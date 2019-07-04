 Skip to main content

More Canadians are drowning in debt, filing for insolvency

More Canadians are drowning in debt, filing for insolvency

Michael Babad

Michael Babad
Briefing highlights

  • Insolvencies on rise
  • Global markets tame so far
  • New York closed for Independence Day
  • Canadian dollar at about 76.5 cents
  • What to watch for today

Insolvencies on rise

More Canadians are finding they can’t juggle their finances.

Insolvencies among consumers rose in May to 12,375, up 5 per cent from April and 8.6 per cent from a year earlier, the latest statistics from the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy show.

There are two types of insolvency: One is outright bankruptcy, the other a “proposal” under which a consumer offers creditors new terms to pay debts.

The number of bankruptcies climbed 6.2 per cent in May from April, to 5,163, though that marked a drop of 1.9 per cent from a year earlier.

Proposals, in turn, rose 4.2 per cent on a month-to-month basis, to 7,212, and a sharp 17.5 per cent from a year earlier.

While insolvencies are rising, actual loan defaults are still small.

And at least some pressure is off as the Bank of Canada isn’t expected to raise interest rates again for quite some time. Indeed, some observers believe the central bank could cut its benchmark rate amid global economic uncertainty.

And the pace of credit growth has certainly slowed in Canada after federal, B.C. and Ontario policy makers moved to cool down frothy housing markets and head off a debt bust via tax and other measures and, key to all this, new mortgage-qualification stress tests.

Markets tame

Global markets are tame so far, with muted action on a day that U.S. exchanges are closed.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.2 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite shed 0.3 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX were up by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. ET, with the Paris CAC 40 up marginally.

“A calm has descended across Europe, as expected, now that Independence Day has arrived,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

“The Dow and S&P 500 came within a whisker of 27,000 and 3,000 respectively, disappointing those who hoped to see the U.S. off into its holiday with a fresh set of milestones, but, as the president himself noted, the year so far has been very good for equities,” he added.

“European markets have been left running on fumes, however, with the U.S. out of the picture, a situation not helped by the absence of economic data from the scene, as well.”

The Canadian dollar was at about 76.5 US cents.

What to watch for today

There’s not much out there given that the United States is shut down for the Independence Day holiday, though Richelieu Hardware Ltd. reports quarterly results.

