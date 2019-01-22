Is the Huawei conflict undermining the Canadian dollar?

Briefing highlights

Canadian dollar at 75 cents

Global markets sinking so far

New York poised for weaker open

What to watch for today

From today’s Globe and Mail

Canadian dollar slips

The Canadian dollar slipped to 75 US cents today, driven down by generally downbeat economic sentiment.

But there’s another issue out there.

Société Générale believes the mounting tensions between Canada and China are helping to push the loonie lower.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are seeing a situation today where the global risk sentiment is a little bit downbeat,” said foreign exchange strategist Alvin Tan.

But on top of that is the continuing fight that began with the arrest in Vancouver of Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who was detained at the request of the U.S., which wants her extradited on allegations related to violations of sanctions against Iran.

No charges have been proven in court.

As Lawrence Martin, Robert Fife and Steven Chase report, the U.S. has told Ottawa it will press ahead with a formal bid for Ms. Meng’s extradition. And again today, Chinese authorities demanded she be released.

China has also detained, and is still holding, two Canadians it accuses of threatening its national security.

This affects the currency because markets could speculate China could take further action against Canada, Mr. Tan said.

Which is interesting because U.S.-China relations are at the heart of the matter.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But Beijing is desperate for a trade deal with Washington amid tit-for-tat tariffs, and “it’s unlikely that they want to rock the boat,” Mr. Tan said.

Elsa Lignos, Royal Bank of Canada’s global head of foreign exchange strategy in London, said, however, that the loonie doesn’t appear to be “wildly out of whack” with where it should be today.

Indeed, the Huawei issue has a bigger impact when it raises questions about relations between the U.S. and China, which affects all asset classes, she said.

Read more

Stocks sink

Global markets are sinking across the board, and New York is poised for a weaker open, amid that general downbeat climate.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.7 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 1.2 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.4 and 0.6 per cent by about 6:25 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also down.

Read more

What to watch for today

Statistics Canada is expected to report a downbeat month for the country’s manufacturers.

Economists project the agency’s monthly sales report will show shipments down by between 0.5 and 1 per cent in November, following a drop of 0.5 per cent in October. A weaker showing from the auto industry is believed to be behind it.

“This weakness reflects earlier-reported declines in both automobile exports and auto production,” said ROB assistant chief economist Paul Ferley.

“Lower overall manufacturing sales are expected to be abetted further by weakening crude oil prices sending the nominal value of petroleum and coal sales down 7.5 per cent in the month,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

More news

From today’s Globe and Mail