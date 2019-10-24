Oh, relax, Liberal minority governments can be good for the Toronto stock market

Briefing highlights
Investors don’t like uncertainty, but relax, because Liberal minority governments can be good for the Toronto stock market.
“With one of the tightest federal elections in recent history now concluded, the historical significance of a Liberal minority with respect to the stock market performance is mixed, but slightly more positive than Conservative minorities, especially at the start,” said Brian Belski, Bank of Montreal’s chief investment strategist, and his colleague Ryan Bohren.
“Furthermore, minority governments tend to be more fiscally stimulative on average, with Liberal minority governments historically being the most stimulative type of government," they added in a post-election report.
Here’s what Mr. Belski and Mr. Bohren found:
- Since the mid-1940s, the Toronto market ran up an average 6 per cent in the six months after a minority Liberal government was elected. That popped to 13.5 per cent over 12 months, though the performance ebbed given that the annualized average was just 6.5 per cent for the term of the government.
- “Minority governments are more stimulative on average, but Liberal minority governments have been the most stimulative type of government. In fact, since 1960, when a Liberal minority government has been formed, real government spending growth has averaged 5.7 per cent in the following 12 months, well ahead of the average 3- to 4-per-cent growth post all elections.”
- Given that markets don’t like uncertainty, it’s worth noting Mr. Belski and Mr. Bohren found that “Liberal governments can be stable.” They noted that the five such administrations since 1935 have lasted an average 2.5 years.
Their colleagues, BMO chief economist Douglas Porter and senior economist Robert Kavcic, said “there’s not much to move the needle on equities broadly” regarding a minority government, with interest rates and oil prices being more important.
“And, unlike the cannabis sector in 2015, there’s no apparent big winner from this result,” they said.
Given that the Liberals will have to be propped up, likely by the New Democratic Party, there are some obvious issues this time out, notably for the energy and telecom industries.
“Environmental policies were among the greatest differences in party platforms,” said CIBC chief economist Avery Shenfeld.
“The NDP said its priorities included ‘bold action’ on climate change, but its leader did not stipulate that its support was contingent on stopping the Trans Mountain pipeline that it has opposed.”
BMO’s Mr. Porter and Mr. Kavcic agreed the Trans Mountain project comes with a big “question mark.”
“The NDP have opposed the pipeline, but to a lesser extent than the [Bloc Québécois] or the Green Party,” they added.
“Still, it’s worth noting that between the Liberals and Conservatives, a strong majority of MPs will be in support of the project, and recall that it has already been approved – so doesn’t necessarily face a confidence vote in the House. Whether or not the Liberals can finesse the project forward, or if it is a hard no from the NDP, remains to be seen.”
Mr. Belski and Mr. Bohren said they believe the concerns over pipelines are “misplaced.”
“Although over all we continue to believe the impact of the election to be relatively minor, negative sentiment towards energy and pipelines is likely to be the main narrative,” they said.
“Ultimately, we believe fundamentals matter and, according to our work, energy companies have made significant adjustments in recent years, including reduced pipeline dependency, and have significantly restored cash flow and profitability.”
As for telecom, the Liberals and NDP have “actively endorsed” trimming the cost to consumers of their mobile phones, said Mr. Porter and Mr. Kavcic.
“What form that takes (i.e., through regulation, subsidies or more competition) is unclear, but is something to watch in the telecom sector.”
There are, of course, many unknowns, from whether Liberal budgets will win the support needed to keep them afloat to the tremendous uncertainty of U.S. trade policy, which has dogged stock markets.
“Going forward, some market volatility may be expected around pivotal votes of confidence, notably budgets, and it remains to be seen how markets will digest a potential further widening of budget deficits and/or tax increases stemming from compromises and agreements around pharmacare or other spending measures,” said Toronto-Dominion Bank senior economist Brian DePratto.
“That said, the federal debt level is low, as are borrowing costs, and this is hardly Canada’s first minority government – absent major tax increases, expect any reactions to be short-lived,” he added.
Stocks gain
Global markets are largely on the rise so far.
Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.6 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.9 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite inched down.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.4 and 0.8 per cent by about 5:30 a.m. ET.
“Equity markets in Europe are higher this morning as speculation the U.K. will be granted an extension in relation to exiting the EU has boosted the mood,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.
“An extension should assist sentiment in the near-term as traders prefer almost any option to a no-deal Brexit.
New York futures were up.
“Earnings in the U.S. have been largely positive, and that focus is going to continue today with numbers from the likes of Amazon and Twitter,” IG said in its morning markets note.
The Canadian dollar was below 76.5 US cents.
Precision loss narrows
Precision Drilling Corp. narrowed its third-quarter loss as it lauded its gains of market share in Canada and the U.S.
The company posted a loss of $4-million, or a penny a share, compared to a loss of $31-million or 10 cents a year earlier.
