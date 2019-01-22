 Skip to main content

Business Briefing Is the Huawei conflict undermining the Canadian dollar?

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Morning Business Briefing

Is the Huawei conflict undermining the Canadian dollar?

Michael Babad
For Subscribers
Comments

Briefing highlights

  • Canadian dollar at 75 cents
  • Global markets sinking so far
  • New York poised for weaker open
  • What to watch for today
  • From today’s Globe and Mail

Canadian dollar slips

The Canadian dollar slipped to 75 US cents today, driven down by generally downbeat economic sentiment.

But there’s another issue out there.

Société Générale believes the mounting tensions between Canada and China are helping to push the loonie lower.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are seeing a situation today where the global risk sentiment is a little bit downbeat,” said foreign exchange strategist Alvin Tan.

But on top of that is the continuing fight that began with the arrest in Vancouver of Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who was detained at the request of the U.S., which wants her extradited on allegations related to violations of sanctions against Iran.

No charges have been proven in court.

As Lawrence Martin, Robert Fife and Steven Chase report, the U.S. has told Ottawa it will press ahead with a formal bid for Ms. Meng’s extradition. And again today, Chinese authorities demanded she be released.

China has also detained, and is still holding, two Canadians it accuses of threatening its national security.

This affects the currency because markets could speculate China could take further action against Canada, Mr. Tan said.

Which is interesting because U.S.-China relations are at the heart of the matter.

Story continues below advertisement

But Beijing is desperate for a trade deal with Washington amid tit-for-tat tariffs, and “it’s unlikely that they want to rock the boat,” Mr. Tan said.

Elsa Lignos, Royal Bank of Canada’s global head of foreign exchange strategy in London, said, however, that the loonie doesn’t appear to be “wildly out of whack” with where it should be today.

Indeed, the Huawei issue has a bigger impact when it raises questions about relations between the U.S. and China, which affects all asset classes, she said.

Read more

Stocks sink

Global markets are sinking across the board, and New York is poised for a weaker open, amid that general downbeat climate.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.7 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 1.2 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.4 and 0.6 per cent by about 6:25 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also down.

Read more

What to watch for today

Statistics Canada is expected to report a downbeat month for the country’s manufacturers.

Economists project the agency’s monthly sales report will show shipments down by between 0.5 and 1 per cent in November, following a drop of 0.5 per cent in October. A weaker showing from the auto industry is believed to be behind it.

“This weakness reflects earlier-reported declines in both automobile exports and auto production,” said ROB assistant chief economist Paul Ferley.

“Lower overall manufacturing sales are expected to be abetted further by weakening crude oil prices sending the nominal value of petroleum and coal sales down 7.5 per cent in the month,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

More news
From today’s Globe and Mail
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter