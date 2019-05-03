Many Canadians consuming cannabis before or at work

Briefing highlights
- Many workers using cannabis
- Global markets on rise so far
- New York poised for stronger open
- Canadian dollar below 74.5 cents
- What to watch for today
- Required Reading
On the job
Many Canadians are consuming cannabis before or at work, raising questions about safety on the job.
About 514,000 people, or an estimated 13 per cent of workers now using cannabis, consumed it before going to work or while they were working, Statistics Canada said in a study this week, using findings from the fourth quarter of last year and the first of this year.
“In addition to operating a motor vehicle soon after consuming cannabis, the risk of harms associated with use may be present in the workplace,” Statistics Canada said.
“While the likelihood of engaging in this potentially dangerous behaviour did not differ by age or gender, it did vary by cannabis use frequency,” the agency added.
“Over one-quarter (27 per cent) of daily or almost daily consumers reported using before or while at work, compared with 7 per cent of other cannabis consumers.”
In its first complete look at the period following legalization of marijuana, Statistics Canada also found that 18 per cent of us aged 15 and up, or about 5.3 million people, said they used cannabis in the first quarter.
That compared to 14 per cent a year earlier.
Read more
Stocks rise
Global markets on the rise so far, with New York looking to open the last trading day of the week on a higher note.
Investors are awaiting the key U.S. jobs report, so it’s early going yet.
Some Asian exchanges were closed, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.5 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.3 and 0.6 per cent by about 5 a.m. ET.
New York futures were also up.
The Canadian dollar was below 74.5 US cents.
Read more
What to watch for today
The morning U.S. jobs report will garner the most attention, as always.
Economists generally expect to see job creation of 185,000 for April, with unemployment holding steady at 3.8 per cent. Some analysts expect to see fewer jobs, and others are counting on more.
“Hiring bounced back in March following a weather-induced slowdown in job creation in the previous month,” said CIBC World Markets economist Katherine Judge, who forecast the report will show more than 200,000 jobs created.
“However, a slight uptick in participation in April could have supported another solid gain of around 200,000 jobs on the month, which would still represent a slight deceleration in hiring on a trend basis, in line with an economy approaching full employment.”
Required Reading
Vancouver slump deepens
Home sales in the Vancouver region slumped to a 24-year low in April, with prices off 8.5 per cent over the past year as the market downturn deepens. Brent Jang reports.
Goodbye, variable-rate mortgage
Only the most dedicated variable-rate mortgage fans are staying loyal today, personal finance columnist Rob Carrick writes. Everyone else is moving over to fixed-rate five-year mortgages. And with good reason.
Stock pros failed
Most stock picking pros failed to prove their worth as markets tanked last year. Investment reporter Tim Shufelt reports.