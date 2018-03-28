Mo Money Mo Problems: Ontario may strain credit rating with today’s budget

Briefing highlights

It’s like the more money we come across The more problems we see — Mo Money Mo Problems, The Notorious B.I.G., from the album Life After Death

It’s not that the Ontario government is going to come across more money.

But it is going to spend it.

Finance Minister Charles Sousa is expected today to unveil a “heavy-spending, pre-election” budget, as Bank of Montreal put it, to warm us up for the June vote.

With the province already estimating a shortfall of about 1 per cent of gross domestic product, or up to $8-billion, Fitch Ratings has already warned it could take a dimmer view of Ontario’s finances.

That’s not to suggest there would be a downgrade after this afternoon’s budget, but the province could be raising the risk of such a move at a later date, said BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic, adding, however, that he assumes Ontario will at some point balance its books again.

Ontario's budget balance In billions of dollars, by fiscal year

“They’re leaving the door open to a downgrade a few years down the road when the economy deteriorates,” Mr. Kavcic said in an interview.

As The Globe and Mail’s Justin Giovannetti reports, Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal government has been sprinkling billions in promises as she heads into the election, climaxing Tuesday with free child care for 125,000 preschoolers beginning in 2020.

Also expected from Mr. Sousa is spending on health and pharma care, among other things.

“And, if recent Liberal messaging is any guide, look for the province to focus on how this deficit doesn’t cause a deterioration in the net debt-to-GDP ratio,” Mr. Kavcic said in an earlier preview.

“At any rate, this will be a spending-heavy, pre-election budget that likely won’t do any favour from a credit perspective at this later stage of the cycle.”

Ontario's debt Net debt, in billions (left axis) Net debt to GDP (right axis)

Bank of Nova Scotia’s Mary Webb also expects Mr. Sousa to provide details of bringing the province back to balance.

“Barring a substantive economic slowdown, the anticipated red ink plus the government’s ambitious infrastructure agenda are not expected to cause Ontario’s net debt to rise relative to nominal GDP, but any improvement in this ratio may be quite modest,” she said.

“Scotiabank Economics expects Ontario’s output growth to slow from an estimated 2.9 per cent in calendar 2017 to 2.3 per cent this year and 1.9 per cent in 2019, pointing to next year’s nominal GDP increase cooling to 4.1 per cent from a projected 5.1 per cent last year.”

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne

Fitch warned earlier this month that any return to an annual deficit could put “negative pressure” on Ontario’s rating.

“The stable outlook at the current rating level assumes a continued focus on tabling balanced budgets and gradually lowering the burden of debt,” the agency said.

“A return to deficit borrowing during a period of economic growth would be inconsistent with Fitch’s current rating expectations.”

At this point, even with net debt at a hefty 38 per cent of GDP in fiscal 2017, Fitch deemed Ontario’s finances as “manageable” given low interest rates and the province’s economy.

But “a planned return to imbalanced operations, necessitating borrowing beyond its already sizable capital plan, may position the province for an even higher debt burden when an eventual economic slowdown takes place, in Fitch’s view,” the rating agency said.

An Ontario budget scene I’d love to see

“You’re spending how much?”

Stocks sink, ‘FANG’ in focus

Global markets are suffering after Tuesday’s late-day tumble.

“Markets remain under pressure as the selloff in tech spreads once more to the wider equities space,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

“It is looking increasingly likely that we have a rerun of August 2015 on our hands; equities then had months of volatility to contend with before the rally resumed,” he added.

“With trade wars and the tech scandal weighing on sentiment we may well have more downside to contend with.”

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 1.3 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 2.5 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 1.4 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.7 per cent by about 8 a.m. ET.

New York futures were perking up.

“The so called ‘FANG’ stocks of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google (Alphabet) saw some of their biggest falls in years as concern about a crackdown on how these companies use personal data prompted a re-examination of how these companies are valued,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.

“As one of the main sectors that has driven the bulk of stock market gains over the past two years, it remains much more susceptible to a major pullback, which, if we see further losses, could act as a bit of a ball and chain for the rest of the equity space.”

The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, was holding at about 77.5 US cents.

“With no data releases scheduled in Canada today, risk sentiment and rate spreads should remain in place as drivers of CAD,” said Adam Cole, Royal Bank of Canada’s chief currency strategist in London, referring to the loonie by its symbol.

BlackBerry on the rise

BlackBerry Ltd. shares are rising in premarket action after it narrowed its fourth-quarter loss and it posted record revenue from software and services amid its ongoing transformation.

The shares were up almost 5 per cent heading into the North American open.

BlackBerry’s loss narrowed to US$10-million, or 2 US cents, basic, from US$47-million or 9 US cents a year earlier.

Revenue slipped to US$233-million from US$286-million.

“I am very pleased with our execution,” said chief executive officer John Chen.

“We achieved another record quarter in software and services revenue as we grew across all three of our software businesses.”

