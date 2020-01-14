Many Canadians are broke and blue (but spending will outpace income growth)

Briefing highlights
- Many Canadians broke and blue
- Global markets mixed so far
- New York futures down
- Canadian dollar at about 76.5 cents
- What to watch for today
Broke and blue
Recent economic reports underscore the fact that many Canadians are broke and blue, but we still plan to spend more.
On the blue side, The Conference Board of Canada said its consumer confidence index now sits at a three-year low.
December showed a “marked decline in both the share of respondents who said they expect more jobs in six months and the share who said that now is a good time to make a major purchase,” the group said.
“Views about current and future finances also weakened this month, though not as severely as for the questions about job prospects and the timing of making a large purchase,” it added.
Regionally, Quebec was the only province to show confidence on the rise.
“The increase was due to Quebecers feeling more positive about how their finances have developed over the past six months.”
This overall “lack of optimism” heading into this year “suggests consumers are starting the year on a wobbly footing amid high household debt” and a slowing labour market, Bank of Montreal economist Priscilla Thiagamoorthy said in a research note about how consumers are “feeling the blues.”
Then there’s being broke. While the number of Canadians filing for insolvency eased in November from October, the numbers are still well up there.
Insolvencies come in two forms: One is traditional bankruptcy, the other a “proposal” under which credit terms are restructured.
According to the latest numbers from the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy Canada, the number of consumers filing for insolvency fell 10.4 per cent in November from October, to 11,821, but rose 4.4 per cent from a year earlier.
October, remember, marked a decade high for insolvencies.
Looked at another way, almost 136,000 consumers declared insolvency in the 12-month period ending in November. That was up 8.9 per cent from the same 12-month period a year earlier, with bankruptcies down 1.9 per cent and proposals up 17.4 per cent.
“Most people wait until they have reached their breaking point before seeking help,” André Bolduc of the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals said of the latest numbers.
“By that point, it’s much harder to dig your way out.”
Defaults on debt, by the way, are low.
“The increase in consumer insolvencies during 2019 does not obviously square with still-modest rates of delinquencies on credit cards and mortgages,” Bank of Nova Scotia deputy chief economist Brett House and senior research analyst Alena Bystrova said in a report.
“Both default rates remain near five-year lows.”
While the Conference Board of Canada found reluctance among consumers to make major purchases, the Bank of Canada nonetheless found we’re likely to spend at least a bit more.
In its first survey of consumer expectations, released Monday, the central bank said “expectations for spending growth edged up in 2019 and continued to surpass expectations for income growth, suggesting that consumers may reduce saving or increase debt.”
That survey, said Royal Bank of Canada senior economist Nathan Janzen, “won't do much to ease concerns at the Bank of Canada that household debt growth, and the financial market vulnerabilities that go along with it, are starting to pick up again.”
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far.
Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.7 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite shed 0.3 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 per cent by about 6 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 down by between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent.
New York futures were down.
The Canadian dollar was at about 76.5 US cents.
What to watch for today
Markets will be watching for the latest measure of consumer prices, and what that could mean for interest rates in the United States.
Economists generally expect to see that prices rose 0.2 per cent in December from November, pushing up the annual inflation rate to 2.4 per cent from 2.1 per cent.
“[Federal Reserve chair Jerome] Powell has suggested that a sustained pickup in core inﬂation would be necessary to shift the pendulum towards future rate hikes, but December does not appear to have been a step in that direction,” said CIBC World Markets economist Katherine Judge.
“A rise in prices at the pump should lift headline inﬂation three ticks to 2.4 per cent, but a trend-like advance in core prices will leave annual core inﬂation at 2.3 per cent for the third month in a row, implying that core [personal consumption expenditures] inﬂation will have stayed below target.”
At the same time, companies begin rolling out their quarterly results. Today we’ll hear from Aphria Inc., Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.
Required Reading
Morneau cites fiscal policy
Finance Minister Bill Morneau says fiscal policy such as increased government spending will need to play a larger role in the event of an economic downturn because central banks can do little with global interest rates near historic lows. Bill Curry reports.
BlackRock’s Fink on climate change
Climate-change activist Greta Thunberg has a new ally in Larry Fink, the influential chief executive of BlackRock Inc., one of the world’s largest fund managers. Read Andrew Willis on BlackRock and the environment.
Gap starts on graduation
Canada’s gender earnings gap starts immediately after postsecondary graduation and widens notably in the first five years in the work force as men out-earn women, a new report finds. Matt Lundy reports.