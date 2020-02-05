 Skip to main content

Business Briefing

Morning Business Briefing

It’s not ‘peak car,’ but auto sales in Canada are forecast to fall again

Michael Babad
Michael Babad
Briefing highlights

  • Auto sales to fall
  • Global markets on the rise so far
  • New York futures up
  • Canadian dollar below 75.5 cents
  • What to watch for today
  • Required Reading

Auto sales to fall

It’s not “peak car,” but expect auto sales in Canada to slump again this year.

Rebekah Young, Bank of Nova Scotia’s director of fiscal and provincial economics, forecasts “another modest decline” in sales to about 1.91 million units in 2020. That would follow a drop of more than 3 per cent, to 1.92 million units, last year.

As a reference point, sales peaked in 2017 at 2.04 million.

"The cyclical slowdown in auto sales has been driven by affordability considerations,” with consumer confidence also a factor, Ms. Young said in this week’s forecast.

“Canada has not yet hit ‘peak car,’ but a return to 2017 highs is not imminent.”

Globally, Ms. Young projected a drop in sales of 1.2 per cent this year, to 74 million units, following the 2019 decline of 4.9 per cent.

“Continued uncertainty is likely to weigh on global auto sales in 2020 particularly in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential elections as geopolitical tensions and even risks loom large,” she added.

Stocks rise

Global markets are on the rise so far.

“The rebound in risk appetite continues, bolstered by yet more stimulus from the Chinese central bank,” IG said in its morning markets note.

Tokyo’s Nikkei rose 1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.4 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 1.3 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.7 and 1.1 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. ET.

New York futures were up.

The Canadian dollar was below 75.5 US cents.

“After a solid recovery on Wall Street, Asian indices posted healthy gains overnight, with investors appearing to put coronavirus worries firmly behind them,” IG said.

“The recovery in equities was typified by Tesla, which surged once more in Tuesday’s session, marking a 400-per-cent gain from the lows of last year. Strong earnings from Disney also provided support, and helped the market to shrug off a disappointing update from Ford.”

Read more

Ticker

Euro zone consumers pull back

From Reuters: Consumers in the euro zone tightened their belts in December despite the Christmas shopping season, official estimates on retail trade showed, contributing to the bloc’s paltry growth at the end of last year. Eurostat said retail trade volume in the 19-country currency bloc dropped 1.6 per cent in December from the previous month, the worst fall in more than two years.

Imperial warns of profit drop

From Reuters: Tobacco group Imperial Brands forecast a 10-per-cent drop in its first-half profit and cautioned on full-year earnings because of a U.S. regulatory ban on some flavours of cartridge-based vapor devices and weaker consumer demand. Growth of Imperial’s “next generation” products has slowed and the vaping market in the United States has taken a turn for the worse after vaping-related deaths and rising popularity of e-cigarettes among teens led to an intense regulatory crackdown.

What to watch for today

Key is Statistics Canada’s monthly trade report.

Based on two forecasts, economists expect the report to show the merchandise trade deficit narrowed in December to between $600-million and $750-million, from November’s $1.09-billion.

“Over all, Canada’s trade balance looks likely to have ended the year heading in the right direction,” said CIBC World Markets senior economist Royce Mendes.

The U.S. government also reports on its goods and services trade balance, which economists generally expect will show a wider deficit of US$47.8-billion, up from US$43-billion in November.

Open this photo in gallery

Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Investors will also be watching as Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins speaks to the Economic Club of Canada midday about “central banking in a slow-growth world.”

Also on tap are quarterly results from several companies, including ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Brookfield Property Partners LP, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., Canfor Corp., General Motors Co. and Suncor Energy Inc.

Required Reading

Trans Mountain hurdle cleared

The federal government’s duty to consult with Indigenous peoples over resource development does not grant them veto powers, the Federal Court of Appeal says, ruling that Ottawa met its obligations for consultation before it reapproved the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion last year. Justine Hunter reports.

Vancouver home sales surge

Vancouver home sales rose 42 per cent in January compared with last year, as the market continued to strengthen after stricter borrowing and foreign buying rules slowed sales and depressed housing prices, Rachelle Younglai writes.

Unappetizing truth

Read personal finance columnist Rob Carrick on the unappetizing truth about your grocery spending.

