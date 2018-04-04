Many Canadian home buyers in for a shock. And that’s aside from the price

Briefing highlights

Many home buyers unaware of new rules

A household scene I’d love to see

Stocks tumble on trade war

China retaliation ripples through markets

New York poised for weaker open

Canadian dollar at about 78 cents

Shock value

Many Canadian home buyers are in for a shock. And that’s aside from the price.

It’s because so many aren’t aware of the new mortgage qualification guidelines that came into effect in January, a new poll suggests.

The Royal Bank of Canada survey indicates a rather high 61 per cent of Canadians don’t even know about the new stress tests for uninsured mortgages put into place by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, the commercial bank regulator.

Story continues below advertisement

The annual RBC poll of 2,000 Canadians was done by Ipsos in January, when the new rules were taking hold.

Nonetheless, the survey results are interesting in that they show just how many people still didn’t know about the stress tests despite the fact that policy makers, particularly in Ontario and British Columbia, and observers the world over were publicly fretting about Canada’s frothy housing markets.

They’re also interesting in that they show home-buying intentions at their highest in eight years despite the new guidelines and rising interest rates.

That, said Nicole Wells, RBC vice-president of home equity financing, is because so many people still want a house. And in some areas, particularly Toronto and Vancouver, the rental market isn’t big enough and the costs are still high, she added in an interview.

Indeed, 32 per cent of those surveyed plan to buy a property within the next two years, a jump of seven percentage points from last year. Among them are millennials who plan to buy “as employment anxiety eases,” the bank said.

“People still see a house as a good investment,” Ms. Wells said, adding that, given the rules and the climate of today, there has never been a better time to get the advice you need as you look down the road.

Certainly some appear to be doing just that. Though many don’t know about the new rules, others do, and they’re adjusting their expectations accordingly, Ms. Wells said.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 39 per cent who do know about the stress tests, more than half of them suggested the new rules are affecting their intentions: 25 per cent are looking at higher down payments; 19 per cent at delaying; and 18 per cent at either buying a cheaper property or one in a different area.

The rise in interest rates is also playing a role, with 61 per cent “very or somewhat concerned” about the increases, well up from the level of last year. At the same time, 35 per cent are considering buying sooner because rates are still low, and 32 per cent because rates are expected to continue climbing.

As for financing, 35 per cent are or will be getting help from their families, and 36 per cent are going it alone with a dedicated savings account.

The bank didn’t discuss the shock value of not knowing about the new mortgage rules, which are among the many measures provincially and at the federal level aimed at preventing a burst bubble amid troublingly high household debt levels.

But its breakdown did show differences among the regions. The folks in Manitoba and Saskatchewan are most aware of the rules, at 53 per cent, and those in Quebec the least aware, at just 15 per cent.

Read more

A scene I’d love to see

“What new mortgage rules? You mean we can’t put it on Visa?”

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Photo illustration

Stocks sink on trade fears

“It would appear that gloves are off in relation to the trade war between the two largest economies in the world — David Madden, CMC Markets

Global markets are tumbling as China fires back in a trade war with the U.S.

“The trade war between China and the U.S. remains front and centre of the collective market midset this morning, with the tit-for-tat action ramping up in the wake of announcements from both sides,” said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.

“While global markets have been feeling the strain, the announcement of exactly where China was going to target its $50-billion worth of tariffs has now pushed the focus onto specific markets, with the targeted response likely to drive losses across agriculture, chemicals, autos, aircrafts, and more,” he added.

“With U.S. markets yet to open, the full force of these measures has been felt most keenly within the commodity space, where soybean prices have tumbled almost 5 per cent this morning. Meanwhile, traders are looking to the U.S. premarkets, where we are seeing Boeing shares shed 6 per cent amid huge repercussions for a firm whose main end market is China.”

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.1 per cent, but that’s about as far as the green goes this morning. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 2.2 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.2 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.5 and 1.3 per cent by about 5:35 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also tumbling after Beijing unveiled its response to the Trump administration’s tariffs on Chinese imports, slapping more than 100 U.S. products with levies.

“It would appear that gloves are off in relation to the trade war between the two largest economies in the world,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

“Dealers will be half expecting a retaliation from President Trump, and the exodus from equities is likely to continue.”

The turmoil is spreading well beyond stocks.

“It comes as no surprise that we are seeing traders flock to safe havens in response, with gold and the yen both sharply higher throughout the morning’s trade,” said IG’s Mr. Mahony.

The Canadian dollar, in turn, rose sharply to 78.3 US cents, and now stands at about the 78-cent mark.

Read more

More news

Streetwise

Insight

Inside the Market

In case you missed it