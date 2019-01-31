Not much can ‘save the day’ for Canada’s stumbling economy

Briefing highlights

Not much can help economy

Global markets mixed so far

New York futures little changed

Canadian dollar above 76 cents

What to watch for today

From today’s Globe and Mail

Wither the economy

Economists are marking down their forecasts for economic growth in Canada, both past and future, some seeing little that can “save the day.”

We’ll see some of this play out this morning when Statistics Canada is expected to report the economy contracted marginally in November, reversing October’s bounce.

“November was an ugly month for the Canadian economy, with weakness almost across the board,” said Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal’s Canadian rates and macro strategist.

“Manufacturing, wholesale and retail activity contracted in the month, while international trade flows were down, as well,” he added in a lookahead to today’s reading, noting that home resales also declined for a third consecutive month.

“One bright spot was that housing starts picked up, but that’s hardly enough to offset the negatives. Indeed, all that weakness is even before accounting for potential voluntary oil production cuts (recall some producers announced cuts before the province of Alberta mandated them).”

Mr. Reitzes and some other observers expect this morning’s report to show gross domestic product contracted in November by 0.1 per cent, while others project it will be 0.2 per cent.

And while it’s in the rear-view mirror, BMO has now cut its forecast for fourth-quarter growth to just 1.2 per cent, setting the stage for 2019.

CIBC World Markets senior economist Royce Mendes also sees weak growth for the final three-month period of last year.

“If the economy does indeed contract [in November] in line with our expectations, we would be tracking roughly 1-per-cent GDP growth for the final quarter of 2018 even after penciling in a rebound in December.”

Looking further out, BMO also projects Canada’s economy will expand at a pace of 1.8 per cent this year.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has also just trimmed its 2019 projection for Canada, matching BMO at 1.8 per cent and down from its earlier forecast of 2.2 per cent.

And much uncertainty lies ahead, warned Carlos Capistran, its Canada and Mexico economist.

“The economy is facing a deceleration in external demand, a negative terms-of-trade shock (from oil prices) and uncertainty from U.S. trade policy,” Mr. Capistran said.

Part of his new forecast is pegged to what Bank of America expects will be slower-than-expected U.S. economic growth, at 2.5 per cent, and weak oil prices.

However, “we coincide with the [Bank of Canada] that lower oil prices are likely to soften the economic outlook, but that the impact should not be nearly as large as in 2015.”

Mr. Capistran wondered in his report whether exports can “save the day.”

That’s not likely, he declared.

“Global trade is decelerating, which will have a negative impact on Canadian exports through softer demand for U.S. exports,” Mr. Capistran said.

“Uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade war will likely also have an impact on Canada’s exports, as global trade is likely to remain soft, tariffs are likely to remain high and Canada-China business relations seem likely to remain tense.”

Nor are higher oil prices likely to save the day, though, Mr. Capistran added, they may not be “a drag.” And, of course, as The Globe and Mail’s James Keller reports, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley eased up on the supply cuts Wednesday.

Bank of America analysts expect the spread between West Texas intermediate, the U.S. oil benchmark, and Western Canada Select to hold at between US$15 and US$18, far lower than where it had been before Alberta’s ordered cut in production. (A smaller differential means Canadian oil fetches increased prices.)

“This range assumes that U.S. Gulf Coast refiners’ access to Latin American heavy oil will continue to shrink as Venezuelan production declines, which, coupled with broader OPEC cuts, will continue to lend support to WCS prices.”

Then there are concerns over approval of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada pact that would replace the North American free-trade agreement.

While observers such as Mr. Capistran still expect approval, they also suggest a showdown between the White House and the Democrats could hold things up, possibly delaying it into next year.

Don’t count on the Canadian consumer to bail out the economy.

The latest we’ve seen is a drop in retail sales in November, for example, and Canadians are expected to tighten their spending even further given that they’re now juggling higher interest rates, among other things.

“There’s no doubt that households have become more sensitive to credit costs due to elevated debt and a near-record debt-service burden, with payments gobbling 14.5 per cent of disposable income in Q3, up 0.4 of a percentage point from mid-2017,” said BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri, projecting that growth in consumer spending will ease 1.6 per cent this year and 1.4 per cent in 2020, compared with 2018’s estimated 2.2 per cent.

Capital Economics also forecasts slower growth in consumer spending, at about 1.5 per cent in each of the next two years, despite what it calculated as a “windfall” of $60-billion annualized.

“The upshot is that households are likely to save, not spend, the bulk of their windfall from the drop in gasoline prices,” said Stephen Brown, its senior Canada economist.

“In fact, we expect consumer spending growth to lag incomes growth in the coming years as households’ precautionary saving rises.”

All of this, of course, makes for a cautious Bank of Canada, which recently signaled a pause in its rate-hiking cycle, though is still expected to raise its benchmark one or two more times.

Stocks mixed, loonie pops

Global markets are mixed so far after yesterday’s Fed-inspired rally, and the Canadian dollar is sitting above 76 US cents.

Tokyo’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng each gained 1.1 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.4 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX down 0.1 per cent.

New York futures were mixed, and little changed.

“The Fed meeting lit a rocket under stocks yesterday, pushing the Dow back above 25,000 once more, and we have seen more gains in Europe so far this morning,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp, referring to the Federal Reserve’s go-slow approach.

“However, a shockingly-bad German retail sales figure, which recorded its worst monthly fall since early 2007, has dampened sentiment and increased existing worries that the euro zone is headed into a much softer economic patch,” he added.

“But if the Fed is going to remain so circumspect on monetary policy then equities will have much less to worry about. Now, if U.S. and Chinese officials could just sort out a positive statement and indicate that progress has been made [in trade talks], we could be in for another leap higher, breaking above 2,700 on the S&P 500 and smashing through that downtrend line from the October highs that seemingly everyone (even the avowed non-chartists) is watching.”

