bring economy ‘home’
- David Parkinson: March GDP data suggest Canadian economy ‘on the path for a hearty rebound’
- Barrie McKenna: 'Pay attention’: Bank of Canada’s Wilkins warns rare yield-curve inversion could signal recession
- Barrie McKenna: Bank of Canada holds rates but says recent economic slump easing
Stocks rise
Major exchanges are flashing green so far, with New York poised for a stronger open.
Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.3 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.8 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 2.6 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.5 and 1.1 per cent by about 5 a.m. ET.
New York futures were up.
“Another night of gains in Asia has seen Chinese stocks lead the way, with over 2 per cent of gains in the wake of easing trade tensions between the U.S. and Mexico,” IG analysts said in their morning note.
“Issues remain for U.S.-China talks, yet now that the Mexican situation has been resolved (for now), Trump can turn his focus back onto fixing the broken relationship between the U.S. and the world’s second-largest economy.”
The Canadian dollar was still enjoying its recent gains, holding at just below 75.5 US cents.
Read more
Required Reading
Baker leads bid to take HBC private
Hudson’s Bay Co. executive chairman Richard Baker is leading a $1-billion cash proposal to take the iconic company private, a big bet on the turnaround prospects of the long-struggling retailer. Marina Strauss reports.
Cirque readies IPO
Cirque du Soleil is making plans for a possible IPO as early as next year as the storied live-entertainment company pushes ahead with a global expansion strategy, Nicolas Van Praet writes.
High cost
Embracing LNG exports to offset carbon emissions has a high cost, Campbell Clark argues.