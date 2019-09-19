Loan defaults in Canada are low. But they’re rising. Where and how they’re rising

Briefing highlights
Low but rising
The rate of loan defaults in Canada is low. But it’s rising.
Any rise in delinquencies is obviously a troubling trend, but the increase comes from markedly low levels. And luckily for those who are buried in debt, the Bank of Canada isn’t likely to raise interest rates any time soon.
Indeed, the central bank could well trim its benchmark overnight rate, which now stands at 1.75 per cent.
An Equifax Canada report on credit, released this week, showed consumers getting their act more in gear in the second quarter, slowing the pace of increase in borrowing.
Borrowing still rose, as debt per consumer climbed 1.9 per cent to $71,970, but that marked a slower rate than the “robust” 2.6-per-cent gain in average debt in the first three months of the year, Equifax said.
Breaking it down, mortgage debt grew at a slower 1.8 per cent, and non-mortgage credit by 2 per cent, also a reduced pace.
“There were some troubling signs in the first quarter, with credit card usage and average debt rising sharply for some vulnerable consumer groups,” Bill Johnston, Equifax’s vice-president of data and analytics, said in releasing the numbers.
But “consumers were able to get back on a more reasonable track through the spring.”
Still, rates of delinquency of 90 days or more “turned slightly higher again,” reaching 1.12 per cent for non-mortgage debt and 0.18 per cent for mortgages. Defaults are still near their longer-term low points, Equifax said.
Here’s how it breaks down by age:
And by region:
British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario chalked up the “most significant increases” for mortgage defaults, Equifax said, but “in the case of Ontario and British Columbia, the magnitude reflects the very low levels of delinquency.”
The latest report from Statistics Canada, released earlier this month, showed the key ratio of household debt to disposable income easing in the second quarter, for the third three-month period in a row, as “income grew slightly faster than debt.”
That level of 177.1 per cent, though, which means Canadians owe $1.77 for each dollar of disposable income, is still high.
What’s more, the household debt service ratio, which tracks principal and interest owing as a percentage of disposable income, rose to a record 14.93 per cent in the second quarter.
“A larger proportion of income is now swallowed by interest payments – 7.5 per cent, the most since [the second quarter of 2009],” Bank of Montreal economic analyst Priscilla Thiagamoorthy said of that report at the time.
“Still, with interest rates more likely to go down than up, we should see some reprieve on this front, with mortgage rates already falling about 100 basis points this year.”
Indeed, Mr. Johnston noted that consumers could use the Bank of Canada’s “holding pattern” to spruce up their books, which could keep a lid on defaults.
“The concern, particularly if rates are cut, is that consumers could overextend themselves further,” he said in his report.
“Any rate cuts are likely short-term. Locking into low fixed rates and avoiding overusing credit cards is a prudent strategy to follow if rates drop.”
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far, with Europe pointing up and New York futures pointing down.
Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.5 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.1 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.3 and 0.6 per cent by about 5:30 a.m. ET.
“European equity markets are higher this morning even though the Federal Reserve weren’t overly dovish [yesterday],” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.
“The U.S. central bank cut interest rates by 0.25 of a percentage point, meeting expectations, but the message from the update suggested that further rate cuts are not definitely in the pipeline,” he added.
“The division among central bankers indicates there is no clear direction about the next move from the Fed. President Trump was furious as the Fed didn’t cut rates more aggressively, but then again the unemployment rate is near a 50-year low, in addition to robust wages, so it is not surprising the Fed didn’t pave the way for more rate cuts.”
New York futures were down.
The Canadian dollar was at above 75 US cents.
OECD revises forecasts
The OECD has set new economic growth forecasts for Canada and the world.
For Canada, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development now sees growth of .5 per cent this year, better than its earlier projection. But for 2020, the group projected in its updated forecast today growth of .6 per cent, weaker than it first said.
Global growth is now pegged at 2.9 per cent this year, and 3 per cent next.
Among other things, the OECD warned that “trade growth is stalling as restrictions bite” and that “uncertainty is dragging down manufacturing and investment.”
Ticker
Bank of Japan holds steady
From Reuters: The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady but signaled the chance of expanding stimulus as early as its next policy meeting in October by issuing a stronger warning over the risks threatening the economy.
What to watch for today
There’s not much on the economic calendar, but economists generally expect to see that the U.S. current account deficit declined in the second quarter to US$125.7-billion from US$130.4-billion in the first three months of the year.
Required Reading
Minister intervened in decision
Infrastructure Minister François-Philippe Champagne intervened in a decision by the Canada Infrastructure Bank’s independent board regarding the performance pay of the bank’s CEO, according to documents obtained by The Globe and Mail. Bill Curry reports.
U.S. move creates uncertainty
The Trump administration’s move to revoke California’s longstanding power to set vehicle-emissions standards threatens to cause confusion for North American auto manufacturers while casting doubt on the Trudeau Liberals’ climate-change agenda, Tamsin McMahon writes.
AGF scores windfall
Canadian mutual fund company AGF Management Ltd. scored a $320-million windfall from the planned merger of two large British money managers. Andrew Willis reports.