Revenue dipped 2 per cent to $376-million.
Precision noted its market share increases so far this year, as its average U.S. rig count rose 7 per cent while the industry chalked up a 4-per-cent decline. Precision’s Canadian average rig count fell 25 per cent, a slower pace than the industry’s 32 per cent.
Euro zone activity flat
From Reuters: Euro zone business activity barely expanded in October as demand shrank, according to a survey. IHS Markit’s flash composite PMI, seen as a good guide to economic health, was 50.2, just above September’s more than six-year low final reading of 50.1 but still perilously close to the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.
Nokia cuts profit forecasts
From Reuters: Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia reported third-quarter profit in-line with expectations but lowered its full-year profit forecasts for 2019 and 2020, citing tough competition and additional investments. Nokia now sees 2019 underlying earnings per share at €0.18 to €0.24 and 2020 EPS at €0.20 to €0.30 . Nokia reported a slip in underlying earnings to €0.05 per share during the July to September period, compared to €0.06 a year ago.
Hyundai profit climbs
From Reuters: South Korea’s Hyundai Motor said third-quarter net profit rose 59 per cent, missing analysts’ consensus, after it set aside additional costs to address potential engine defects in the U.S. and home markets. Net profit was the equivalent of US$364.75-million.
Daimler profit up slightly
From Reuters: Daimler reported a slight rise in third-quarter operating profit, boosted by higher sales of Mercedes-Benz cars, but announced cost cuts and warned that legal provisions tied to diesel litigation could rise. Group earnings before interest and taxes rose 8 per cent to €2.69-billion , up from €2.49-billion in the year-earlier period, boosted by an 8-per-cent rise in sales of luxury cars.
Norway holds rates
From Reuters: Norway’s central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 1.5 per cent, and said the economy had developed largely in line with forecasts made in September. Norges Bank last month raised rates for the fourth time in a year amid solid domestic growth, but said further tightening was unlikely as the global economy gradually slows.
What to watch for today
It’s going to be a busy one that includes manufacturing readings from around the world, quarterly results from several companies and the European Central Bank’s meeting and rate decision.
“While no changes are expected at this week’s meeting it will be totemic in one respect, given that it will be ECB President Mario Draghi’s last as head of the governing council, as well as his last press conference, before handing over to Christine Lagarde,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
“In comments recently he has been doing a victory lap, boasting about saving the euro, while also saying that the ECB can also do much more,” he added.
“While justifiably highlighting his successes, he may well be being a little premature, given that the European economy still remains frighteningly brittle, with some arguing that in the absence of fiscal reform all the ECB has done is potentially make any possible denouement that much worse.”
On the corporate front, watch for results from 3M Co., Altria Group, Comcast Corp., Husky Energy Inc., Intel Corp., Precision Drilling Corp., Teck Resources Ltd., Twitter Inc. and Visa Inc., among others.
What analysts are saying today
“Tesla’s positive revenue announcement was a shocker that no one anticipated. The electric car maker posted the first positive revenue in more than a year, a quarter earlier than expected and charmed investors. Elsewhere, Microsoft’s revenues jumped 14% in Q3, beating already-strong analyst estimates, although Azure’s sales fell short of expectations … This far, the U.S. earnings session revealed better-than-anticipated third-quarter results for many companies, giving some relief to investors regarding the negative bearings of a yearlong trade dispute with China.” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst, London Capital Group
“The resilience of European markets has been all the more surprising given that a lot of recent economic data has been anything but resilient. The sclerotic nature of the growth story in Europe is starting to fuel concerns that the weakness in the manufacturing sector could start to seep into the services side of the economy.” Michael Hewson, chief analyst, CMC Markets
“Equities in the euro zone have outperformed those in the U.S. since early October. While we expect this trend to continue, we think that both will fall in the rest of this year, as global growth slows further.” Simona Gambarini, markets economist, Capital Economics
“[Mario Draghi] leaves with the job of reviving the economy unfinished, and as he hands over the monetary baton to Christine Lagarde she might as well use it to beat up finance ministers and campaign for Europe’s fiscal ‘rules’ to be thrown into the Rhine. If she can do that, the euro will recover; if she can’t, it is likely to struggle, rising against the dollar only when that falls across the board.” Kit Juckes, global fixed income strategist, Société Générale
Quebec would push ahead
Quebec says it would push ahead with its own carbon market if the U.S. government is successful in killing the emissions trading system it has in place with the state of California. Nicolas Van Praet reports.
We don’t care about balancing the books
Election results make it clear that voters don’t care about balanced budgets, columnist David Parkinson writes.
Zuckerberg confronts Congress
Facebook Inc. chief executive Mark Zuckerberg confronted a hostile U.S. Congress on Wednesday as he defended plans for a global cryptocurrency project against an intensifying backlash by regulators who say they have lost trust in the social-media giant. Tamsin McMahon reports.