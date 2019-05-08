Market strife looms if no one blinks in U.S.-China trade clash

Briefing highlights
- Why market strife looms
- Chinese exports fall
- Global markets mixed so far
- New York futures up
- Canadian dollar below 74.5 cents
- What to watch for today
- Required Reading
Will they blink?
The overriding question on this, the eve of U.S.-China trade talks, is whether anyone will blink.
That doesn’t appear likely at this point, observers warn, so prepare for more market strife as the Americans and Chinese stare each other down in advance of a threatened escalation in their tariff war.
To recap, President Donald Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on Friday, with new levies in the pipeline, if negotiations don’t improve.
This comes as the U.S. and China resume talks in Washington, starting Thursday, with deputy premier Liu He in attendance.
“Given the continued signs of risk aversion in the markets, investors are not holding their breath for any serious progress in these talks,” said Jasper Lawler, London Capital Group’s head of research.
“The chances of the two powers resolving their issues over the coming two days of talks appear unlikely,” he added.
“Once again, we are starting to see the market price in the U.S.-China trade dispute as both an immediate and long-term risk factor, rather than an issue that was on the brink of being resolved. With this in mind, the S&P looks mispriced close to all-time highs and we can expect to see the U.S. index experience a few more sessions similar to [Tuesday’s], when it shed 1.6 per cent.”
The ”overriding fear,” of course, is that a wider U.S.-China trade war will harm the global economy amid already marked uncertainty. Which makes the staring contest so crucial to the state of global markets.
“The U.S. would need to back down for China to save face,” said Sébastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.
“For that, China would need to reverse its course after backtracking.”
Beijing, Mr. Galy added, could “overplay” its hand by assuming the Americans are scared of a market correction.
“The question is therefore whether the Chinese will blink because they value short-term growth more than their stature as the other superpower,” Mr. Galy said.
“The next few days may well be quite volatile.”
- Tim Shufelt: Canadian cyclical stocks take drubbing amid vicious Trump-tweet-led global selloff
- Top Chinese trade negotiator heading to U.S. in bid to avoid tariff hike
- Trump threatens to expand tariffs to all Chinese goods ahead of final talks
Chinese exports fall
This comes as the latest numbers show a surprising drop of 2.7 per cent in Chinese exports in April from a year earlier, while imports rose 4 per cent.
“Looking ahead, the outlook for Chinese exports is challenging,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.
“If Trump follows through on his latest tariff threats, we think this would drag down export growth by two to three percentage points,” he added.
“And even if a last-minute deal is struck this week to avoid further tariffs, the downbeat prospects for global growth will probably mean that export growth remains subdued.”
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far after Tuesday’s turmoil, with New York looking up.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 1.5 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.2 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 1.1 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 per cent by about 4:45 a.m. ET, but Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.3 and 0.6 per cent.
New York futures were up.
The Canadian dollar was below 74.5 US cents.
What to watch for today
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. reports April housing starts, which economists believe rose by 1 per cent or more to an annual pace of between 194,500 and 200,000.
"While building permits have been running strong, the demand for housing has seen successive hits from mortgage rule changes and higher interest rates," said CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes.
"As a result, we see housing starts clocking in at a pace of 196,000 in April, and possibly decelerating again in the months to come," he added.
"The recent fall in five-year interest rates will give the Canadian housing market some respite, but challenges still remain and should see housing starts run below 200,000 for 2019 as a whole."
Earnings on tap: Barrick Gold Corp., E-L Financial Corp., Finning International Inc., Guardian Capital Group Ltd., Home Capital Group Inc., Sun Life Financial Inc. and Thomson Reuters Corp.
