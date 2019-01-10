More Canadians are going bust, and it could get worse

Briefing highlights

More Canadians going bust

A TransCanada scene I’d love to see

Global markets sinking so far

New York set for weaker open

Canadian dollar above 75.5 cents

What to watch for today

Ford to cut thousands of European jobs

From today’s Globe and Mail

Insolvencies on rise

More Canadians are going bust as they grapple with higher interest rates.

But while more will probably collapse under the weights of their debts, the situation won’t get anywhere near as bad as it did during the recession and financial crisis of a decade ago, Bank of Montreal stressed as it parsed the latest numbers.

And there’s something of a reprieve in the Bank of Canada’s signal that it’s going to go slowly as it raises rates given the economic uncertainty of the day. Not only that, many of us are adjusting as rates rise from the lows of the crisis era and then the oil shock.

Story continues below advertisement

Certainly, though, this is a sign that higher rates will force Canadians to cut back, pressuring consumer spending.

“While mortgage rate relief is expected, Canadian households are still feeling the pinch from climbing borrowing costs at a time when debt ratios remain near record highs,” BMO economic analyst Priscilla Thiagamoorthy said in a report.

At this point, she added in an interview, it’s just a “slight uptick” in the numbers, though the situation bears watching.

According to the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy Canada, consumer insolvencies climbed more than 5 per cent in November from a year earlier. That followed an even bigger rise in October.

“While bankruptcy data can be volatile, taking the annual percentage change of the three-month rolling tally shows a moderate upward shift,” Ms. Thiagamoorthy said.

“This, along with recent declines in residential investment and car sales, suggests that households – the biggest segment of the economy – are under some pressure,” she added.

Insolvencies come in two forms, one being outright bankruptcy and the other via proposals to settle debts by changing the credit terms.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

And there’s something of a story in that breakdown: The number of proposals rose 12.1 per cent in November from a year earlier, to 6,670, while bankruptcies declined 3.6 per cent to 4,650.

Both rose in October, but proposals at a far faster pace.

Those people may not be among the most tapped out because they’re the ones taking the initiative to settle their debts, Ms. Thiagamoorthy said, and “we could see more coming out of the woodwork.”

Remember, too, she added, that while rates have climbed, gasoline prices have dipped, so there’s an offsetting impact for family finances.

Canadians are famous for their swollen debts, though credit growth is slowing amid new mortgage-qualification rules and higher rates.

But as Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz noted Wednesday, many Canadians are juggling it.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s housing market, he told reporters, is taking its sweet time stabilizing, possibly because of provincial measures aimed at cooling inflated prices or the “combined effects” of higher rates and new mortgage rules.

“Homebuyers are adapting by seeking smaller, lower-priced homes; home sellers are offering lower prices; and home builders are adapting to growing demand for smaller homes,” Mr. Poloz said.

“These adjustments are taking time, so we need to continue to monitor the situation carefully,” he added.

“But we must keep in mind that the markets in Toronto and Vancouver were exhibiting a degree of froth, and it is always difficult to judge where the market will stabilize once froth has been removed.”

His comments came after the central bank held its benchmark overnight rate steady at 1.75 per cent, citing the troubles in the oil market. Having said that, the Bank of Canada still pointed to rates rising again, just not yet.

Read more

A scene I’d love to see

No one’s ever heard of TC Energy, but they sure know that I AM CANADIAN

Open this photo in gallery Scene from Molson 'The Rant' commercial

Read more

Stocks sink

Well, that was a short-lived rally.

Story continues below advertisement

Stocks are largely sinking so far, with New York poised for a weaker open.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 1.3 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.4 per cent, though Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.2 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.2 and 0.8 per cent by about 7:10 a.m. ET.

New York futures were down.

The Canadian dollar was above 75.5 US cents.

Read more

What to watch for today

All eyes will be on a midday speech by Fed chair Jerome Powell to a business audience in Washington.

And Statistics Canada releases its November measure of the value of building permits, which economists generally expect to show a monthly rise of 1 per cent.

Several companies also report quarterly results, including Cogeco Inc., Cogeco Communications Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc. and Postmedia.

More news

From today’s Globe and Mail