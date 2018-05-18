Limp Canadian dollar suffers ‘separation anxiety’ as oil prices climb

Briefing highlights

Canadian dollar vs. oil

Loonie at about 78 cents

Global markets mixed so far

New York set for stronger open

Canada churns out more billionaires

What to watch for today

Separation anxiety

Ah, for the old days when you could count on the Canadian dollar rising in lockstep with oil prices.

The loonie is now suffering “separation anxiety” as crude climbs, as Bank of Montreal put it.

West Texas intermediate, the U.S. oil benchmark, has now jumped to above US$71.50 a barrel as of today, while Brent crude is up to almost US$80, having touched that point earlier.

The loonie, though, stands at about 78 US cents, having rebounded from earlier but still shy of where it would have been when the correlation was stronger.

The Canadian currency is struggling for a few reasons, among them the stronger U.S. dollar, a Bank of Canada that’s in no rush to raise interest rates as its U.S. counterpart forges ahead, and, as BMO chief economist Douglas Porter noted, the fact that the economy probably won’t get the “normal growth dividend” that it has in the past.

The latter, he added, is because of uncertainty over pipeline capacity, which, in turn, won’t be a particular big boost to investment in the oil sector.

There’s also the uncertainty over renegotiating the North American free-trade agreement. Should Canada, the United States and Mexico strike a deal, Mr. Porter believes the loonie could perk up by about 3 per cent.

Mark McCormick, North American head of foreign exchange strategy at TD Securities, described the Canadian dollar now as “a credit currency, not an oil one.”

Indeed, he noted, at current levels, a 10-per-cent rise in the price of oil translates into a move of 0.5 per cent in the Canadian versus the U.S. dollar, compared with 1 per cent in 2014-16 and an actual peak of 2 per cent around 2010.

“We also highlight the fact that oil is rising on geopolitical stress, [underscoring] the two-way risks that offer little incentive to a producer to invest in new capacity,” Mr. McCormick said, adding in a recent report that the loonie is “slowly shifting into a credit currency as the market shifts from the era of easy money and global liquidity starts to tighten.”

Given our trade relationship with the United States and our travel habits, the value of the loonie against the greenback is crucial. But against other currencies, it’s faring far better, and there’s still a link with oil on that front.

“Excluding the big dollar, the trade-weighted loonie is up nearly 6 per cent since hitting two-year lows in mid-March,” noted BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri.

“Apart from the renminbi and the South Korean won, it has rising against all major currencies in the past month, including a 7-per-cent spring against the Mexican peso,” he said.

“The currency’s traction stems from higher oil prices since mid-March ... as well as increases in other commodity prices (up nearly 5 per cent, according to the Bank of Canada’s measure), led by lumber and metals.”

Read more

Markets mixed

Global markets are quite the mixed bag this morning, with key Asian exchanges up, Europe sliding, and New York headed for a stronger open.

“European equity markets have been hit by profit-taking this morning, after the FTSE 100 closed at a record level yesterday,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

“With the CAC 40 also hitting its highest level since 2008, traders have taken the opportunity to book some of their profits today. It has been a quiet day so far in terms of news and we are not expecting any major announcements, so volatility is likely to be low.”

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.3 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 1.2 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. ET.

New York futures were up.

Read more

More billionaires

We’d been running low on billionaires, but we’re making up for it now.

At last count, Canada was home to 47 billionaires who controlled total wealth of US$105-billion, according to a measure from Wealth-X.

That 2017 figure was up from 34 in 2016, 43 in 2015 and 38 in 2014.

In its recent “Billionaire Census,” Wealth-X noted the “dramatic improvement in billionaire performance, their global ranks swelling to 2,754 with total wealth of US$9.2-trillion.

“There are now more billionaires than ever before, powered by a dynamic growth in the number of billionaires in Asia (which, for the first time, overtook North America) and a vibrant technology sector,” Wealth-X said.

“A broad-based upswing in growth, employment, trade and stock markets was accompanied by remarkably low levels of market volatility, supporting robust wealth gains across the financial, commodity, technology and industrial sectors,” it added.

Read more

What to watch for today

Observers expect to see stable April inflation from Statistics Canada, and just a tiny pickup in March retail sales, given how the housing slowdown has affected building materials.

“Canadian consumer spending has simmered down, and the March retail report will likely reinforce that theme,” said BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic.

“Auto sales volumes and prices both dipped in the month (seasonally adjusted), but gas prices rose modestly,” he added.

“Elsewhere, resale housing weakness could continue to dampen furniture and building material spending. Look for total retail sales to edge up 0.1 per cent, or a slightly firmer 0.3 per cent excluding autos.”

Annual inflation, in turn, is expected to come in at between 2.2 and 2.4 per cent, compared to the March level of 2.3 per cent.

“Looking ahead, with gasoline prices likely to rise into the summer, we expect headline inflation to continue to firm and peak at 2.7 per cent, year over year, in June,” said Toronto-Dominion Bank economists.

“This trajectory reflects relatively stable core inflation near 2 per cent, reinforcing the view that inflation remains in check.”

More news

Streetwise

Insight

Inside the Market

In case you missed it